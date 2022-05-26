Canada: More People in Alberta Have Died from Covid Than Were Admitted to ICU, Why is this Important?

Having another look through the Alberta Provincial Covid data last week, Sheldon Yakiwchuk noticed that over the last four months more people died with or from Covid than had been admitted into Alberta’s intensive care units (“ICU”). “This isn’t a new phenomenon,” Yakiwchuk wrote.

“The long and the short of it boils down to, a lot of these people who died – didn’t actually die from Covid but were already on ‘goals of care’ that won’t actually allow their admission into ICU – they are already terminally ill and this was before they came into contact with Covid.”

Goals of care are the levels of intervention a patient would want should they encounter serious illness.

By Sheldon Yakiwchuk

For a year and a half now there have been presstitutes pushing the vaccines using a number of horrible tactics but none so disgusting as when they pulled this s*** out:

This one dates back to July of 2021. In Canada, according to the under-reporting numbers provided by Public Health Canada, there are 7,752 people who listened to the advice from politicians and medical professionals in getting their jabs but dying from Covid anyways.

What do you suppose these people were saying on their death beds? They wished that they had more jabs?

We’ve all seen and heard about people who are still donning masks daily, driving alone in their vehicles, down empty patches of the highway (I literally saw this exact thing last week), triple boosted who have still caught Covid and had a terrible f***ing time with it…but still thanked the jabs, because…REASONS!

“It could have been so much worse”, they chant.

While this is true, you have to look at the almost 4 million cases in Canada and think…there are a lot of people who’ve had Covid, no injections that have come away from this with very mild symptoms, if they were symptomatic at all, so thanking the jabs seems a little ‘out of touch’, with reality and more along the lines of cult-like – drink the Kool-Aid – thoughts.

A lot of the cases and deaths from Covid are pure bulls*** – and we could spend days just talking about this alone…but I use the Provincial and Federal data to keep my overview of the pandemic on the same level…and that level has been worsening, I’ll tell you how.

Having another gander through the Alberta Provincial data last week, early this morning, I noticed something really telling. It’s this:

Over the last 120 days in Alberta up to this last reporting period, 933 people made it to ICU, and 1,038 of them died – from Covid.

105 more deaths than made it to hospitals.

And this is a pretty big deal that even I easily overlooked at first glance.

This isn’t a new phenomenon and I spoke about it more in a previous Substack: ‘Died “With” Covid or “From” Covid‘

The long and the short of it boils down to, a lot of these people who died – didn’t actually die from Covid but were already on Goals of Care that won’t actually allow their admission into ICU – they are already terminally ill and this was before they came into contact with Covid.

Did they die with or from?

Again, makes no difference because Government reporting on this has always been consistent…but when we now see that the mortality from all ages combined is higher than the ICU admissions, this again should have alarm bells ringing with all health care professionals…but again, crickets.

What and why this is important now is because some who refused vaccinations for whatever reason, now have a new option that doesn’t involve the jabs.

As reported by the Edmonton Journal, around 120 days ago, was that this exciting and life-saving treatment would be here to save lives!

The drug is the latest to be approved by Health Canada for treatment against Covid-19. In Alberta, it is intended for use by individuals 18 and older who have specific medical conditions, or those who are unvaccinated and at least 65 years of age.

Save lives in those who are unvaccinated and at least 65 years of age … and

It may also be used in immunised patients who are immunocompromised such that they might not be able to rely on their immunisation to provide them with adequate antibodies on their own.

So, how’s that all been working out?

Welp…as it turns out…not so good.

When Trudeau and Hinshaw are noticing rising deaths and we see that during this exact time in years before vaccinations and Paxlovid, there were fewer deaths, why the f*** are we seeing so many more NOW?

How can you continue to believe that any of this s*** has done a single thing to improve the chances of living in any person when the number of deaths is continuing to grow, are higher than previous and is generally impacting people who actually needed protection from Covid – the elderly and immunocompromised?

940 out of the 1,038 that died were specifically in the age requirements – although can be taken by all ages above 18 years old – for taking this newly approved treatment – 91%. The next age 50-59, where there were an additional 60 deaths, one would have to imagine that a lot of those in this age range were also immunocompromised because again…survival rate of Covid is 99.9x% where x is a factor of Age and Pre-Existing Health Conditions.

So, while the rage still focuses on vaccinated vs unvaccinated…

And while we are still pretending that the vaccines actually work – given the majority of death in these high-risk elderly have been jabbed at least 2x, higher mortality in the 3x jabbed…

And while conversations are still focused on the “base rate fallacy”, bulls***…

What we can see is that neither the vaccines nor the newly approved “elepfizer in the room” are actually doing anything to protect anybody and nobody seems to want to be talking about the 2nd abysmal failure in product for Covid – Paxlovid.

We should all be hostile to what we are seeing here. And we should be looping more of our elected officials into this mess …Again and again, and again… Until they either realise this or until they realise that more of us are aware.

Read more from Sheldon Yakiwchuk on Substack HERE.