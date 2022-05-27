In Memory of Those Who “Died Suddenly” in Germany

As reported in the media in one week, 17 – 23 May, a former national basketball player, a father of five and, while swimming, a woman “died suddenly” in Germany.

Ademola Okulaja: Former national basketball player dies at 46

Longtime national basketball team captain Ademola Okulaja died in Berlin at the age of 46. This was announced by the German Basketball Federation (DBB) on Tuesday evening. There is no information on the cause of death so far.

“We are shocked and simply cannot believe Ademola’s death. Our thoughts are now with his family, who we wish a lot of strength,” said DBB President Ingo Weiss. “Ademola was a great player as well as a person. Personally, I lost a great basketball friend and will miss him dearly.”

Better known as “The Warrior”, Okulaja was one of the most influential faces in German basketball and the emotional leader of the national team for years. The Nigerian made his debut in the jersey with the eagle in May 1995 in Weert, the Netherlands. His greatest success was winning the bronze medal at the 2002 World Championships in the USA alongside superstar Dirk Nowitzki. In all, Okulaja, who recovered from cancer diagnosed in 2008, won 172 international matches and captained the team for several years.

Read more: Ademola Okulaja: Former national basketball player dies at 46, Archy Sport, 17 May 2022

Father of five, 52, dies in parking lot

Prenzlau – “I don’t want any sympathy, that won’t bring my husband and the father of my five children back either.” With these words begins the story of Nadine Neumann, who lost her husband horribly on Monday.

The couple was on their way to Neubrandenburg. “My husband wanted to drive me to a doctor’s appointment,” said the 46-year-old. Suddenly he had a coughing attack. “He said, now the mucus is finally coming off. I suggested stopping in a parking lot on Neubrandenburger Strasse and coughing properly.” Her husband then got out and vomited. “Heiko was drenched in sweat, I knew straight away that something couldn’t be right. He could hardly breathe.“

She quickly dialed 911 on her cell phone. The rescue center immediately sent an RTW and the emergency doctor. “He was still conscious then, but his lips were already turning blue. The man at the emergency room said if it got worse put him on his side and call again. He assured me that the rescuers were on their way,” said the mother of five.

“Heiko’s breath got worse and worse. I asked a lady for help, unfortunately her garbage can was more important to her than helping me. My husband collapsed and lost consciousness. I put him in the recovery position and screamed for help…”

But in vain, as she described. “The door was also open at the company based there, they must have heard me,” she says in despair. “My husband then stopped breathing, his heart stopped,” she describes the dramatic minutes in which she felt left alone. “I rolled him onto his back and began CPR – until the ambulance took over…”

After 45 minutes of hope, the 52-year-old was pronounced dead. A pulmonary embolism is believed to have caused the cardiac arrest. “My husband, who has been diabetic for many years, was fine when we got in the car. Otherwise he would never have gone with me. The emergency doctor confirmed that the sugar levels were also okay.”

Read more: Father of five dies in parking lot, Nord Kurier, 19 May 2022

Fatal swimming accident in Swiss Lake Constance

The Thurgau cantonal police are currently investigating the cause of a fatal swimming accident in Berlingen on Lake Constance. A 65-year-old woman died there last Saturday. According to the police, the woman went swimming in Lake Constance shortly after 4 p.m. and suddenly floated motionless in the water. She was recovered and brought ashore by divers who happened to be present. Divers and rescue services tried to revive the woman, but without success.

No cause of death reported.

Read more: Fatal swimming accident in Swiss Lake Constance, SWR, 22 May 2022

The above list is extracted from ‘In memory of those who “died suddenly” in Ireland, Germany, Spain and Greece, May 17-23’ by Mark Crispin Miller, 25 May 2022

As well as lists for previous weeks, Mark Crispin Miller has also prepared similar lists for the week 17 – 23 May for the following countries: