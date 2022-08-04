VAERS Reports Suggest Experimenting on Children with Covid “Vaccines” Could Kill Them

In the US states alone, there have been 45 reports of children dying after receiving the Covid “vaccine”. Twenty-seven of these children (60%) were perfectly healthy beforehand. Three of the children took part in the clinical trials.

By Joel Smalley

In the past, any vaccine (proper ones) would have been pulled after 25 to 50 deaths of people of all ages, let alone children, let alone two during the clinical trials.

The regulatory agencies and “vaccine” manufacturers have consistently denied causality.

However, the temporal proximity of symptoms onset to “vaccination” date alone for the majority of reports indicates causality. It is also possible that many other deaths were not reported if they did not occur close to the “vaccination” date.

In addition, the majority of the causes of death are cardiac-related. Temporal proximity and consistency are two of the key Bradford Hill criteria to establish causality.

So, what is the stopping condition for this, the most deadly therapeutic ever released on mankind?

Why are parents even letting their children have it given that the risk of death from Covid for a healthy child is near enough zero?

In addition to the deaths, there were 1,892 other reports of serious adverse events (admission to the emergency room, hospitalisation, permanent disability, birth defects, life-threatening events).

If you are a parent, would you want your child to be one of the reports below or do you not abdicate your parental responsibility to protect your child to the public health authorities and regulators?

Having read these reports, as an “ordinary person” or an expert, how appropriate do you think it is that any of these children were subjected to this experiment?

Do you believe the experimental mRNA therapy could be responsible, like many of the parents or dismiss the possibility like many of the medical establishment?

Whatever your views on the above, what is the merit of withholding what should be headline stories from others?

There was no shortage of exaggerated tales of Covid deaths in 2020. Where are the headlines of “vaccine”-related deaths since 2021?

[Jessica Rose’s Twitter profile was suspended on Monday for sharing that a 13-year-old girl lost her life, “death is a side effect of the shots.” See images below.]

Make this go viral please, Jessica Rose, 2 August 2022

45 Children Who Have Died from the so-called “Vaccine”

Smalley summarised the details, as reported in VAERS, of the 45 children who have died from Covid injections. We’ve included the first and last. You can read about all 45 children at the end of his article on Substack HERE.

Healthy 16-Year-Old Girl from Wisconsin

The first child to die from the Covid “vaccine” was a healthy 16-year-old girl from Wisconsin. She was injected on 19th March 2021, developed symptoms 9 days later and died on 30th March.

She had no prior medical history, except for asthma (for which she was taking Albuterol and the corticosteroid Flovent), but the use of oral contraceptives was noted as a risk factor. She was also taking an SSRI anti-depressant.

She suffered a cardiac arrest at home but made it to the emergency department. Imaging revealed she had large embolisms (arteries blocked by blood clots) on both lungs, confirmed by autopsy.

Further reading: Kamrynn Thomas: 16-year-old Wisconsin girl develops blood clots, dead 11 days after experimental Pfizer mRNA shot, The Covid Blog, 5 May 2021

16-Year-Old Girl from Georgia

The forty-fifth child to die from the “vaccine” was a 16-year-old girl from Georgia. She was injected on 9th Nov 2021 and died just 2 days later on 11th Nov 2021.

She had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (a type of cancer in which the bone marrow makes too many lymphocytes), hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

She was not a candidate for ECMO due to pulmonary haemorrhage and thrombocytopenia (low blood platelet count) with recent chemotherapy as well as BMI (morbidly obese).

She had worsening cardiac function consistent with multiorgan failure and died with her parents at her bedside.