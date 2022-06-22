Covid Pandemic Truths: Safe and Effective Cures are Condemned while Experimental “Vaccines” are Pushed

As bad as all this is, what’s worse is the alignment of forces being used to prevent safe methods from being used to stop this virus. When it was revealed that early use of hydroxychloroquine could significantly reduce the severity of the disease and prevent the need for a ventilator, reports immediately surfaced from government agencies declaring that the drug was of no use, was dangerous, and should not be used.

This occurred despite reports of hydroxychloroquine’s benefits from doctors actually treating patients. In some states, prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine were banned. We see the same thing with Ivermectin, another highly effective and safe medication.

By Russell L. Blaylock, 8 December 2021

Attacking The Real Cures

Every time a treatment was discovered that improved Covid patients’ outcomes or prevented transmission of the virus, forces stepped in to prevent the treatment from being used.

A growing number of natural treatments that could have prevented the spread of this virus, including most of the serious infections, have been blocked by these controllers. Incredibly, a law was passed that prevented clinical physicians from even suggesting such treatments. Curcumin, baicalin, apigenin, luteolin, EGCG, myoinositol, ashwagandha, magnesium, docosahexaenoic acid/ eicosapentaenoic acid, high dose IV vitamin C, vitamin D3, melatonin, astragalus, beta-glucan, mushroom extracts, and ashwagandha all enhance a person’s immunity, thus preventing infection.

As I have written, curcumin has been shown to dramatically reduce damage to the lungs caused by cytokine storms in experimental animals of a sepsis model. Nano-curcumin, being far better absorbed, should be even more effective.

Numerous studies have shown that the primary immune weapon against all viruses is the cytotoxic T cells. Astragalus significantly enhances the body’s production of these immune cells.

I recently published an article on how immunoexcitotoxicity plays a major role in cytokine storm reactions. Basically, the inflammatory cytokines activate NMDA glutamate receptors within the lung epithelial and endothelial cells as well as immune cells, leading to severe destruction of lung tissue and gross leakage of serum into the alveoli. In the article, I noted that the typical American diet contains very high levels of glutamate and other excitotoxic additives. In addition, the tube feeding solutions used in hospitals contain high levels of glutamate. This fact is completely ignored by physicians treating Covid patients.

Dr. Pierre Kory, a founder of the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), made a number of discoveries that dramatically improved the survival of patients with serious Covid-19 cases. Unlike many of the vaccine-only proponents, Dr. Kory has spent his professional life treating some of the sickest in intensive care unit (ICU) settings, including hundreds of Covid patients. But each discovery he made was intensely resisted and rejected by the medical elite and bureaucracies, at least until the proof became so overwhelming that they could no longer deny it. In the interim, thousands died as a result of the elite controller’s intransigence. There is evidence that early treatment, before deterioration occurs, can reduce hospitalisation by 85 per cent.

The Strange Case of Ivermectin

Dr. Kory also discovered that ivermectin, a medicine used to treat parasitic infections, was perhaps one of the most powerful weapons we possess in the battle against Covid-19, reducing the death rate of even very sick patients to such a degree that it has been called a medical miracle.

Dr. Kory and his colleagues — all highly respected and frequently quoted pulmonary and infectious disease experts — put together a protocol using this safe, inexpensive medicine and other compounds. (FLCCC Alliance. http://www.flccc.net.) Their protocol has now been used around the world but not in the United States.

Deaths and cases requiring hospitalisation in countries that have used ivermectin — including Mexico, India, Brazil, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Paraguay, Peru, Argentina, Zimbabwe, and major cities in other countries — have been dramatically and rapidly reduced. In addition, recovery times have been shortened, patient deterioration has been prevented when the drug was used early, and mortality has been reduced among severely ill ICU patients.

In fact, when taken once a week, ivermectin has been shown to dramatically prevent Covid infection, even in hospital workers who are around many sick patients. ivermectin has been studied and shown to be highly effective in 27 carefully controlled trials that included 6,612 patients; 16 trials were randomised, prospective, controlled trials of the highest quality. Yet, the medical establishment — the vaccine-only promoters — has rejected even considering this safe, inexpensive medication for the treatment or prevention of Covid.

Worse, doctors, as well as the general public, are warned by medical associations, the FDA and the CDC not to use ivermectin. In some states, doctors can lose their license should they write a prescription for this lifesaving medication, one that has been used safely for the past 40 years all over the world as a treatment for parasitic infections. Besides being a powerful anti-inflammatory and suppressing viral replication ivermectin has been shown to inhibit a major form of excitotoxicity seen in the face of chronic inflammation and microglial activation.

The Role of The Pharmaceutical Companies in Covid-19 Treatments and Fear

It seems to me, and others, that the pharmaceutical companies making these vaccines don’t want a rival treatment that would cut into their profits. In my opinion, these experimental vaccines are being distributed to the public under a false pretence. According to the EUA act, an experimental treatment cannot be used except in a proven national emergency (pandemic), and only if there are no other available treatments for the condition. Keep in mind that the FDA did not approve the drug presently being used by Pfizer — it is still under EUA regulations as an experimental “vaccine.”

Covid-19 never satisfied the criteria for a pandemic, which requires that the infection must affect a large number of people around the world and have a high mortality rate. This pandemic definition has been used for decades — until this outbreak. The World Health Organisation changed the criteria for this “pandemic,” dropping the need for a high death rate.

For the majority of people, the death rate from Covid-19 is lower than that of a mild to moderate flu season. For those under age 40, the death rate is 0.01%; 99.99% of those infected will fully recover. For all ages, the death rate is 0.26%; 99.74% will recover. Those numbers do not justify mandatory vaccination.

On the other hand, eight clinical trials have shown a significant reduction in transmission of Covid-19, even among healthcare workers, with the use of ivermectin. (FLCCC data). Three of those studies were randomised clinical trials — research of the highest order. Based on these studies, the emergency authorisation should be revoked, and vaccination should be stopped before more people are hurt.

More Natural Protections Against Covid

There are a number of other natural treatments and preventatives that could be used by anyone wanting to protect themselves from Covid. The basis for all of these treatments is reducing inflammation, and several natural compounds also restore immune balance. Others are beneficial because they reduce immunoexcitotoxicity, a possible mechanism for cytokine storms.

These compounds include:

Nano-curcumin

Nano-quercetin

N-acetyl-L-cysteine

Intravenous Vitamin C (high dose)

Melatonin

B-complex vitamins

Hesperidin

Pterostilbene

Apigenin

Magnesium

Taurine

Baicalin.

Immune stimulants should only be used during the first 8 days of a Covid infection to prevent aggravating hyperimmune symptoms. This 8-day period is the period when the virus is reproducing very rapidly in the lungs. After 8–11 days, all the viruses are dead, and then the danger is from a hyperimmune reaction to those dead viruses. At this stage, the idea is to target inflammation and excitotoxicity, as live viruses are no longer the chief danger in most cases.

Recent studies have shown that a significant number of fully vaccinated people are contracting (supposedly) Covid-19 infections as in Israel, where virtually everyone has been vaccinated. In a carefully conducted study in Vietnam hospitals, it was shown that the vaccinated medical care workers were spreading high levels of viruses to fellow workers, patients, and visitors. A majority of medical centres and hospitals in the United States have mandated vaccines for all employees, even those not in contact with patients. These studies suggest that the medical staff is now a major source of Covid-19 transmission and are acting as superspreaders.

More than 80% of the Covid-variant cases are in fully vaccinated people, and the latest reports indicate the vaccines are ineffective against variants — hence the call for renewed masking. (CDC report). Ivermectin as a preventive measure has a success rate of around 80 to 85% against Covid-19. Some studies have reported no infections in hospital workers taking ivermectin.

Fear remains the vaccine makers’ main weapon. The latest strategy is to convince the public that second and third waves of new variants will restore the dangers that have subsided since the original appearance of this virus. All these preventive measures should work against any and all variants. And natural immunity to the original virus appears to give a person full protection against the so-called Delta variant.

This type of cross-immunity occurred with the outbreak of the much deadlier SARS virus, 2002–2004, even with 30% viral mutation variance. The Delta variant differs from the original Covid virus genetically by a mere 1.3%.

Russell Blaylock, a retired American neurosurgeon, wrote the above in an extensive paper, ‘Covid-19 pandemic: What is the truth?’, published on 8 December 2021 in the Surgical Neurological International journal. We are republishing sections, more easily digestible portions, of his article as a series of articles titled ‘Covid Pandemic Truths’.

This article is the sixth in our series and covers the sections in Blaylocks’s paper as subtitled above. You can find the first article in this series HERE.

Although we have not included them, Blaylock’s article is well referenced.

Read Blaylock’s full article – Russell L. Blaylock. Covid-19 pandemic: What is the truth?. 08-Dec-2021;12:59. – by following this LINK.