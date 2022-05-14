6-Year-Old Suffered Myocarditis and Serious Injuries After Pfizer Injection

Milo Edberg, who in early December, before the Pfizer Covid “vaccine” was administered, was alert and walking independently, despite birth problems. He is now confined to a hospital bed after being diagnosed with myocarditis – heart muscle inflammation.

Milo is a 6-year-old living in Minnesota, USA.

On 10 Dec 2021, Milo received the Pfizer “vaccine” and shortly thereafter suffered breathing difficulties. Two days later, he was admitted to Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minnesota, where he was intubated and diagnosed with myocarditis.

He remained intubated for a month and a half and was still in the hospital nearly two months later. Milo is unable to sit up on his own or even swallow his saliva.

No More Silence: Milo Edberg 6 Years old suffered myocarditis and serious injuries after Pfizer, 9 February 2022 (1 min)

His mother Carrie said, “he was fine, and then he wasn’t”.

Milo’s life has never been easy. He was born prematurely at just 23 weeks and battled chronic lung disease throughout his life.

Despite his difficulties, he learned to walk and was bright and expressive in early December, according to his mother, when a doctor at Masonic Children’s Hospital decided he needed the Covid-19 injection.

Milo’s mother said she didn’t want her son vaccinated, however, his doctor said he was particularly at risk for a “severe case [of Covid].”

Ultimately, Carrie followed the doctor’s recommendation, who told her the injection was “safe and harmless.”

“I went against my instincts and said, ‘Okay, do it’. Unfortunately, you can’t turn back time. In all this time, doctors have not been able to clearly explain Milo’s suffering,” his mother said.

