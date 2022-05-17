Those “Cheering for Ukraine” Are Cheering for The Slaughter of Ukrainians – and Others

“Our free press” has millions on “the left” ferociously supporting neo-Nazi thugs and pushing for an ever-hotter war that’s threatening all of us with nuclear extinction.

If we don’t know where we’ve been, we can’t know where we are, or where we’re headed.

The above is how Mark Crispin Miller began a brief article on Substack in which he listed various articles relating to things known about Ukraine that corporate media or “our free press” will not acknowledge or publicise.

Mark Crispin Miller is an author, Professor of Media, Culture, and Communication at New York University and founder of News from Underground.

The following sub-headings are the articles listed by Miller. We have included extracts from each to give readers a feel for what each article is about.

How A Century of Political Violence in Ukraine Is Linked to The Atrocities of Today

The history of Ukrainian nationalist cruelty is an important factor, barely discussed, or known, in the West.

Troops shot in the legs screaming in pain. Others dying from blood loss and shock. With no one around to provide medical assistance. A Russian soldier crucified on an anti-tank barrier, chained to a metal ‘hedgehog’ and then burned alive…

For many, graphic footage of Russian servicemen tortured and killed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and nationalist battalions, came as a real shock. But this did not surprise those who are familiar with the ‘traditions’ of Ukraine’s ‘fighters for national freedom’, as they have more than a century of history in this sort of thing.

Perhaps the most horrific crime committed by Ukrainian nationalists was the creation of a prison in the refrigerator at the airport in Mariupol in June of 2014, which the jailers called the ‘library’. There, Mariupol residents were subjected to beatings, death by torture, and rape for even the suspicion of harbouring sympathies for Russia or the unrecognised eastern republics.

Read more about Europe’s first concentration camps, from the Volyn massacre to 1954, Maidan of hate, and the Ukrainian state and the Nazis in the Daily Telegraph (New Zealand), 12 May 2022, HERE.

French Medical Volunteer in Ukraine Opens Up About Azov Regiment’s ‘War Crimes’

The Russian military estimates that over 6,500 foreigners from at least 62 countries are operating across Ukraine, most of them in combat roles.

As many as 400 are believed to be trapped in Azovstal – a massive steelworks complex in the Azov Sea-adjacent city of Mariupol, which suffered heavy damage in fighting over the past two months.

Adrian Bocquet, a former French Army soldier who spent several weeks in Ukraine delivering medical equipment and supplies, has opened up on atrocities he said he witnessed committed by the Azov Regiment – a notorious neo-Nazi fighting force operating under the Ukrainian National Guard.

“There, on the spot, I saw war crimes. I saw a lot of war crimes. The only crimes I saw during the days I was there were perpetrated by Ukrainian forces”, Bocquet said.

“When I returned to France, I was extremely shocked by what the people who were invited on the TV shows were saying. A chasm exists between what I see and hear on TV and what I saw on the spot. For me it’s abominable”, Bocquet said.

Read more: Daily Telegraph (New Zealand), 13 May 2022

The original French version of Adrien Bocquet’s interview with Sud Radio on 10 May 2022 can be viewed HERE. Below is his interview with English subtitles.

“I Saw Horrific War Crimes Committed by Azov” Back from Ukraine, Adrien Bocquet talks, 10 May 2022 (36 mins)

The situation in Ukraine – UN Security Council Arria-formula meeting organized by the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation

The Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation will hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on “Systematic and mass grave violations of the international humanitarian law as well as other war crimes committed by the Ukrainian military personnel and militia and discovered in the course of ongoing special military operation of the Russian armed forces”.

Read more: United Nations Security Council, 6 May 2022

Blowback: How US-funded fascists in Ukraine mentor American white supremacists

Not only are white supremacists from across the West flocking to Ukraine to learn from the combat experience of their fascist brothers-in-arms, they are doing so openly, under the nose of a shrugging law enforcement — chronicling their experiences on social media before they bring their lessons back home. But U.S. law enforcement has done nothing so far to restrict the flow of right-wing American extremists to Azov’s bases.

Last month, an unsealed FBI indictment of four American white supremacists from the Rise Above Movement (RAM) declared that the defendants had trained with Ukraine’s Azov Battalion, a neo-Nazi militia officially incorporated into the country’s national guard. The training took place after the white supremacist gang participated in violent riots in Huntington Beach and Berkeley, California and Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

The indictment stated that the Azov Battalion “is believed to have participated in training and radicalising United States-based white supremacy organisations.”

There is one likely explanation for the U.S. government’s hands-off approach to Azov recruitment: the extremist militia is fighting pro-Russian separatists as a front-line proxy of Washington. In fact, the United States has directly armed the Azov Battalion, forking over anti-tank rocket launchers and even sending a team of Army officers to meet in the field with Azov commanders in 2017.

Read more: The Grayzone, 15 November 2018

You may also be interested in reading the final article on Miller’s list, ‘Live Action Role Play [“LARP] in Ukraine’ by Consortium News, 13 May 2022. It reveals the real story, not as shown in the media, of three men, or LARPers, and their “experiences” with the International Legion of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine.