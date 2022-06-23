Letter to the Editor: The Truth About Fiat Currency

A reader writes to warn people about, what he/she believes is, the imminent removal of fiat currency: “fiat currency is to be removed as a medium of payment in January 2023, at the latest … When fiat currency is removed, all bank accounts will be zeroed … While several countries are doing what is necessary for the people … none of England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland is, as yet, doing so.”

To The Exposé,

The truth about fiat currency: before it’s too late

I feel compelled to make the people aware of who actually owns ALL fiat1 currency, or debt, before it is too late. People hoard a worthless piece of paper in the belief that they own it. They categorically do not.

ALL fiat currency is owned by the central bank that printed it. The people have been given use – and only use – but NEVER ownership.

What most people don’t realise, is that ALL fiat currency is to be removed as a medium of payment in January 2023, at the latest. This time period was agreed upon by the Bank of International Settlements (“BIS”) and governments so that countries had sufficient time to set up their International Trade Bank and a subsidiary Commercial Bank which would allow people standing in the correct jurisdiction – Land and Soil – to claim the credit that has been deliberately hidden from them.

While several countries are doing what is necessary for the people of those countries before the January 2023 deadline, none of England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland is, as yet, doing so.

When fiat currency is removed, ALL bank accounts will be zeroed out as a “bail-in.”2 This is actually the banks taking back their property.

So, here in England, the people are facing a frightening outlook of having zero means to pay for rent or mortgage, food, utility bills and medical bills in the very near future.

The thing that masquerades as an English government has no intention of making the people aware. To do so would leave the UK Corporate government unable to access the credit that belongs to every man, woman and child in this country.

There is a false perception that when peoples’ bank accounts are zeroed out the banks will compensate them. This agreement that banks have for a set figure only applies while fiat currency remains in existence. It will not apply after its removal.

Those that have savings or hoard debt money under the mattress have two choices:

Turn that worthless paper into commodities that shall have value after the financial collapse. Or hold onto it and lose it all with nothing in return.

Twice the BIS has attempted to remove the fiat currency before the agreed January 2023 deadline. This action, if it had been successful, would have resulted in approximately 70% of the world’s population dying through starvation. After being hit with huge penalties for any lives lost, the BIS had no choice but to continue with the agreement.

These facts are pointed out to make people aware of the gravity they face through ignorance and the suppression of the facts.

Fiat currency is debt. A promissory note promising to pay a debt at a later time. A debt cannot be paid with debt. Nobody has ever paid a debt using fiat currency. Nobody.

A million of fiat currency in the bank accrues interest on a DAILY basis which is removed from the credit ledger that the banks deliberately hide.

While the prospect of having bank accounts zeroed out may be frightening for those with such sums of fiat currency in bank accounts, it is actually a good thing. It is debt, and nothing but debt, that is being removed.

Nonetheless, people need to grasp reality before the window of opportunity to prepare for the inevitable collapse closes.

Regards,

The Antidote is Love

Note from The Exposé:

1 Fiat money is a government-issued currency that is not backed by a physical commodity, such as gold or silver, but rather by the government that issued it. Most modern paper currencies are fiat currencies, including the U.S. dollar, the euro, and other major global currencies.

2 A bail-in is the opposite of a bailout. Bailouts help to prevent creditors from taking on losses while bail-ins mandate creditors to take losses.

“Technically, deposit holders [“Savers” for example, savings account holders] are the banks’ creditors,” Norbert Häring explained in a 2013 article discussing a planned levy on Cypriot bank savings.

Häring suggested that a small change with very wide-reaching effects would be to make deposits on current accounts, as well as securities, remain the customers’ property and cease to function as involuntary loans to the banks. “The payments system would no longer depend on the banks’ solidarity … [Savers] would be unaffected by bank bankruptcies, so that in case of a crisis, the state would no longer be forced to bailout banks just to safeguard the payments system.”

