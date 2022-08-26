John Campbell Shares Some Truth, YouTube Deletes His Video

Dr. John Campbell is a retired English nurse trainer and accident and emergency nurse with a doctorate in philosophy. He started uploading videos 15 years ago and now has 2.43 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Since the beginning of the mass Covid injection campaign, Campbell has been encouraging people to get “vaccinated.” In February 2022, and for the first time, he recognised people should be given sufficient information to enable them to make an informed decision. In other words, people should give vaccinators their informed consent before being injected. After the first large batch of Pfizer trial documents – some 10,000 pages – were released on 1 March 2022, Campbell appeared to be “red-pilled” – waking him up to the possibility that the injections were far more dangerous than expected.

On Saturday, Campbell dared to speak some truth: that the “vaccines” have killed people. Using UK’s Office for National Statistics (“ONS”) data – data The Exposé and several others, including Joel Smalley, have been highlighting for years – Campbell discussed the recent increase in excess deaths:

“That is what this video is about … It doesn’t seem to be being picked up by the mainstream media,” Campbell said, “but it is really quite, err, um, quite interesting findings.”

YouTube took his video down.

By Joel Smalley

Notorious pro-vaxxer, Dr. John Campbell finally joins the throng of truthers censored by Big Tech.

Welcome, John! How does it feel?

It’s taken an incredibly long time for a man of his apparent experience and intelligence to work out what we, much less capable folk, realised years ago (yes, more than one year ago!) – COVID jabs KILL!

Despite being a flag bearer for the pro-vax narrative for so long, just one honest slip into the truth and bang, John, you’re taken down!

Here’s the offending video, thankfully republished on censorship-free Bitchute (click on the image below to watch):

Dr John Campbell: UK Jab Deaths on The Increase (Deleted by YouTube), 20 August 2022 (15 mins)

The burning question is, will he and his 2.43 million subscribers now wake up to the Big Lie?

Will he and his subscribers ditch YouTube and start to question all the other MSM and Big Tech propaganda peddlers?

Given how long this tide is taking to turn, I’m not holding my breath but I’m so glad I’m already in the lifeboat!!