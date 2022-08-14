Australian Government is Put on Notice by Medical Professionals

The Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (“AMPS”) has published an email sent to all Australian colleges and associations of medicine, health and science and copied to all Australian Federal, State and Territory Senators and Members of Parliament.

Signed by incoming AMPS president, Associate Professor Christopher Neil, the email states:

“This email deals with several issues which are of concern to our membership and, we hope, yours. At the top of the list is the issue of medical free speech and its ramifications for true dialogue, debate, and informative patient interaction in Australia.

“We implore you as fellows and colleagues to give the information and resource contained in this email your greatest attention, with a view to sharing the same with your members.”

You can read the email HERE as well as some important attachments like THIS report by Dr. Phillip Altman and the ‘Parliamentary Health Reform Declaration & Urgent Demands’ prepared by two legal practitioners who have advised and worked with the Australian Vaccination-risks Network in their recent Federal Court cases.

Dr. Phillip Altman’s Report

Dr Phillip Altman has expertise in the areas of clinical medical research and pharmaceutical drug regulatory affairs in Australia. His 107-page report has been used in modified formats to assist judiciaries in Australia and New Zealand to understand the scientific evidence behind the Covid injections.

Amongst others, it covers the nature of the Covid gene-based “vaccines, how they work, the serious adverse effects, the potential toxicity of the spike protein and the long-term potential genetic damage and cancer potential. In conclusion, Dr. Altman wrote:

The introduction and worldwide use of Covid-19 gene-based ‘vaccines’ has been associated, in the short term, with far more deaths, illnesses, injuries, and disabilities than any other therapeutic agent in the history of medicine. Due to the total lack of any long-term safety data, the potential future iatrogenic effects (including neurological, immunological and carcinogenic effects) may be even more devasting. Despite initial claims, the Covid-19 gene-based ‘vaccines’ have now been shown to possess disappointing clinical efficacy – they neither prevent SARS-CoV-2 infection nor do they prevent transmission of the virus; any immunological protection wanes rapidly and, coincident with the emergence of the Omicron variant, evidence of negative vaccine efficacy is being reported in many countries including Australia. In light of widely reported emerging and compelling evidence, there appears to be little scientific or clinical justification to support vaccine mandates as a health policy. The latest hospital admission statistics do not support the claim that unvaccinated individuals are more at risk of serious Covid-19 disease, hospitalisation or death. Excess non-Covid-19 related deaths coincident with the introduction of the gene-based ‘vaccines’ are now being reported by many countries, and suggest a surge in heart attack and stroke among both the young, adolescents and middle age individuals (especially males). The knowledge that the synthetic mRNA in both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can enter the nucleus of human liver cells in culture, raises the serious questions about genotoxicity and carcinogenicity, and adverse impact on future generations. Disturbing safety signals regarding fertility and miscarriages are emerging. The Time of Covid, Dr. Phillip M. Altman, 9 August 2022, pg. 42

Parliamentary Health Reform Declaration & Urgent Demands

The “safe to sign” Declaration proposes amendments to the National Law and Therapeutics Goods Act. It has been prepared by the AMPS, Australian Medical Network, Medical Action Group and United Health Australia/Queensland Health Practitioners Alliance.

The Declaration begins with a quote from a legal opinion the parties obtained reassuring potential signatories that it is “safe to sign”:

Unlike publicly expressing opinions that deviate from the official Covid medical narrative, the Declaration is safe to sign because it is your right as a citizen and professional to request legislative change. Please keep in mind that no Health Professional can be sanctioned or reprimanded for seeking reform of the laws that govern them, and the laws that control how drugs enter and are regulated in our community. Parliamentary Health Reform Declaration & Urgent Demands

It is hoped that a strong showing of signatures of Australian health professionals and scientists will lead Australian parliamentary representatives:

to consider the vaccine mandates and the real scientific data more closely; and, to realise the importance of the proposed legislative amendments that will direct the Therapeutic Goods Administration (“TGA”) to more responsibly and transparently review and present the science underpinning provisional approvals of new products; and, realise the importance of the proposed legislative amendments that will preserve the practitioner-patient/client relationship, for the open discussion of risk/benefit decisions in providing Australians with the basis to give or decline true informed consent and thus respect bodily autonomy.

“With your support,” the Declarations authors wrote, “we believe, these Proposed Amendments have a real chance of being enacted into laws:

that better protect the health and safety of all Australians;

for enshrining and protecting the doctor-patient relationship;

establishing new prohibitions against government health messaging which is misleading and lacking in supporting data;

for ensuring our TGA provide better consumer information and protections and data and safety procedures for provisionally approved drugs;

for protecting health professionals who inform their communities on issues of health and courses of treatment, which their expertise equips them to do, without fear of sanctions from [Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Authority] AHPRA or their national board;

while empowering all health professionals with new procedures ensuring health professionals determine their own codes of conduct, standards, and public health messages, not what national boards or AHPRA seek to dictate be said or done, as is currently occurring often with little or no consultation with health professionals.”

AMPS Puts All Medical Organisations and Parliamentarians on Notice

AMPS’ email is an extremely well-referenced science-based document that puts the addressees on notice that they must notify their membership (in the case of the Colleges) and must support moves to allow health professionals to practice according to the science and not simply based on Government policies. It notifies them that AHPRA is not legally within its rights to censor or suppress opposing views on this subject.

Some of the facts contained in the AMPS letter are as follows.

In a joint statement received from AHPRA and the national boards on 9 March 2021, Australian Health Professionals numbering over 825,000 were essentially forbidden from publicly questioning the science underlying the emerging Covid-19 injectables, let alone questioning any government messaging urging Australians to be vaccinated because these products were deemed ‘safe and effective’.

A peer-reviewed investigation has demonstrated that mRNA-derived spike proteins enter the cell nucleus and interfere with DNA.

The implied and intended outcome of the gagging was to see doctors and health professionals effectively mandated to support the government campaign to have the Australian population injected with drugs for which there was no adequate short, medium, or long-term safety or efficacy data.

To date, no other drugs in human history have reported more deaths, illnesses, injuries, and disabilities, which number as follows (to 28 June 2022) – Please note, that the URF (under-reporting factor) for these events is conservatively estimated to be between 40 and 49 times:

The TGA has received more adverse event reports in 2021 through June 2022 for the Covid-19 vaccines, than has been seen for all other vaccines in the preceding 50-year period.

The letter concludes by asking these organisations to take the information seriously and to please share it with their members.

Personally, I don’t trust these organisations to do the right thing even if they were being paid to do so. Aside from sharing this in all the normal channels on social media and email lists, please do send copies to your local Federal and State Members and Senators as well as to any health professionals you know and any media outlets near you.

If we all show that we demand accountability for the medical tyranny currently being perpetrated in this country, we will find that it will have a really positive effect. Hundreds of thousands of us raising our voices will ensure they are heard.

At the very least, none of the individuals we share this information with can ever claim that they didn’t know about the harm and deaths caused by these experimental jabs. And they will be held personally and severally accountable if they do not take action to stop it.