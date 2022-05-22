Covid Lies: There are No Treatments and You Can Get the Virus More Than Once

“I believe that a calm review of the summary that I call ‘The Covid Lies’ will result in any open-minded person agreeing that we all have been subjected to a monstrous fraud with lethal consequences and that there is overwhelming evidence of long-term planning and deliberately injurious acts.” – Dr. Mike Yeadon

By Dr. Mike Yeadon, 10 April 2022

THE NARRATIVE POINT 8

There are unfortunately no treatments for Covid beyond support in hospital.

IMPORTANCE

Reinforced the idea that it was vital to avoid catching the virus.

Legally, it was essential for the perpetrators to bring forward novel vaccines that there be no viable treatments. Had there been even one, the regulatory route of Emergency Use Authorisation would not have been available.

THE REALITY

In my opinion, while all these measures were destructive and cruel, active deprivation of access to experimentally applied but otherwise known safe and effective early treatments led directly to millions of avoidable deaths worldwide. In my mind, this is a policy of mass murder.

Contrasting with the official narrative, the therapeutic value of early treatment was already understood and demonstrated empirically during the spring of 2020. Since then, a sizeable handful of well-understood, off-patent, low-cost and safe oral treatments have been characterised.

CONCLUSION AND VERDICT FALSE

FALSE

The official position was that the disease Covid-19 could not be treated and the patient only “supported,” often by mechanical ventilation. Ventilation is wholly inappropriate because Covid-19 is rarely an obstructive airway disease, yet has a high associated morbidity and mortality. An oxygen mask is greatly preferred.

In my view, due to the very large amount of empirical treatment and good communication, Covid-19 is the most treatable respiratory viral illness ever . We knew in the first three months of 2020 that hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin were empirically useful , provided treatment was started early and tackled rationally. 15

. We knew in the first three months of 2020 that hydroxychloroquine, zinc, and azithromycin were , provided treatment was started early and tackled rationally. It’s very important to note that it has been known for a decade and more that elevating intracellular zinc acts to suppress viral replication. 16

acts to suppress viral replication. There is no question that senior advisors to a range of governments knew that so-called “zinc ionophores,” compounds that open channels to allow certain dissolved minerals to cross cell membranes, were useful in severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003 and should be expected also to be therapeutically useful in SARS-CoV-2 infection.

This is a starting point for all of the clinical trials in Covid-19, 17 including especially ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine (which are zinc ionophores). 18

in Covid-19, including especially and hydroxychloroquine (which are zinc ionophores). It should be noted that using known safe agents for experimental purposes as a priority has always been an established ethical medical practice and is known as “off-label prescribing”.

THE NARRATIVE POINT 9

It’s not certain if you can get the virus more than once.

IMPORTANCE

The idea of natural immunity was flatly denied and the absurd idea that you might get the same virus twice was established. This ramped up the fear, which might otherwise have passed swiftly.

THE REALITY

Those with even a basic grasp of mammalian immunology knew that senior advisors to the government, speaking in uncertain terms on this question, were lying. Certainly, in the author’s case, it was a pivotal point. I shared a foundational education in UK universities at the same time as the UK government’s Chief Scientific Advisor. This shared education meant we’d have had the same set of texts. I reasoned that he knew what I knew and vice versa. I was as sure as it is possible to be that it wouldn’t be possible to get clinically unwell twice in response to the same virus, or close-in variants of it. I was right. He was lying.

CONCLUSION AND VERDICT FALSE

FALSE

There have been scores of peer-reviewed journal articles on this topic. 19 Very few clinically important reinfections have ever been confirmed.

of peer-reviewed journal articles on this topic. Very few clinically important reinfections have ever been confirmed. Beating off a respiratory virus infection leaves almost everyone with acquired immunity, which is complete, powerful, and durable.

You wouldn’t know it for the misdirection around antibodies in the blood, but such antibodies are not considered pivotally important in host immunity. Secreted antibodies in airway surface liquid of the IgA isotype certainly are, but most important are memory T-cells . 20

. Those infected with SARS in 2003 still had clear evidence of robust, T-cell mediated immunity 17 years later.21

Source

Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote a paper titled ‘The Covid Lies’ which was published on the Doctors for Covid Ethics website. This paper is a working draft dated 10 April 2022.

At 31 pages long the paper is longer than most would read in one sitting. As it details vital information for all of us, we are republishing his paper in more easily digestible portions in a series of articles, one each day. This is the fourth in our series, ‘Covid Lies’, and covers lies 8-9 as listed in Dr. Yeadon’s paper.

You can read Dr. Yeadon’s full paper by following this LINK.