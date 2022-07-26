Dr Vernon Coleman – “Nothing is happening by accident. We are living in a Totalitarian Society”

All around the world, governments are crumbling. The only certainty is that the lies will be followed by more lies. Johnson has gone, drowned in a cesspit of his own design. Assassination in Japan. Sri Lanka’s Presidential palace burning. Biden, Macron, Trudeau et al are all in deep trouble. As is that maniac in New Zealand. And is there anyone in charge in Australia?

It’s all leading us by our noses into the world government they’ve been planning for years. Schwab, Gates, Blair, Prince Charles, a Rothschild or two, a Rockefeller or two and so on.

Only fools and the BBC cannot see what is happening. Nothing is happening by accident. We are living in a totalitarian society…