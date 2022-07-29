Covid “Vaccine” News: Vaccinators Are Getting Desperate, The Fraud Will Not Stay Hidden

Australian deaths continue to mount up, 15% of American adults are diagnosed with a new condition post-covid injection, German Hospital Federation demands withdrawal of vaccination mandate, Covid vaccine-induced infertility, propagandists market Novavax as “herbal” medicine, inaccurate population size presents a problem for Irish agencies which produce coronavirus statistics, essential issues to consider before you vaccinate your child, more 40% of parents in the USA say they will “Definitely Not” vaccinate their child and more.

As in our previous articles, there are so many revelations about Covid injections, the so-called “vaccines,” that it is not possible to collate or summarise them all. Below are a few selected articles published over the past few days. But first, to set the scene, a brief overview at how various highly vaccinated countries are faring according to graphs provided by Our World in Data.

As of 27 July 2022, according to Our World in Data, the UK had the highest number of hospitalisations with Covid, then, ranked by the number of patients per million, Australia, Canada, Ireland, United States, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Germany has the highest number of patients in ICU with Covid and Australia currently has the highest number of Covid deaths.

Australian Excess Deaths Continue to Mount Up

After 2 years of radical and experimental mandatory public health policy to strive for “zero covid at all costs (but we’re not paying, obv)”…. Australia is now running at 15,572 excess deaths for the year above baseline (9% higher) and 8,308 excess deaths above the 5-year range.

As of today, Australia is over 96% vaccinated (adults, i.e., those at risk of dying), and there are over 100 people a week listed as dying of Covid – and rising – making a mockery of those false promises made in 2021.

Remember, many public health “experts” and decision-makers have not treated a real patient in years. This democidal disaster is the result of giving them absolute power over individual rights “for your safety”. If this power is not removed from them and given back to the individual it is safe to assume that we can expect more of the same.

Read more: Arkmedic’s blog, 29 July 2022

15% of American Adults Diagnosed with New Condition After Covid Vaccine, Zogby Survey Finds

More than two years after Operation Warp Speed began, Children’s Health Defense commissioned John Zogby Strategies to conduct two surveys about attitudes and the overall health of American adults.

Of those receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, 15% say they’ve been diagnosed by a medical practitioner with a new condition within a matter of weeks to several months after taking the vaccine.

A follow-up question provided a list of medical conditions and asked diagnosed respondents to “select all that apply.” Among those who were medically diagnosed with a new condition within a matter of weeks to several months after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine, the top five cited conditions were:

21% blood clots

19% heart attack

18% liver damage

17% leg clots/lung clots

15% stroke

Read more: The Defender, 28 July 2022

German Hospital Federation Demands Withdrawal of Vaccination Mandate After Massive Side Effects Revealed

Less than a week after the German Ministry of Health admitted that 1 in 5,000 Covid shots lead to serious side effects, the German hospital federation calls for the vaccination obligation for healthcare personnel to be revoked. “It is not wise to continue with it.”

Read more: RAIR Foundation USA, 29 July 2022

Covid Vaccine-Induced Infertility? Every Man and Woman Should Be Concerned

In an interview with Blaze TV, Dr. Peter McCullough approached this subject head-on. Listen to what he has to say. Firstly, about men:

“There’s a range of sperm count and motility. Those men who are at the lower range, clearly with vaccination, they’re going to be brought into the infertile range. And it takes months and months and months to recover. So just by the time they recover, they take a mandated booster — they go back into the infertile range. I can tell you, as a medical doctor, every man should be concerned.”

But perhaps more concerning than what happens to men, what about the effects on women’s ovaries and their eggs?

“Now importantly, female ovaries have a set number of eggs from birth. So as the genetic code is installed into ovarian cells, and the spike protein is produced in the ovary, not only is it triggering irregularities in menses but almost certainly is causing death and destruction of those precious ovarian cells. Those eggs. Eggs are being destroyed, and so, on a more probable than not basis, one would conclude with serial injections every six months, women could be rendered infertile.”

Read more: The Vigilant Fox, 28 July 2022

Propagandists now try to position Covid vaccine “Novavax” as HERBAL medicine after realizing public has lost all faith in deceptive pharmaceutical industry

Oh, the lengths the vaccine industrial complex will go to “sell” Americans on getting injected with experimental, toxic prions for the ultimate scamdemic, the Wuhan Flu. As of late, Novavax has created a fourth Fauci-Flu jab that incorporates tree bark and moth cells, clearly trying to make the vaccine sound “natural” which is stupid, because you don’t go around INJECTING tree sap into your blood.

This is just a sinister attempt at trying to make experimental Covid vaccines sound like they are herbal medicine. What a joke. Realizing nobody trusts Bill Gates/CCP death jabs anymore, and since people do trust NATURAL medicine, Novovax is trying to position their new virus stab as “herbal.” One major problem. In herbal medicine, we don’t INJECT herbs into our blood. Nice try pharma goons.

Read more: NewsTarget, 27 July 2022

Dublin’s Battle of the Boosters

The preliminary Irish census results have brought with them a problem. Specifically, a problem for government agencies which produce coronavirus statistics. Ireland, it would seem, has 5.1 million people living within its borders. A sizeable population increase from the last time round in 2016.

As a result, anoraks crunching the Irish vaccination rate numbers have had to update their modelling so to speak – as most previous vaxxed numbers were based on the 2016 census figures. A population figure that is about 350,000 less than the actual number of humans living in the country in 2022. This can only but have a detrimental effect on previously accepted overall vaccination rates.

Read more: The West’s Awake, 29 July 2022

New paper suggests Covid mRNA vaccination rates are linked to increases in overall deaths

Higher use of Covid mRNA shots correlates with a small but notable increase in all-cause mortality, according to a new paper from a Dutch researcher.

Like many other European countries with high vaccination rates, the Netherlands has had high all-cause mortality for most of the last year, even when Covid deaths are excluded.

The finding in the new paper is particularly striking because the Netherlands has very high Covid vaccination levels nationally, so the differences between cities are relatively small. Almost every city had vaccination rates between 70 and 90 per cent – mostly mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna, along with some DNA/AAV vaccines.

As the paper explains, the pattern does not prove that vaccinations caused those deaths, merely that the correlation exists.

Read more: Alex Berenson, 28 July 2022

The Immunisation Fraud – Part 5, Use of the Wrong Vaccine Culture

With the covid shot, they definitely have it wrong. The original Wuhan spike protein has been mutated by our bodies into numerous identifiable strains. So, they keep on insisting on injecting you with mRNA that makes something similar to the original Wuhan spike protein. Besides the fact that it results in the production of a worthless antibody, there are several other consequences to doing this.

Firstly, it can result in ADE or Antibody-Dependent Enhancement. Since the antibody created by the shot will no longer tightly bind to the spike protein, other exposed parts of the antibody can attach to CD32 receptor sites on cells of your immune system and allow the virus to infect them. That’s how the virus associated with AIDS worked, it infected cells of the immune system. That’s why they called it AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome). It made your immune system deficient, acquired from a specific viral infection. So, now we have VAIDS (Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome).

Secondly, since the antibody created by the shot is now the wrong antibody, infections of variants will occur in people who got the shot. This is because the T-cells that recognise proteins on the virus got re-trained to recognize only the original single spike protein, and that protein no longer exists in nature.

Read more: Dr. Kevin Stillwagon, 28 July 2022

My Fox News.Com Op-Ed on The President’s Vaccine Failure

The vaccinators are now down to their last narrative supporting the vaccines as below (not the one about the vaccinated going to heaven, the one above that).

The “vaccine knowledgeable” minority of the public is small, but the data contradicting this narrative is immense. The U.S is the only country with “official” data to support this assertion, however, that data has been so covertly manipulated, that almost none of the general public or health system providers are aware of the manipulation nor how it was accomplished.

Read more: Dr. Pierre Kory, 28 July 2022

More Than Four in Ten Parents of Children Under 5 Eligible For The Vaccine Say They Will “Definitely Not” Vaccinate Their Child For Covid-19

American parents are telling the government, shove your vaccine, not in my kids!

“When asked in their own words for the main reason why they will not vaccinate their eligible child under 5 “right away,” parents cite concerns about the newness of the vaccine and not enough testing or research, concerns over side effects, and worries over the overall safety of the vaccines.”

Read more: KFF Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor, 26 July 2022

Before You Vaccinate Your Child, Consider Five Essential Issues

“Everyone has blinders to vaccine injury,” Dr. Syed Haider told investigative journalist Mary Beth Pfeiffer. “Patients think they drew the one-in-a-million short straw.”

A small minority of 223 million fully vaccinated Americans have reported serious vaccine reactions. But available figures, from a system prone to vast CDC-acknowledged underreporting, show their ranks are large. As of July 15, the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, or VAERS, received more than 1.3 million reports of covid vaccine injury, including 29,635 deaths.

The risks of childhood covid-19 vaccination need to be weighed against the benefits. Pfeiffer’s compilation, necessarily succinct, attempts to do that. Click the links. Consider why and why not. Do what has been discouraged: Think it through.

Read more: Mary Beth Pfeiffer, 28 July 2022