[…] 5G is a weapon system and a crime against humanity, says Mark Steele […]

“Putting tens of millions of 5G antennas, without a single biological test of safety, has to be about the stupidest idea anyone has had in the history of the world” – Professor Martin Pall

Professor Pall is wrong, Mark Steele said in a 15-page report: “It is not a stupid idea but a heinous crime if one understands the motive behind this deployment. 5G is a compartmentalised weapons deployment masquerading as a benign technological advance for enhanced communications and faster downloads.”

“The 5G network has the capability to target acquire and attack the vaccinated due to their nano metamaterial antenna Covid-19 vaccine. Lethal Autonomous Weapons Systems (LAWS) require the 5G networks to maintain their geo-position and navigate their environment to the target; these weapons cannot rely on satellite communications due to the potential for inclement weather events and signal latency to disrupt their signals so they must have localised 5G networks.”

Steele clarified the definition of a weapon, it’s “a device, tool, or action that has been fashioned to cause physical or psychological harm in breach of the primary legislation.”

“The compartmentalisation of weapons systems development has played a crucial role in not alerting those within the regulatory authorities and telecommunications industry to the real purpose and intentions of those ultimately driving and funding the deployment of 5G and biological chemical weapons masquerading as Covid-19 vaccines for a planned control and command kill grid. “The world is blindly following the plans of the technocratic elite and the military-industrial-pharma complex to terminate large numbers within populations across the world with no regard to the primary legislation. “5G is a weapon system, a crime against humanity so monstrous that even an educated person would find it unbelievable on first inspection of the facts. The prima facie evidence of this globalist depopulation agenda is unequivocal and should be tested in the courts so that the conspirators involved in this murderous plan can be brought to justice. This is the greatest crime ever to be perpetrated on mankind and all of God’s creation.” Expert Report on Fifth Generation (5G) Directed Energy Radiation Emissions in the Context of Nanometal-contaminated Vaccines that include Covid-19 with Graphite Ferrous Oxide Antennas, Mark Steele, February 2021

Who is Mark Steele?

Mark Steele is a British engineer, inventor, patent writer and weapons research scientist. He has written an extensive biography in the introduction of his February 2022 report on 5G in the context of nanometal-contaminated vaccines. His biography includes:

“Cyber Command USA had been made aware of my expertise and specifically requested my advice with regard to an unusual 5G antenna design deployed across the USA. I have been extremely fortunate that most (but not all) of my research and product development work has been carried out outside of the Official Secrets Acts (OSA) legislation. I have acted as a witness and provided statements in several court cases, exposing the lack of any credible evidence that the 5G light-emitting diode (LED) network and planned neural connection to the 5G grid are safe. This includes nano metamaterial technologies that are contaminating vaccinations, that are not legal or lawful, and that breach a number of international and domestic laws.”

However, his highest accolade, for those who are aware of the globalist propaganda machine, comes from Wikipedia which has as its opening gambit: “Mark Steele is a British conspiracy theorist.”

Steele prepared his February 2022 report at the request of “international lawyers.” His report is packed with information, detailing a wide range of 5G-related topics including radiation-induced Covid-19 symptoms, vaccines, augmented humans and a broad range of risks associated with 5G including risks to health, infrastructure and national security. We have selected a mere three of the numerous points Steele makes in his report and, using the links he provided, expanded on them.

Attached below is a copy of Mark Steele’s report. You can also find this report on the Save Us Now website HERE.

5G and Aviation Risks

Towards the end of last year, the aviation industry, including Boeing and Airbus, raised concerns over 5G due to its capability to endanger passenger aircraft. Airbus Americas chief executive, Jeff Knittel, and the Boeing boss, David Calhoun, co-signed a letter to the US transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, detailing the US aviation industry’s shared concerns over 5G implementation in the United States.

“Airbus and Boeing have been working with other aviation industry stakeholders in the US to understand potential 5G interference with radio altimeters,” which measure a plane’s height above the ground, the statement said. Leading telecom operators Verizon and AT&T were due to start using 3.7-3.8 GHz frequency bands on 5 December, after obtaining licences worth billions of dollars in February. But they postponed the launch in November after the US aviation regulator expressed concerns over 5G signals’ possible interference with the altimeters. Airbus and Boeing express concerns over 5G interference in US, The Guardian, 21 December 2021

“Typically, the 5G antenna design uses a larger power input and directed output to deliver focused, high-power data compression signals,” Steele explained, “passenger aircraft that do not have the military mitigation technologies in a civilian setting to protect their pilots or aeroplane flight control systems against directed energy emissions.”

5G and Privacy Violations

Steele explained “Backhaul,” or “wireless transport,” in the context of 5G as the term used for the technologies that enable data to be interrogated and uplifted from multiple devices and environments simultaneously.

Ceragon Networks “is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport.” Quoting a 2020 Ericsson 5G microwave report, Ceragon states that about 38% of all global telecom sites will be connected to the rest of the network via wireless backhaul, by 2025. This corresponds to 62% when excluding the fibre-dense countries China, South Korea and Japan.

Ericsson Microwave Outlook 2020, Enhancing 5G with microwave, October 2020

An example of backhaul technology that Steele gave in his report, is THIS patent for a “technique and device for through-the-wall audio surveillance” filed by NASA in 2005. This particular patent was later abandoned but the patent’s citations to other patents may be interesting to those who wish to investigate a little deeper.

“This patent, one of a number that confirms the capability to interrogate sound and voice emissions through buildings to gather data on an unsuspecting population using electromagnetic hardware and software systems, are all part of the vast 5G toolbox,” Steele noted in his report.

5G and Health Impacts

5G deployment is underway by governments across the world in all cities and towns without any of the obligatory prior environmental impact analysis or public insurance for instruments of harm, Steele wrote.

In a previous article, we wrote about the UK government’s contempt towards 5G health impacts implying that any suggestion there were health risks are “5G conspiracy theories.” However, to the UK government’s shame, it is yet again to be proved wrong.

In 2010 Lloyd’s Risk Assessment Team published a report, ‘Electromagnetic fields from mobile phones: recent developments’. “Due to the potential long-term impacts of EMF exposure on health, there are so far no definitive conclusions as to whether EMF is harmful or not,” Lloyd’s stated. Lloyd’s report concluded:

Lloyd’s Emerging Risks Team Report: Electromagnetic fields from mobile phones, recent developments, November 2010

In 2019 Principia Scientific reported that Lloyds of London had excluded from their policies any negative health effects caused by wi-fi technologies. And other insurance companies were following Lloyds’ lead. Why?

“Lloyd’s November 2010 Risk Assessment Team’s Report gives us a solid clue: the report compares these wireless technologies with asbestos, in that the early research on asbestos was ‘inconclusive’ and only later did it become obvious to anyone paying attention that asbestos causes cancer. “Today, MANY more recent peer-reviewed scientific studies show a range of serious damage caused by these wi-fi frequencies. 5G brings a quantum leap in damage – to DNA, to cell mitochondria, and much more.” Lloyds Insurers Refuse To Cover 5G Wi-Fi Illnesses, Principia Scientific, 12 February 2019

In 2012, 29 authors from around the world, including 10 with medical degrees, 21 PhDs and 3 master’s degrees wrote the BioInitiative Report. The authors concluded:

“Bioeffects are clearly established and occur at very low levels of exposure to electromagnetic fields and radiofrequency radiation. Bioeffects can occur in the first few minutes at levels associated with cell and cordless phone use. Bioeffects can also occur from just minutes of exposure to mobile phone masts (cell towers), WI-FI, and wireless utility ‘smart’ meters that produce whole-body exposure. Chronic base station level exposures can result in illness. Many of these bioeffects can reasonably be presumed to result in adverse health effects if the exposures are prolonged or chronic. “There is good evidence to suggest that many toxic exposures to the foetus and very young child have especially detrimental consequences depending on when they occur during critical phases of growth and development (time windows of critical development), where such exposures may lay the seeds of health harm that develops even decades later.”

The report reviewed approximately 1,800 studies which reported:

abnormal gene transcription;

genotoxicity and single-and double-strand DNA damage;

stress proteins because of the fractal RF-antenna like nature of DNA;

chromatin condensation and loss of DNA repair capacity in human stem cells;

reduction in free-radical scavengers – particularly melatonin;

neurotoxicity in humans and animals, carcinogenicity in humans;

serious impacts on human and animal sperm morphology and function;

effects on offspring behaviour; and,

effects on the brain and cranial bone development in the offspring of animals that are exposed to cell phone radiation during pregnancy.

In the ten years since the 2012 BioInitiative Report was published, hundreds of new peer-reviewed research papers have been published. A clear majority of studies report biological effects (“E”) as opposed to ’no effect’ (“NE”). On their home page, BioInitiative has summarised the results of 2022 studies.

In 2019, the World Health Organisation estimated that approximately 30% of the population in first-world countries is exposed to high levels of electromagnetic frequencies (“EMF”) and succumb to its harmful effects. And in December 2020, NBC News reported that ‘Havana Syndrome’, the mysterious neurological symptoms experienced by American diplomats in China and Cuba, was likely caused by pulsed microwave energy.

They know. They have always known. As Steele wrote: “The telecoms industry and other regulatory bodies have continually denied the real purpose and existence of the radiation dangers posed by the deployment of 5G technologies; they have actively misled the public by issuing demonstrably false press releases through local and national media, as well as by making false statements in courts in failed attempts to discredit experts, including myself.”