Dutch Farmers Have Stepped Up Their Game, They’re Taking Their Protests to Another Level

On Wednesday, Dutch farmers sent a clear message to their government. They will not acquiesce. They will not give up their land. The farmers are protesting because the Netherlands government wants to impose new climate goals of reducing nitrogen output by 2030, which will force farmers out of business.

“We the Dutch Farmers are fighting for our future, and yours as well: without farmers, there is no food,” their FundFreely page notes.

Speaking to Newsmax earlier this week, former Principal Deputy Assistant at the US Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) Mandy Gunasekara said: “[The Dutch government] have sold out to a very extreme environmental agenda that pushes really bad outcomes. The reality is that what the Netherlands is doing this is a recipe for famine.”

Newsmax: Mandy Gunasekara Joins Newsmax’s Wake Up America, 25 July 2022 (5 mins)

Dutch farmers stepped up their protests on Wednesday by dumping manure and garbage on highways and setting fires alongside roads. The latest demonstrations came a day after a government-appointed mediator sent invitations to farmers’ organisations to discuss with the country’s ruling coalition ways of reducing nitrogen emissions.

A couple of weeks ago, Dutch political commentator and legal philosopher Eva Vlaardingerbroek told Breitbart that her homeland is being used as a “pilot” for the Great Reset agenda. On Tuesday, Vlaardingerbroek discussed the Dutch farmer protest on GB News. “Even more so than health, controlling the food supply is probably the best way you can control people,” she said.

GB News: Dutch farmer protest, ‘Controlling the food supply is the best way to control people’, 26 July 2022 (2 mins)

Further reading:

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

European Law: Sacrifice Farmers to Build New Buildings

It may sound counter-productive for a government to enact policies – such as the limitation of nitrogen oxide and ammonia – that will result in a significant reduction in agricultural output, but that all depends on whether large corporations are waiting to fill the artificial market gap. Or, indeed, if there are politicians present who are foolish enough to believe the glossy brochures promising an Eden-like future in a Net Zero world. There is another very nasty reason for the treatment of farmers that relates to a 2019 decision. Essentially, the ruling dictates that you can’t build shiny new inner-city buildings unless you punish a few local farmers:

According to Reuters: “[Netherlands] highest court in May [2019] ruled that the way Dutch buildings and farmers dealt with nitrogen emissions was in breach with European laws. This has already caused delays in work on new highways, housing blocks, airports, wind farms, and a range of other vital infrastructure in recent months, while many other projects are also at risk.”

Dr. Robert Malone spent last weekend in Belgium and the Netherlands:

During this time, I spoke with many about the situation with the WEF 2030 agenda and the farmer protests regarding having their farmlands taken from them, together with other forced draconian measures. There was a strong consensus among those that I spoke with that: 1. the people are behind the farmers in this; 2. there is a huge movement within the Netherlands by main stream media to suppress information about these measures and the protests from reaching the people; and, 3. because of the information suppression, because of the EU involvement – the government will win this fight. But what was not mentioned to me was all the details found in the Spectator article below. Essentially, the Netherlands is not allowed to build more new, high tech buildings unless a few farmers reduce their use of nitrogen. That simple. Basically, this mirrors one of the chief complaints previously voiced by Brexit advocates – arbitrary and capricious EU bureaucrat actions which damage working farmers. From what I can tell, the only available remedy is the same which the Brits eventually deployed. Leave the EU. However, the devil is in the details, and there are a lot of details! This article explains it best: Netherlands: the summer of discontent, Spectator Australia, 28 July 2022 Shared Pain of Nl and US Farmers, Inflation, Woke Medical Curriculum, Dr. Robert Malone, 28 July 2022

Farmers in Ireland might be next on the chopping block. Citing environmental requirements set by the European Union, the Irish government reportedly wants to cap carbon emissions in the nation’s farming industry at 28%. While officials are still debating what to set the targets for farmers, the Green Party has pushed a target of 30%.

Read more: Ireland debates 30% emissions cap on farmers, The Counter Signal, 26 July 2022

Dutch Farmers Have Stepped Up their Game

Below is a collection of Twitter posts over the last couple of days chronicling the latest protests by Dutch farmers. Radio Genova has a number of videos on their Twitter profile regarding the farmers protests which you can find HERE.

We have not attempted to verify the time or place of when each video was recorded. We have simply collated them as they are seen on Twitter.

Dutch farmers are not taking it lying down.

Bloke In Pub on Twitter 27 July 2:52pm

Dutch farmers have stepped up their game and they mean business. Ongoing blockages with sand, rubbish, hay stacks and manure on the A1 motorways in Bathmen, A12 in Bunnik, A30 in Ede, A35 in Hengelo and A50 in Apeldoorn. Many farmers are heading to Den Haag.

European Freedom Convoy 2022 on Twitter 27 July 5:32pm

Dutch farmers continue to fight for the people. They are not going to just lay down so their government can dictate all over them. They are not playing around. The Dutch farmers have placed hay bales and tons of manure on the roads in the Netherlands. “F*ck the government!”

That Asshole from the Home Office on Twitter 27 July 5:51pm

Dutch farmers are so great.

[We apologise for the bad sound at the beginning of the video below, for a better version please watch the original video on Twitter.]

Carol Foster on Twitter 28 July 5:36am

Check out the size of the recent protest in the centre of Amsterdam in support of Dutch farmers!#DutchFarmers



🔊 pic.twitter.com/T5ZApEpuhO — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) July 27, 2022

Dutch farmers are on the frontline against the globalist agendas. Those in charge literally want you to ‘own nothing and be happy’, food supplies will be at extremely low numbers if left to the tyrants, the drip feeding of bug eating is no coincidence.

Reddpill2.0 on Twitter 27 July 8:45pm

Dutch farmers send a clear message to the Government: They will not acquiesce. They will not give up their land.

MI News on Twitter 28 July 12:44am

Farmers and citizens demonstrating against the government by having a “barbecue” at the A35 Highway, close to Almelo. Both ways blocked.

We Are Protestors on Twitter 28 July 1:34pm

They aint messin around. Dutch Farmers arrive at the home of one of the politicians responsible for destroying their industry. Societal collapse edges ever closer.

NittyGrittyD on Twitter 28 July 2:34pm

Dutch farmers [on Wednesday night] burning bales on the Motorway. But we don’t see that on the BBC nowadays. The MSM treats us all like mushrooms!

Hintza on Twitter 28 July 2:45pm

A28 motorway on fire. Dutch farmers’ protest continues day and night unabated. Dutch farmers are not joking.

Radio Genova on Twitter 28 July 6:34pm

Italy in Solidarity

Italian farmers made a stand in solidarity with their Dutch counterparts.

Canada in Solidarity

Rebel News spent weeks in the Netherlands covering the Dutch farmer protests against the government’s plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Now, protests in solidarity with the farmers are happening across Canada.

You can watch Rebel News’ coverage of protests across Canada in solidarity with Dutch farmers HERE.

Made it to Vaughn, incredible convoys for the Dutch farmers . Amazing M.S.M. wasn't there 😕. Thankful to God everyone was kept 🇳🇱 🇨🇦 🌎 pic.twitter.com/lhIC2W6LRJ — CHRIST BELIEVER, FREEDOM SEEKER🇨🇦 🇺🇸 🇳🇱 (@BlieckJason) July 28, 2022

Thank You from Dutch Farmers