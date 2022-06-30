The failings of the State in the Uvalde School Massacre exposed

The strongest protective desire, the most powerful gut reaction that humans and most mammals have as a species is to protect our young. Politics is about harnessing gut reactions to get votes.

By a concerned reader

Winston Churchill said: Never let a good crisis go to waste. What I am proposing here is that the modern politician has taken this a few steps further and asked the question: What type of crisis do we need?

How could we create such a crisis? Who could we get to cause the crisis with impunity and how can we be sure to harness the emotional power it creates?

In the last century politicians were largely crisis exploiters. But 21st-century politicians have become crisis devisors and the mainstream media have always been crisis amplifiers.

The modern politician uses the security services or the police to manufacture a crisis which they then exploit politically. They do not wait for the right crisis to come along. For mankind ran out of patience as a species a while back.

In order to achieve this politicians must have total control of the mainstream media and of the relevant part of the security services or the relevant police department and the DOJ and the FBI. They have to be in a position to shut down any effective journalistic or criminal investigation into who really caused the crisis. The plan will fail and be exposed if they have insufficient control of investigative agencies with prosecutorial power. They can get away with alternative media exposure by drowning it out or ignoring it in their mainstream mouthpieces.

A Gallup poll conducted on June23 shows that: 66% of Americans support stricter gun laws, up 14 points since October 2021. That unquestionably is the political dividend that the Uvalde school massacre has yielded. 52% in October, a non-significant majority, has become 66% in June, a very significant majority.

On May 24, Salvador Ramos shot and killed 19 children and 2 teachers in the Robb elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old gunman wore body armour and also shot his grandmother who survived.

Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed at a Texas Senate hearing on June23 that one of the teachers, Eva Mireles, rang her husband Ruben Luiz, who was a policeman attending the crime scene and told him she had been shot and was dying. McCraw said that:

“He tried to move forward into the hallway,” But “He was detained and they took his gun away from him and escorted him off the scene.” –

McCraw did not reveal which agency’s officials removed him from the scene.

The order of events was

11:28 Ramos arrives at school

11:29 Teacher calls 911

11:32 Ramos fires multiple shots outside school

11:33 Ramos enters school.

11:35: 3 armed officers enter the school through the same door as Ramos who shoots at them and grazes one of them. They retreat.

11:35: District Police Chief Pete Arredondo arrives without his police radio

11:36: 4 more officers arrive

11:37 Ramos fires 16 shots.

11:40 Police Chief calls Uvalde Police department using his cell phone.

11:40 More shots from Ramos

11:44: Police again enter the building and the Police Chief gets to the door of the classroom in which the children and teachers are being shot and says the door was locked. McCraw, testified at the Texas Senate hearing on June23, that the door could not be locked from the inside. In fact it was not locked. The school video did not show the Police Chief reaching the door at all. The Police Chief calls for a SWAT team and snipers and keys to all school doors and extrication tools on his cell phone.

11:48: Eva Mireles is shot and calls her husband who arrives in the building at this time.

11:52: Further armed officers arrive with a ballistic shield.

11:54 21 minutes after the shooter enters the school, an onlooker, Angel Ledezma, streams a live video showing parents begging police to enter the school.

12:01 DPS Special agent says: This is a hostage rescue situation we should go in.

12:30 Kid calls 911

12:04: By now 19 police officers with 3 ballistic shields are in the hallway outside the classroom.

12:10 SWAT guys arrive and kid makes 911 call from classroom.

12:10 Kid calls 911

12:11 Police Chief Arredondo call for a master key.

12:14 Kid calls 911 again. Contents of call are not released.

12:15 Border Control tactical unit arrives with more shields.

12:16 Kid calls 911 again.

12:17: Arredondo tries master key on different door

12:17: Onlookers beg for action

12:19 Another Kid calls 911

12:21 Another kid calls 911 and 3 shots can be heard during his call

12:26 Arredondo tries to talk to Ramos.

12:35 Officer with forcible entry tool arrives.

12:38 Arredondo again tries to talk to Ramos

12:43 Ramos shoots the door

12:46 Arredondo gets approval to enter (which must therefore have been denied prior to this point – but by whom?)

12:47 Kid calls 911 and says he can hear the police next door- please send them now.

12:50. ONE border patrol tactical officer (not under the police chief) enters the room with the janitor’s keys (that were not needed) and kills Ramos.

“Three minutes after the suspect entered the west building, there was a sufficient number of armed officers wearing body armour to isolate, distract, and neutralize the subject,” McCraw said. “The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111, and 112, was the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.”

“The officers had weapons, while the children had none. The officers had body armour, the children had none. The officers had training, the subject had none,” McCraw said Tuesday. “One hour, 14 minutes and eight seconds. That’s how long the children waited, and the teachers waited, in Room 111 to be rescued. And while they waited, the on-scene commander waited for radio and rifles. And he waited for shields, and he waited for SWAT. Lastly, he waited for a key that was never needed.”

So here are the facts.

1. The police chief, the onsite commander, dishonestly represented that the door was locked when it was not locked and video shows that he never even reached that door.

2. The police chief commanded his officers not to stop the shooting for 1 hour 14 minutes and 8 seconds on the false ground that they needed the right key for the door or a means of forced entry

3. The police chief had Ruben Ruiz arrested and disarmed and removed from the scene as he was going in to rescue his wife who had been shot and was dying

4. McCraw will not reveal which agency ordered the removal of Ruben Ruiz or which agency was commanding the Police chief Arredondo.

As McCraw stated, there were easily enough armed officers to save every child. The police response time was good. The numbers were good. But the leadership was entirely satanic Anyone who denies a husband a chance to save his dying wife is unfit to hold any authority at all. Ruben Luiz was a fully trained police officer. In the end Ramos was taken down by one office not ten. Ruben could have done that himself. The shooter, Ramos, only shot women and children. He failed to shoot any armed man other than grazing one of them possibly via a ricochet.

McCraw drew the conclusion that Arredondo put the lives of his officers before the lives of the children. That is not what happened. He put his orders above the lives of the children. And McCraw will not reveal from whom those orders came. So it looks to me like both McCraw and Arredondo put their relationship with their paymasters above the lives of those children. As is the case with every Doctor who has vaccinated a child with a gene corrupting Covid shot.

The inescapable conclusion is that Arredondo and his handlers did not want those children rescued. They wanted them shot. In fact the calls from Arredondo to Ramos were effectively warning to Ramos to finish the job because the Police Chief felt that he could not hold the 19+ officers back any longer. In the end it was an officer not under Arredondo’s direct control who tackled Ramos.

But the real villain here is neither McCraw nor Arredondo. It is the agency that ordered Arredondo to apprehend disarm and remove Ruben Ruiz and not to proceed with the rescue of the kids until Ramos had been given the time he needed to kill them all.

This was a political decision made by a politicised agency (because they are all politicised these days). It was more important to that agency to have the crisis to exploit politically than it was to save the children and the teachers. Arredondo was an agent of that agency. Welcome to the politics of the 21st century. These and the kind of people we are voting for (or rather Dominion machines and 2000 mules are voting for)..

The US has hundreds of gun laws most of which are not enforced properly. All they do is reduce the number of guns held by law-abiding citizens. They have absolutely no effect on the number of guns held by criminals. If you have decided to commit a high-profile mass murder you are not going to be dissuaded by gun laws. You know you are going to jail for the rest of your life for the mass murder anyway.

But the globalists wish to enslave everybody on the planet. And the 2nd amendment stands in their way. That is what those 19 kids and 2 teachers were murdered by that hidden agency for. The agency that Arredondo obeyed and that McCraw protected. They were sacrificed to move public opinion by 14 points in the battle by the deep state globalists to disarm all opposition to their enslavement The purpose of the 2nd amendment is to provide the people with a means to prevent the government from becoming tyrannical.

Here are the people that the present tyrannical administration, for political advantage, prevented 19 police officers from saving –

Irma Garcia, 48

Eva Mireles, 44



Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo, 10

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10

Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10

Eliahna Garcia, 10

Uziyah Garcia, 10

Amerie Jo Garza, 10

Xavier Lopez, 10

Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10

Tess Mata, 10

Miranda Mathis, 11

Alithia Ramirez, 10.

Annabell Rodriguez, 10

Maite Rodriguez, 10

Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, 10

Layla Salazar, 11

Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10

Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10

Rojelio Torres, 10

Jacklyn Cazares, 9