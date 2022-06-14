Top 10 Most Dystopian Things Pushed by the World Economic Forum: No.4 Praising Massive Lockdowns

Throughout the years, people at the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) have said some highly disturbing things, none of which garnered proper media attention. When one pieces together the topics championed by WEF, an overarching theme emerges – the total control of humanity using media, science, and technology while reshaping democracies to form a global government.

If this sounds like a far-fetched conspiracy theory, keep reading. We are sharing the 10 most dystopian things according to The Vigilant Citizen, one at a time, that are being pushed by WEF, right now. They are in no particular order because they’re all equally crazy. Here is the third on the list.

Praising Massive Lockdowns

In 2020 and 2021, cities around the world were subjected to massive and drastic lockdowns causing loss of life, loss of livelihoods, poverty and starvation. During this horrific period, children could not attend school for months and were essentially barred from interacting with other children. A slew of small and medium businesses was destroyed while large corporations strived, worldwide it has resulted in the greatest transfer of wealth from the very many to the very few.

Despite all of this, WEF could not hide its love of drastic, life-destroying lockdowns. It released a video on 26 February 2021 surrealistically called ‘Lockdowns are quietly improving cities around the world’. Here’s this piece of complete insanity.

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum Wants Lockdowns, 26 February 2021 (1 min)

The video states “Lockdowns significantly reduced human activity … leading to Earth’s quietest period in decades,” while showing dystopian images of empty cities and planes stuck on the ground.

Completely ignoring the immense human suffering caused by these lockdowns, the WEF considered it was all worth it because “carbon emissions were down 7% in 2020”.

The Spectator (Australia) elaborates further, “don’t worry that lockdowns have led to job losses, suicides, drug overdoses, isolation, mental health issues, domestic abuse, bankruptcies and homelessness … Imagine how excited those sociopaths at the WEF will be when they realise that cemeteries are dead quiet. Oh, the possibilities!”

On the same day WEF tweeted their video Sky News Australia’s host Cory Bernardi released a video report on WEF: “Make no mistake servitisation is just a new name for economic slavery. It’s socialism on a global scale.”

World Economic Forum leads a ‘concerted effort’ for global socialism: Bernardi, 26 February 2021 (6 mins)

When WEF first tweeted its video, it garnered intense backlash. So, the day after posting it WEF deleted it and tweeted a retraction, well a sort of retraction. As you can see, despite deleting the video, WEF kept praising lockdowns. That’s because WEF would love to see “covidian” life become permanent.

World Economic Forum Twitter, 27 February 2021

One Twitter user responded to WEF’s retraction:

Translation : the original tweet evoked so much negative feedback, highlighting the #wef in the way you’d rather avoid, so you deleted it. But knowing folks will have got screen shots – you’ll trysome damage limitation.



Too late. You’ve been rumbled ! — Randomtox (@CeeOfGee) February 27, 2021

Lockdown is the world’s biggest psychological experiment

This is the title of an article published by WEF on 9 April 2020. The full title is ‘Lockdown is the world’s biggest psychological experiment – and we will pay the price’.

“We”? Really?

To give the article some context: the UK began its first lockdown on 23 March 2020, less than three weeks before WEF published this article. The article stated:

“Currently, an estimated 2.6 billion people – one-third of the world’s population – are living under some kind of lockdown or quarantine. This is arguably the largest psychological experiment ever conducted. “Unfortunately, we already have a good idea of its results. In late February 2020, right before European countries mandated various forms of lockdowns, The Lancet published a review of 24 studies documenting the psychological impact of quarantine (the “restriction of movement of people who have potentially been exposed to a contagious disease”). The findings offer a glimpse of what is brewing in hundreds of millions of households around the world. “Right before the lockdown, we conducted a benchmark survey among a representative sample of the Belgian population. In that survey, we saw that 32% of the population could be classified as highly resilient (“green”). Only 15% of the population indicated toxic levels of stress (“red”). “In our most recent survey after two weeks of lockdown, the green portion has shrunk to 25% of the population. The “red” part of the population has increased by 10 percentage points to fully 25% of the population. “We need to act now to mitigate the toxic effects of this lockdown.” [emphasis our own] Lockdown is the world’s biggest psychological experiment – and we will pay the price, WEF, 9 April 2020

How fortunate they thought to conduct a survey “right before lockdown.” It’s almost as if they knew when it was going to be implemented and prepared to enable measurement of the effects of the “biggest psychological experiment.”

The public didn’t have such insider knowledge. In the UK, for example, on 12 March, right before lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reassured the public: “At some point in the next few weeks, we are likely to go further and if someone in a household has those symptoms, we will be asking everyone in the household to stay at home. We are not introducing this yet … We are not – repeat not – closing schools now. The scientific advice is that this could do more harm than good at this time.”

It was only on 23 March that the public knew about the drastic measures they would take. Later in the day, Prime Minister Johnson stunned millions of Britons with a momentous and tough lockdown announcement in a special broadcast.

“From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction – you must stay at home,” the Prime Minister announced.

10 Downing Street: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an important update on coronavirus,

23 March 2020 (6 mins)

Climate lockdowns

Despite the warning in April 2020 of what was “brewing for hundreds of millions of households” and that “we need to act now,” in September 2020, WEF published an article ‘Emissions fell during lockdown. Let’s keep it that way’.

The article opens with the question: “as the focus shifts to recovering from Covid-19, will we take decisions that restore economies and support the “green” agenda?” And goes on to state that “the environmental boost and the slowdown in greenhouse gas emissions that we experienced in the early part of the year” are a “silver lining.”

“As industrial output plummeted, and as cars disappeared from roads, and planes were grounded, people worldwide noticed a positive effect on their surroundings.” Emissions fell during lockdown. Let’s keep it that way, WEF, 24 September 2020



Of course, as industrial output plummeted so did employment and quality of life. How many lives and livelihoods were lost due to “the world’s biggest psychological experiment”? How many more percentage points of populations were in the “red” part having reached toxic levels of stress? How many children missed out on vital education or social interaction crucial for development? WEF’s article doesn’t ask those questions.

And the article doesn’t seem to approve of allowing people to recover from their experiment either:

“This wouldn’t be the first time an economic recovery comes at the detriment of the environment … [After the 2008–2009 global financial crisis] emissions soon returned to their previous path almost as if the crisis had not occurred. Let’s not repeat the same mistake. “Transitioning to a global economy that decarbonises, maintains prosperity, and decreases inequality at the same time will be a Herculean challenge. There is no quick-fix vaccination.” Emissions fell during lockdown. Let’s keep it that way, WEF, 24 September 2020

Lockdowns reduced prosperity and increased inequality. Is WEF suggesting “transitioning” to a global economy that maintains the reduced prosperity while trying to decrease inequality, possibly a little closer to the level it was before the lockdowns began, is a good thing? WEF could increase prosperity and eliminate inequality relatively quickly if their members’ wealth was responsibly re-distributed. If WEF members owned nothing the world would be a more prosperous and happier place.

The author is correct on one point though. There is no “quick-fix vaccination.” The Covid injections, which we presume are the vaccinations the author is attempting to draw parallels with, are experimental and dangerous, much like their lockdowns, and although they were quick, too quick, they certainly aren’t a “fix.”

In March 2021, WEF published another “victory” article for climate change. The article titled ‘A year into the pandemic: 3 things we’ve learnt about the planet’ attempts to make out the “climate scientists” are almost heroic: “The pandemic made us think on our feet about how to get around some of the difficulties of monitoring greenhouse gas emissions, and CO₂ in particular, in real time … So, climate scientists set about looking for other data that might indicate how CO₂ was changing.”

As they had no real-world data, the “scientists” turned to speculation and guesswork to monitor greenhouse gases:

“We used information on lockdown as a mirror for global emissions. In other words, if we knew what the emissions were from various economic sectors or countries pre-pandemic, and we knew by how much activity had fallen, we could assume that their emissions had fallen by the same amount. “By May 2020, a landmark study combined government lockdown policies and activity data from around the world to predict a 7% fall in CO₂ emissions by the end of the year … This was soon followed by research by my own team, which used Google and Apple mobility data to reflect changes in ten different pollutants, while a third study again tracked CO₂ emissions using data on fossil fuel combustion and cement production.” A year into the pandemic: 3 things we’ve learnt about the planet, WEF, 15 March 2021

The censorship for those who call out parties guilty of promoting lockdowns is visible. For example, the recent case of censorship of Dr. Naomi Wolfe’s book. Dr. Wolfe warned America and the world at the start of the Covid “pandemic” that it would be used to eviscerate the Constitution and civil liberties. She predicted the tyranny that was to come via the lockdowns and mask and vaccine mandates. She recently published a book ‘The Body of Others’ and Amazon is “restricting” the public from purchasing it. Dr. Wolfe posted on her Gettr profile in early June:

Dr. Naomi Wolfe on Gettr, 5 June 2022

Are you beginning to see how their anti-science scam works?

So, what is the truth about climate lockdowns? Friends of Science has recently released a statement that “climate lockdowns and cuts as proposed by [economist Marianna] Mazzucato and the UNEP would be a useless effort to mitigate climate change, but a catastrophic blow to human civilisation.” But WEF and their henchmen already know all of this.

In response to a now-deleted tweet,Friends of Science summed it up:

"World Economic Forum LOVES lockdowns + destroying airlines. They all have private jets. What do they care? "Lockdowns, NetZero and ESG Policies Won't Stop Climate Change – Will Destroy Lives."