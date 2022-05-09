Former Canadian General Captured By Russians Was In Charge Of Biolab In Ukraine

Russian armed forces arrested disgraced Canadian General Trevor Cadieu in Mariupol. Russian sources often refer to Trevor Cadieu as Trevor Kadier or Trevor Cadier. At the beginning of this month, Russians said they captured Cadieu at the Azovstal iron and steel factory during the Siege of Mariupol. He is currently in Moscow awaiting trial.

Cadieu was apparently not on a mission for his government but was in charge of a bio laboratory, Biolab No.1, with 18 staff working under his command.

Biolab No.1 is reportedly managed by US company Metabiota. The company Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, and Christopher Heinz, John Kerry’s son-in-law, had organised subcontracting arrangements for Ukrainian research laboratories through their firm Rosemont Capital, on behalf of the Pentagon’s Defence Threat Reduction Agency (“DTRA”).

[Note to readers: Please read this article with a critical eye as it is a developing story and details are scant. As most reports are not in English, the language barrier also presents its own difficulties. If you have any credible information that will give further insight into the topics mentioned below, please feel free to post them in the comments section.]

Who is Trevor Cadieu?

Trevor John Cadieu is a Canadian military officer who reached the rank of lieutenant general but retired after allegations of sexual misconduct. He then travelled to Ukraine, to join the fight against the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cadieu left the Canadian military on 5 April and travelled to Ukraine shortly after with the intention to volunteer for that country’s military against Russian forces, multiple defence sources confirmed to Global News.

On 21 April, the Canadian Department of National Defence confirmed that lieutenant-general Trevor Cadieu retired on April 5 after more than 30 years in uniform, even as military police continued their investigation into his conduct.

Cadieu, in a statement to CBC, portrayed his decision to retire from the Canadian military as being for the best. “I have opted to release [from the Canadian military] and am exploring other opportunities to contribute to the greater good,” he noted.

Senior Canadian military leaders were briefed about Cadieu’s decision to travel to Ukraine, according to Ottawa Citizen’s sources.

Defence Department spokesman Dan Le Bouthillier said Cadieu’s release from the military followed proper procedures, “as he is now a private citizen, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further on his personal plans.”

“There has been no CAF [Canadian Armed Forces] support, material or otherwise, given to Cadieu since his departure as it pertains to his personal endeavours,” Le Bouthillier said.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service released a statement noting that the “member’s release has no bearing on investigative work, nor does their personal travel. As the investigation is ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Cadieu’s LinkedIn page is still showing he is employed by CAF.

Trevor Cadieu LinkedIn Profile, retrieved 9 May 2022

Interestingly, on 11 April, Radio-Canada reported that according to documents they had analysed, Canada has spent nearly $1 billion training Ukrainian forces since 2014 and soldiers from the Azov regiment took advantage of this training – despite CAF repeatedly stating “they will never provide or have provided training or support to this regiment or to affiliated units.”

Siege of Azovstal Iron and Steel Factory

During a broadcast on state television on 21 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces to stop outside the city’s besieged Azovstal factory in Mariupol and blockade it “so that a fly can’t get through.”

Speaking to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin said the Russian forces “must think … about preserving the life and health of our soldiers and officers,” adding, “there is no need to climb into these catacombs and crawl underground through these industrial facilities. Block off this industrial area so a fly cannot get through.”

Graham Phillips has published several reports on the “Battle for Azovstal” which you can watch HERE. He uses a drone to record a bird’s eye view of the Azovstal factory. Below is his first report on Azovstal specifically.

Graham Phillips: Mariupol – The Battle for Azovstal – April 20/21 Update, 21 April 2022 (7 mins)

On 28 April, Russian news agency Tass reported that a retired Canadian army general whom the UN is trying to rescue may be holed up in the Azovstal factory according to Eduard Basurin, spokesman for the People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic (“DPR” also known as “DNR”).

“Information appeared now and then that one of former Canadian army generals may be holed up there [in the Azovstal steel complex]. He first seemed to get out of sight and then the Canadian Defence Ministry issued a statement that this general gave a notice that he was resigning from the army and moving to Ukraine. Perhaps, it [the UN] is trying to rescue him,” Basurin said. A group that the UN is preparing for the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal pursues the goal of rescuing “active NATO military personnel who may be entrenched there.”

Over recent days civilians held in the tunnels of the Azovstal industrial complex have been evacuated during ceasefire intervals agreed by Russia for that purpose. Up to 8 May, 182 civilians had been released completing the latest operation to evacuate civilians. Russian media outlet Ria Novosti reported that those wishing to go to Kiev-held territory were handed over to the Red Cross and representatives of the UN.

As Phillips reported on Sunday civilians have now been evacuated from Azovstal. “The Daily Telegraph, once again with the Jedi mind games, trying to make out that these civilians were evacuated into Ukraine when Bezimenne is in the DNR,” Phillips said.

Graham Phillips: Mariupol – The Truth about the Azovstal Evacuees, 8 May 2022

A day after Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereschuk announced that all of the women, children and elderly civilians trapped in the Azovstal complex in Mariupol had been evacuated, an Azov regiment deputy commander told journalists on Sunday: “Have all the civilians been evacuated? We cannot say for sure because no international organisations, no Ukrainian politicians have come to the plant…”

The Arrest of Trevor Cadieu

Russian online newspaper Vzglyad reported that Russian troops arrested Cadieu on 1 May while he was trying to escape from Azovstal. It was first reported on Russian TV channel 360° however we were unable to find the original report and John Goss confirms the same on his blog: “[this] report appears now to have disappeared.”

It is alleged that the West and Kiev authorities came up with the idea of civilian humanitarian corridors from Azovstal to enable the “evacuation” of Cadieu, New Eastern Outlook (“NEO”) wrote. Confirmation of this can be found in a report by the Azerbaijan Press Agency which stated: “[Cadieu] tried to break out of the encirclement at Azovstal several times. It was for this that the West insisted on humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians: among them, foreign specialists had to leave the catacombs.”

NEO continued:

“[This plan] involved French President Macron and his Turkish counterpart Erdogan, as well as the UN Secretary-General. The idea was that under the guise of ‘refugees’, Cadieu, [along] with a number of other senior NATO officials, could leave the Russian-controlled war zone in Donbass and avoid not only shameful captivity but also a show trial by Moscow. It is noticeable that, according to reports circulating, Cadieu was in charge of Azovstal’s underground bunkers, including Biolab No.1, where 18 people worked with deadly viruses.”

Reports of Cadieu’s arrest seem to be based on the initial 360° channel report and internet leaks, John Goss wrote, Svetlana Nikolaevna gave the most thorough account but was unable to reveal her source, only saying that it was from somebody on the front line and that no official statement had been made. Svetlana Nikolaevna wrote:

“[Cadieu] was the head of 18 laboratories working on deadly viruses such as Ebola or Nipah. He was taken to Lefortovo (the investigative department of the FSB of the Russian Federation) in Moscow for trial by a military tribunal. “The “former” commander of the army, Lieutenant General Trevor Cadier, was in Ukraine, and he has been absent since February. He was surrounded in Mariupol at the Azovstal plant. It was behind Trevor Cadier that the Armed Forces of Ukraine sent four helicopters and two boats that destroyed the Russian Armed Forces. It was for his sake that Ukrainian troops several times tried unsuccessfully to break through the front line and reach Mariupol. It was for his sake that Macron and Scholz tried to negotiate with Putin, but did not bargain anything. It is for the sake of a NATO general that Zelensky begs to organise a humanitarian Ukrainian corridor in Mariupol. Trevor Cadier did not have the will and courage to sit in the cellars of the Azovstal plant. While trying to escape from the Azovstal plant, he was arrested and taken to Lefortovo (Investigative Committee of the FSB of the Russian Federation), Moscow. “A UN-prepared group to evacuate civilians from Azovstal aims to rescue “active military NATO countries that may have been there. The Azovstal plant may also contain documents confirming the genocide and murder of the civilian population of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the fact of conducting “some experiments on people.” They are afraid that the whole world will see these documents, and see what kind of state they created in Ukraine – Nazi, fascist, Bandera to attack Russia. “It is worth emphasising that the official statement of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on this issue has not been received, the Russian military department has not currently confirmed the information.”

From “the end of March – beginning of April, information about a large group of officers from NATO member countries stuck in Mariupol began to spread in the Russian segment of Telegram and in the press,” SOTT reported, and by 20 April the remaining Azov battalion troops and foreign military had been driven to take refuge in the Azovstal factory complex. This date, 20 April, is extremely important in the Cadieu case.

On 21 April, a tsunami of Canadian press reports about Cadieu hit the news such as those referred to in the section ‘Who is Trevor Cadieu’ above. They all reported on the retirement of the lieutenant-general from the army “after 30 years in uniform” some giving the date of his retirement as 5 April.

But some things in the corporate media narrative do not add up:

If Cadieu retired on 5 April, it was actually news on 6 April at the very latest. Yet it did not appear until 21 April, the day after fascist troops and mercenaries had taken up positions in their last bastion of defence – the Azovstal factory.

There was no way in or out of Mariupol from 5 April and most people were looking for a way out. Cadieu, we are told, went to Ukraine after he “retired” on 5 April. And, wouldn’t he perhaps think twice about going to the place where the most intense fighting was taking place?

If Cadieu had “retired and travelled to Ukraine to help defend the country from Russia’s invasion,” in what way could he help if he was in charge of Biolab No.1?

If Cadieu was no longer a NATO lieutenant general, simply a mercenary helping out Kiev from the goodness of his heart, why would there be so many attempts to rescue him?

Read more: Lieutenant General Trevor Cadieu and Azovstal, John Platinum Goss, 9 May 2022

According to the testimonies of evacuated residents, the military often spoke of the presence in the Azovstal catacombs of the top leaders of the Western armies, “who were in constant contact with Zelensky.”

What information could imprisoned Cadieu reveal to the Russians? NEO concluded:

“Given the recent information from refugees from Azovstal about the close coordination of ‘a certain general from the combine’s bunker personally with the Ukrainian president’, it cannot be ruled out that Trevor Cadieu could shed further light on Zelensky’s ‘merits’, for which Britain has already granted him its citizenship, as well as overseeing his billion-dollar foreign bank account, which appeared recently.”

(Related: The Rise of Zelensky from Comedian to President of Ukraine – Buckle Up)

As noted in a February ePrime Feed report, according to Ilya Kiva, former Verkhovna Rada Member of Parliament, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had accumulated $1.2 billion in Dresdner Bank Lateinamerika, Costa Rica, during the two and a half years of his presidency. This money was transferred to Zelensky by Ukrainian oligarchs, such as Rinat Akhmetov, Viktor Pinchuk and Igor Kolomoisky.

At the end of April, it was alleged that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discreetly handed UK passports to Zelensky and members of his family. This was according to a post on Kiva’s Telegram channel, ePrime Feed wrote. However, TNG News noted that Kiva had stated it was employees of Zelensky’s office that had received British citizenship. Perhaps it was both? Both reports quoted the subsequent post by Kiva to his fellow Ukrainians:

“Now you, my compatriots, will be buried with double zeal …A successful business project for the actors of the 95th quarter: in three years they became dollar billionaires and received citizenship of the desired country! And for you – a destroyed country, tens of thousands of corpses and a syphilitic dad – Flag!!!”

If Zelensky and his cronies have been given UK citizenship then shame on you, Boris Johnson!

Under the Azovstal Iron and Steel Plant

They call the 18 or so miles of tunnels under the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol “the catacombs”, John Goss wrote in his blog. “Right now, the Azovstal tunnels are being used by Ukrainian fighters as a refuge. Civilians [were] being held there too.”

Goss’ article continued:

“The complex is said to have a gruesome recent history, part of it being used as a torture chamber for Mariupol residents opposed to fascism … There are claims that Azovstal catacombs also host a NATO headquarters together with a biological weapons laboratory where human experiments have taken place. Russian political commentator Franz Klintsevich believes there are German, British, French, Polish and Canadian advisors and military personnel among the besieged.”

Read more: Azovstal – the pit and the pendulum, John Platinum Goss, 1 May 2022

Palestinian journalist and writer, Nabil Salem, investigated what may be hiding in the underground shelters of the Azovstal factory.

“[There are] reports of the existence of a special room under the plant, which houses the secret headquarters of the North Atlantic Alliance with the number of the pit_40 for the production of biological weapons. In addition to a number of NATO officers, there are 240 foreign researchers of various nationalities – from the USA, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Sweden, Austria, Poland, and Greece, as well as soldiers of the French Legion. It turned out that this secret headquarters is managed by the Metabiota company of Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, and his partner, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,” Salem wrote.

(Related: Biolabs in Ukraine: Who are Metabiota’s investors?)

Read more: Journalist Nabil Salem: a US biological laboratory may be located under the Azovstal plant, FAN, 28 April 2022