Letter to the Editor: Chemtrails Over the Middle of Wales Cause a Persistent Cough

A reader writes that she can, at times, smell and taste chemicals after aeroplanes have been spraying in the skies above the middle of Wales. Last Friday was particularly bad, she writes, “I was left with a burning sensation in my mouth, throat and lungs, and with a tickling cough.” She asks: will their next “scamdemic” be to label persistent coughs due to chemtrails as whooping cough?
To The Exposé,
Chemtrails
I am based in mid-Wales, not far from the English border, and frequently see chemtrails, this past week has been especially bad. I am in an area with few flights across, so these trails are not from passenger or commercial planes on normal flight paths. The planes spraying also do not show up on any of the flight tracker apps.
They start well before dawn and can continue all day, still spraying as night sets in. Some mornings I have awoken to a sky that looks as though they have been playing “noughts and crosses” during the night.
One day there were four planes in the air spraying with trails which spread out leaving a blanket of grey behind.
At times you can taste and smell the chemicals. Yesterday, 24 June 2022, was particularly bad. The day started with low mist and continued with thick low clouds. It would seem that they took the opportunity to “go to town” spraying while their activities were hidden. I was left with a burning sensation in my mouth, throat and lungs, and with a tickling cough. My mouth and lips felt swollen and still feel swollen today. My cat was also affected, and throughout the day, like me, she coughed. The smell of chemicals was overwhelming at times. Today, 25 June 2022, I am still coughing.
I have noticed that on days the military does manoeuvres in the area, the spraying stops. Is this coincidence, by design, or are the military pilots the ones flying the spraying planes?
On looking at the paper this morning, 25 June 2022, I see that they are looking for volunteers to test a whooping cough vaccine.* Will this be their next “scamdemic” – causing everyone to have breathing difficulties and coughing fits and then blame it on whooping cough and try to force us all to have a whooping cough vaccine?
Yours faithfully,
K.B., Wales
*Note from The Exposé: On Friday 24 June 2022, NHS University Hospital Southampton released a press statement: ‘Whooping cough ‘human challenge’ study launched in Southampton to test new vaccine’. It stated:
“Volunteers will trial a new way to prevent whooping cough in a study being launched at University Hospital Southampton, following a sharp rise in cases in recent years.”
Genocide, let me count the ways.
Great to see such responses on the chemtrail/weather wars issue. I have been working on this since 2008, in EU as I am in Cyprus & I am an elected town councillor, responding to concerns of people. I will post more when I have a bit of time, but our group of activists from many countries took it to EU Parliament in 2013. In 2014 they deep-sixed it, of course, but we continue our battles against poisoning the planet & all life.
Now that there’s a vaccine for whooping cough, I suspect not only an increase in chemtrails everywhere, but another false-positive test that tells people they have whooping cough when their cough is due to something else.
The question is: What are “they” spraying in the Chem Trails which cause you all to cough a lot – there must be somewhere where you can get that information?
Your local politician, the police, somebody in authority, who should know or can find out.