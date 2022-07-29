Trudeau’s Government confirms the Quadruple/Triple Vaccinated have accounted for 90% of Covid-19 Deaths across Canada since the beginning of June

The Government of Canada has confirmed the vaccinated population accounted for 90% of Covid-19 deaths across Canada over the past month, with the vast majority of those deaths occurring among both the triple and quadruple vaccinated population.

The Government of Canada produces a daily Covid-19 Epidemiology update, in which they provide new data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths as and when they feel like it.

The following table is taken from their 28th July update, found here, and shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status up to July 3rd 2022 –

Unfortunately, the Government of Canada is attempting to deceive the public by providing a tally of cases, hospitalisations and deaths that stretches all the way back to December 14th 2020.

By doing this they’re able to include a huge wave that occurred in January 2021 when just 0.3% of the population of Canada was considered fully vaccinated.

But thanks to the ‘Wayback Machine‘, we’re able to look at previously published reports by the Government of Canada and do the simple math ourselves to work out the current situation surrounding Covid-19 by vaccination status.

The following table is taken from a report published in late June 2022, and it shows the number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths by vaccination status between 14th Dec 2020 and 5th June 2022 –

Now, we just have to do simple subtraction to deduce who accounts for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada, and these are the results…

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 3rd July 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 37,600 Covid-19 cases between 6th June and 3rd July, and the vaccinated population accounted for 33,559 of them, with 8,29 cases among the triple vaccinated population and a shocking 16,495 cases among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 11% of Covid-19 cases over the past month, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 89%, 74% of which were among the triple and quadruple jabbed.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 3rd July 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 3,253 Covid-19 hospitalisations between 6th June and 3rd July, and the vaccinated population accounted for 2,811 of them, with 1,179 hospitalisations among the triple vaccinated population, and 916 hospitalisations among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 14% of Covid-19 hospitalisations over the past month, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 86%, 75% of which were among the triple and quadruple jabbed.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 6th June and 3rd July 2022 –

The most recent figures show that there were 900 Covid-19 deaths between 6th June and 3rd July, and the vaccinated population accounted for 812 of those deaths, with a shocking 400 deaths among the triple vaccinated population, and 303 deaths among the quadruple vaccinated population.

This means the unvaccinated population accounted for just 10% of Covid-19 deaths over the past month, whilst the vaccinated population accounted for 90%, 87% of which were among the triple and quadruple jabbed.

Despite a mass booster campaign, and the Government of Canada trying to desperately conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed that 9 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths were recorded among the fully vaccinated population between 6th June and 3rd July 2022, and the vast majority of those were among the triple or quadruple jabbed.