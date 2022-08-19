Hate to say ‘I told you so’ but you were warned about soaring Inflation in 2020; Here’s what’s coming next…

In November 2020, over 18 months ago, in a video entitled `How they plan to bankrupt us all’, Dr Vernon Coleman warned that inflation was going to soar and that interest rates would rise dramatically.
He repeated the warning in his book Endgame in March 2021 and then again in his book Social Credit: Nightmare on Your Street which was published in June 2022.
How did he know what was going to happen?
Because it was clearly part of their plan; it was predictable and it was inevitable…
I had a spam email yesterday saying that my Brand New Tube account had been hacked. I commented there once only. re a Vernon Coleman video (I’m an admirer of VC). . but the hackers said they had my details, ID and password.. They referred to Mohamed Butt and Sarah Poulton.saying ythey were informed of the hacking but did nothing .
I’m reporting this here since I want to tell Vernon Coleman about it so that he can get the matter looked into. But theres no other way of contacting him.
PS They tried to dissuade me from watching BNT in future. Could be the powers that be, scared of the truth getting out?
