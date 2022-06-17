The Men Who Made Klaus Schwab and The World Economic Forum

As the driving force behind the World Economic Forum (“WEF”), Klaus Schwab has courted heads of state, leading business executives, and the elite of academic and scientific circles into the Davos fold for over 50 years. More recently, he has also courted the ire of many due to his more recent role as the frontman of the Great Reset, a sweeping effort to remake civilisation globally for the express benefit of the elite of the World Economic Forum and their allies.

Like many prominent frontmen for elite-sponsored agendas, the online record of Schwab has been well-sanitised, making it difficult to come across information on his early history as well as information on his family.

In an Unlimited Hangout investigation, Johnny Vedmore, an independent journalist from Wales, explored in detail the past that Schwab has worked to hide, revealing the involvement of the Schwab family, not only in the Nazi quest for an atomic bomb but in apartheid South Africa’s illegal nuclear programme.

Especially revealing is the history of Klaus’ father, Eugen Schwab, who led the Nazi-supported German branch of a Swiss engineering company into the war as a prominent military contractor. That company, Escher-Wyss, would use slave labour to produce machinery critical to the Nazi war effort as well as the Nazi’s effort to produce heavy water for its nuclear program.

Years later, at the same company, a young Klaus Schwab served on the board of directors when the decision was made to furnish the racist apartheid regime of South Africa with the necessary equipment to further its quest to become a nuclear power.

Digging even deeper into his activities, it becomes clear that Schwab’s real role has long been to “shape global, regional and industry agendas” of the present to ensure the continuity of larger, much older agendas that came into disrepute after World War II, not just nuclear technology, but also eugenics-influenced population control policies.

Read more: Schwab Family Values, Johnny Vedmore, 20 February 2021

In another article Vedmore investigated the origins of WEF:

My research indicates that the World Economic Forum is not a European creation. In reality, it is instead an operation which emanates from the public policy grandees of the Kennedy, Johnson and Nixonian eras of American politics; all of whom had ties to the Council on Foreign Relations and the associated “Round Table” Movement, with a supporting role played by the Central Intelligence Agency. There were three extremely powerful and influential men … who would lead Klaus Schwab towards their ultimate goal of complete American Empire-aligned global domination via the creation of social and economic policies. I will show how [these three men’s] paths [ ] cross and coalesce during the 1960s, how they recruited Klaus Schwab through a CIA-funded program, and how they were the real driving force behind the creation of the World Economic Forum. Dr. Klaus Schwab or: How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, Johnny Vedmore, 10 March 2022

The three men Vedmore identifies as Schwab’s mentors and the driving force behind WEF are:

Henry (Heinz) Kissinger. Kissinger made the opening address of WEF’s 1980 conference, telling the elites at Davos: “For the first time in history, foreign policy is truly global.”

John (Ken) Galbraitha, a Canadian-American economist, diplomat, public policy maker, and Harvard intellectual.

Herman Kahn, who during the hysteria of the earliest years of the Cold War would be given the intellectual, and some may say ethical and moral, space to “think the unthinkable”. Khan would apply game theory – the study of mathematical models of strategic interactions among rational agents – to wargame potential scenarios and outcomes concerning thermonuclear war.

Last week Tessa Lena had a conversation with Vedmore who talked about Schwab’s Nazi collaborator father, Schwab’s curious time at Harvard, and the shady alphabet agency origins of WEF.

He began by explaining how in practice technocracy works using the music scene in Wales as an example. Talking about how the grassroots music scene was being systematically destroyed and small bands trying “to get their music out into the world” he said:

“I grew up with music all around me. All of my friends were, what we call, flogging a dead horse, they were just pushing to become a musician like in the past, like in the 60s and the 70s … [But] everything was changing … Basically, you had to have a marketing team behind you … then you think, ‘okay we’ll go out into the live scene’ and we were really pushing it.

“So, we did that but the live scene was dead because they put out loads of laws and built apartments in city centres so no one could make music anymore. And you’re not allowed to have things going on after a certain time. And there were no clubs like there were in the past. The whole infrastructure of what we wanted to create … was all being destroyed, systematically, one by one … the past was being purposely destroyed …

“We can progress and go forward but you don’t have to kill the past to progress. I’ve seen that build up more and more over time. And that was really the technocracy. That’s what they do. They come in, they introduce their technology and you ‘have to have it whether you want it or not!’ You don’t get a choice. You don’t get to think about what you want to do. And you don’t get to decide whether you go to a club to watch people live or, eventually, you go to watch a hologram on a stage … and you have to pay to watch a hologram on a stage of someone performing in their studio.”

For the first 30-minutes, from which the above quotes are taken, Vedmore explained the events in his life that led him to become a researcher and writer and, more specifically, write his article ‘Schwab Family Values’. He then moved on to discussing Klaus Schwab’s family history. Some of what he discussed is included in his two articles referred to above. If you are short of time, you could skip the first 30 minutes of the video and start watching from this point.

Tessa Fights Robots: Johnny Vedmore, 9 June 2022 (77 mins)

Further reading: Klaus Schwab and the Origins of WEF: A Conversation with Johnny Vedmore, Tessa Fights Robots, 12 June 2022