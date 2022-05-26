Covid Lies: Fraud Assessed and Fraud Rehearsed

“I have invested two years pro bono in identifying the key elements of the fraud, in the sincere hope I can connect with upright individuals who can help bring this to wider attention and, ultimately, to a halt and to justice. As a result of these efforts, I can describe a global fraud operating for two years at tremendous cost in lives, the economy, and the very structure of human societies, which could only have been undertaken by powerful people, organised for a purpose that is not to the benefit of ordinary people.” – Dr. Mike Yeadon

Although not all central, there are a large number of ancillary points that reinforce Dr. Yeadon’s conclusions. He assembled some of these points, “additional observations,” and included them towards the end of his paper titled ‘The Covid Lies’.

Dr. Yeadon’s additional observations include fraud assessed; fraud rehearsed; autopsies; PCR test; cause of death; hospital protocols; experimental vaccines; revised definitions; bizarre statements; boosters and antibodies; Neil Ferguson’s track record; and, prescient testimonies. “This list is not exhaustive,” he wrote.

This article relates to Dr. Yeadon’s additional observations: fraud assessed and fraud rehearsed.

Fraud Assessed

“In a series of five short videos [by Pandemic Alternative], you will find remarkable similarities in a Canadian team’s interpretation of the same fraud. Note, in particular, the second film on non-pharmaceutical interventions.” – Dr. Mike Yeadon, The Covid Lies

Pandemic Alternative has so far produced 7 videos in a series relating to governments’ response to the Covid pandemic, view HERE. Below are the five videos recommended in Dr. Yeadon’s paper. For each of the below, click on the image to watch the video on Rumble.

Fraud Rehearsed

“German investigative journalist Paul Schreyer shows that this fraud was rehearsed for many years, increasingly, with all the stakeholders now running the alleged Covid-19 fraud.” – Dr. Mike Yeadon, The Covid Lies

The lecture given by Paul Schreyer, below, was recorded in Berlin in November 2020. He demonstrates how political decisions during the Corona crisis did not come out of the blue.

The “war on viruses“ began back in the 1990s as the “war on bioterror.“ Research shows that for more than twenty years since then, pandemic scenarios have been repeatedly rehearsed in simulation exercises, first in the US, and later coordinated internationally. Restrictions on liberty, as well as mass vaccinations, were regular features of the planning games.

After the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) declared a coronavirus pandemic in 2020, many of the measures that had been rehearsed and discussed for years were implemented globally.

Schreyer’s lecture chronologically traces how these exercises came about, who organised them, and what parallels the scripts have to the current situation.

Paul Schreyer: Pandemic simulation games – Preparation for a new era? (63 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube you can watch it on Brand New Tube HERE.

Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote a paper titled ‘The Covid Lies’ which was published on the Doctors for Covid Ethics website. This paper is a working draft dated 10 April 2022.

At 31 pages long the paper is longer than most would read in one sitting. As it details vital information for all of us, we are republishing his paper in more easily digestible portions in a series of articles, one each day. This is the eighth in our series, ‘Covid Lies’, and covers topics included in the section of Dr. Yeadon’s paper titled ‘Additional Observations’.

You can read Dr. Yeadon’s full paper by following this LINK.