Monkeypox? – U.S. Gov. Data proves Covid-19 Vaccines increase risk of suffering Shingles by at least 4925%

Monkeypox; or the new name the W.H.O are urgently trying to find for it to make it sound more frightening, is about to become the word of the day in the mainstream media now that they know everyone is bored of hearing about Ukraine.

The World Health Organization is convening an emergency meeting and will most likely have announced a Public Health Emergency of International Concern over the alleged disease by the end of June.

All member states including the USA, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia etc. will be legally obliged to then act and respond.

But data made available by the U.S. Government strongly suggests the alleged “monkeypox” outbreak may not be what it appears to be. The disease is nigh on impossible to distinguish from chickenpox/shingles, and the U.S. Gov. data reveals that Covid-19 vaccination increases the risk of developing shingles by a shocking 4925% at the very least.

According to a scientific study published in 1988, it’s virtually impossible to distinguish between monkeypox and chickenpox. And chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus, and just like its close relative the herpes simplex virus, it becomes a lifelong resident in the body.

And like its other cousin, genital herpes, varicella may be silent for many years, hiding out inside nerve cells and can reactivate later, wreaking havoc in the form of the excruciating skin disorder, shingles, which is a blistering, burning skin rash.

Now, data made available by the U.S. Government, but more specifically the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) strongly suggests we’re not witnessing a monkeypox outbreak at all, but we’re instead witnessing a coverup of Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles.

According to the CDC Wonder Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database, as of June 3rd 2022, the CDC has processed 18,026 reports relating to herpes and shingle infections that have occurred as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections.

And the vast majority of these reports have been a result of the mRNA Covid-19 injections by Moderna and Pfizer. The Janssen viral vector vaccine has had just 693 reports of herpes/shingles infections made against it. Whilst the Moderna vaccine has had 5,321, and the Pfizer jab a shocking 12,507.

Meanwhile, according to the same VAERS database, the CDC only received 1,052 reports relating to herpes/shingle infections that have occurred as adverse reactions to all available Flu jabs between the years 2008 and 2020.

This figure alone shows there has been a 1,614% increase in adverse events related to herpes/shingles because of the Covid-19 injections.

Many would try to argue this increase is simply because so many Covid-19 injections have been administered. But anyone who argues this would be entirely wrong because official CDC data shows nearly 3 times as many Flu jabs were administered between 2008 and 2020 than Covid-19 injections administered as of June 3rd 2022.

According to the CDC, 1.7 billion Flu jabs were administered between 2008 and 2020.

But according to ‘Our World in Data’, only 588.04 million Covid-19 jabs have been administered in the USA as of May 27th 2022.

Now that we know these figures we can use them to calculate the rate of adverse events related to herpes/shingles infections per 1 million doses administered.

The results are as follows –

Based on official data available for 2008 to 2020, there were 0.6 adverse events relating to herpes/shingles infections per 1 million doses of Flu vaccine administered in the USA.

But based on official data available up to 3rd June 2022, there have been 30.7 adverse events relating to herpes/shingles infections per 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in the USA.

However, it’s important to note that the CDC have admitted they believe just 1 to 10% of adverse events are actually reported to VAERS, therefore the rates per 1 million doses could be significantly higher for both jabs.

But the available data shows the rate of adverse events relating to herpes/shingles infections per 1 million doses of Covid-19 injection administered is 4,925% higher than the rate of adverse events relating to herpes/shingles infections per 1 million doses of Flu vaccine administered.

Therefore, this official U.S. Government data proves that Covid-19 vaccination increases a person’s risk of developing Shingles by 4,925% at the very least.

The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization is set to meet on Thursday 23rd June 2022, to assess whether the alleged monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

But it looks like they may actually be meeting to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the end of June 2022 over Covid-19 vaccine-induced shingles.