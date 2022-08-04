[…] Covid “Vaccine” News: Big Tech Continue to Censor but People Continue to Wake Up […]

Big Tech is still trying to control the message, they do not want anyone to find out how deadly the Covid injections are. But German vaccine-injury insurance claims and 1250+ peer-reviewed studies reveal what Big Tech is trying to keep hidden. To add to Big Tech’s woes, Canadian court documents reveal that travel bans imposed on the vaccine-free had no scientific basis.

Africa is waking up to Big Pharma and the “world government.” In the USA, 130 coast guards take legal action against vaccine mandates. Italy makes a resounding U-turn and announces all medical staff who had been suspended for not having a Covid injection can return to work. And some good news out of Israel – Israelis refuse to inject their youngest with expired gene therapy drugs.

Google Does Not Want Anyone to Find Out How Deadly the Vaccines Are

We tried to run a simple two-question survey to find out just how safe or unsafe the vaccines are. Google refused to let us ask the questions.

Clearly, they don’t want anyone to know the truth. The only truth they want you to know is what the government tells you.

Social Media Continues to Try to Control the Message

Last week, YouTube censored a video conversation between Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Chris Martenson. The reason they gave was that YouTube doesn’t allow “claims about Covid-19 vaccinations that contradict expert consensus from local health authorities or the World Health Organization.”

On Thursday, July 21, in the lead-up to World Ivermectin Day, Twitter permanently suspended the World Council for Health from the platform without warning.

Stephanie Seneff, a Senior Research Scientist at MIT who published a recent paper with Dr. Peter McCullough looking at whether mRNA vaccines may be causing illness and death, had her account suspended last week as well.

The list of attendees at this ‘blocked party’ is, truthfully, too hard to keep up with.

Google Is a Vaccine Company and They’re Harvesting Your Data

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said that Google is a vaccine company as its parent company, Alphabet, has a series of subsidiary companies that manufacture vaccines and has partnered with other pharma companies. Google has a $761 partnership with Glaxo.

Google is harvesting medical information, including coughs and other information picked up by Siri’s surveillance system, and then they sell it to pharma companies.

Germany’s Largest Health Insurer Reveals 1 in 25 Clients Underwent Medical Treatment in 2021 for Covid ‘Vaccine’ Side Effects

The cesspool of vaccine side effects in Germany is finally completely open. According to the Dutch news site, Blckbx,five months after a WOB* request, it appears that 437,593 of the 11 million insured persons of the country’s largest Health Insurance fund, Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), had to undergo medical treatment in 2021 for Covid vaccine side effects. That is 1 in 25 and an increase of 3000 per cent.

*A WOB (Wet Openbaarheid Bestuur) request is the Dutch equivalent of a Freedom of Information request.

1250+ Covid Vaccine Publications and Case Reports

Researching Covid vaccine adverse events can be daunting in part due to a broad myriad of factors. Primarily, the information is incredibly challenging to find. Here, we share an ever-growing list of peer-reviewed studies specific to Covid vaccine adverse events. This list is curated and maintained by our dedicated staff of injured PhDs and medical professionals.

Newly Developed Type 1 Diabetes After Covid Vaccination: A Case Report

A case study of a 73-year-old Japanese woman who received two doses of the Moderna Covid “vaccine” was published in the Journal of Diabetes Investigation (“JDI”) in January. The Covid injection has been reported to potentially cause or worsen diabetes, the study authors wrote.

“Four weeks after the second vaccination, [the 73-year-old’s] glycaemic control began to deteriorate, and 8 weeks after the second vaccination, the patient was diagnosed with new-onset type 1 diabetes that was strongly positive for autoantibodies and showed a disease-susceptible human leukocyte antigen haplotype, DRB1*04:05:01-DQB1*04:01:01. “Although most of the cases concluded to be the onset or exacerbation of type 2 diabetes occurred early after the first or second vaccination, the diagnosis of type 1 diabetes took a relatively long period (4–8 weeks) after the second vaccination, including the previously reported case as well as the present case. The difference in the duration between the vaccination and the onset of hyperglycaemia could imply multiple and complicated mechanisms for the development of hyperglycaemia associated with the vaccination. “The administration of adjuvants to individuals genetically predisposed to the disease can cause serious adverse effects through activation of autoimmune cascades and pathways, which is called autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants (ASIA syndrome). “Although Moderna Covid-19 vaccine does not contain any additional adjuvants, polyethylene glycol lipid conjugates contained in the Covid-19 mRNA vaccines might act as an adjuvant and induce autoimmune responses, and mRNA appears to have self-adjuvant properties. “In recipients with the disease-susceptible haplotypes, one should be cautious about autoimmune responses for several months after the vaccination.” Sasaki H, Itoh A, Watanabe Y, Nakajima Y, Saisho Y, Irie J, Meguro S, Itoh H. Newly developed type 1 diabetes after coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination: A case report. J Diabetes Investig. 2022 Jun;13(6):1105-1108. doi: 10.1111/jdi.13757. Epub 2022 Feb 11. PMID: 35088548; PMCID: PMC9153841.

Read more: Newly developed type 1 diabetes after coronavirus disease 2019 vaccination: A case report, JDI, 27 January 2022

Court Documents Reveal Canada’s Travel Ban Had No Scientific Basis

On August 13, 2021, the Canadian government announced that anyone who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid would soon be barred from planes and trains. In many cases, The Backward could no longer travel between provinces or leave the country.

If you lived in Winnipeg and wanted to visit your mother on her deathbed in London or Hong Kong or, perhaps, Quebec City, you’d better get jabbed—or resign yourself to never seeing your mother again.

The Canadian Medical Association Journal, in a June 2022 article, observed that “Canada had among the most sustained stringent policies regarding restrictions on internal movement.”

But recently released court documents—which capture the decision-making behind the travel mandate—indicate that, far from following the science, the prime minister and his Cabinet were focused on politics.

The court documents are part of a lawsuit filed by two Canadian residents against the government. Until last month, they were under seal.

Both plaintiffs are business owners. Both have family in Britain. Both have refused the vaccine on the grounds of bodily autonomy. Both were reluctant to identify their businesses out of fear of losing customers.

Africans Rising Up Against Big Pharma and World Government

Africans are waking up to the dangerous agendas being pushed by Big Pharma and the one-world-order crowd, South African journalist and Children’s Health Defense Africa Chapter Executive Director Shabnam Palesa Mohamed told The New American in Conversations That Matter.

Africans were already sceptical of governments, international organizations and corporate colonialists. But the Covid pandemic has super-charged that awakening. Still, globalist institutions are fighting back, working to undermine the sovereignty of African nations.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

South Africa: Advocate Sabelo Sibanda Message to The People

“Some of the people are not aware of the relationship between the proposed National Health Regulations amendments that the South African government is pushing in line with the attempt to have an African Pandemic Preparedness Treaty which in itself speaks to the proposed global Pandemic Preparedness Treaty,” Sabelo Sibanda explained in the video below.

These regulations basically declare a scenario where everyone will end up in one of three categories where you are either:

deemed to be a case, or

you are considered a suspect, or, alternatively

you are considered as one who has been in contact with someone who is a case.

Once you fall into any one of these three categories this is what this means for you:

you may not refuse to be medically examined;

you may not refuse to be put in quarantine or put in isolation;

may not refuse to take whatever medication that the government says you should take.

South Africans, you have until 5 August to STOP the amendments to the South African National Health Act Regulations! Protect YOUR rights and freedom by taking action on the links below:

4 and 5 of the National Health Act, are particularly juicy…This is the type of predictions that I was called mad for and a "crazy conspiracy theorist"..It will now be a reality.. No 'told you so' necessary. @Jagman4sho @Riddlemethat14 @LightbringerKai @la_revolucion99 pic.twitter.com/jGL1zUznl3 — Mr G #PhalaPhala$Counter (@SeanGoss31) April 5, 2022

130 Coast Guard Members Sue Federal Government Over Vaccine Mandates

More than 130 US Coast Guard members filed a class action lawsuit alleging the religious exemptions they filed in response to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for military service members were unlawfully denied.

The lawsuit, filed July 25 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas — Galveston Division, also challenges the constitutionality of the mandate.

Italy’s Medical Agency Declares ‘Unvaccinated’ Medical Professionals Can Return to Work

With Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s removal from office, the globalist-led government’s discriminatory Covid measures imposed on medical staff have ended. The Italian government’s medical agency, the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists, has announced that all physicians and medical staff suspended for not having their Covid “vaccines” can return to work.

The Federation’s resounding U-turn comes without apology or recognition for the pain, harassment, intimidation, coercion, and financial struggles they caused medical professionals.

Israelis Wholly Reject Pfizer’s Baby and Toddler mRNA Shots Campaign

A stunning 0.048% of the Israeli population, or fewer than 1 in 2000, have accommodated the mRNA mafia’s requests to inject their children with expired gene therapy drugs.

Having once achieved virtually unanimous compliance in Israel (an effort assisted by heavy-handed government coercion), the mRNA shots now face much quiet and overt resistance in the country. Average citizens just aren’t buying Big Pharma’s sales pitch — despite the insistence from government officials that the shots are absolutely necessary — and the numbers are making that reality clear as day.

