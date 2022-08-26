The Birth of a Worldwide Green Police Force, Complete with Climate Crimes Prosecution and Interrogation Facilities

Spain passed rules that prohibit adequate cooling in summer and adequate heating in winter as part of a European Union-wide initiative for member states to cut back their reliance on Russia.

Meanwhile, in France, the Interior Minister is hiring 3,000 “green police” officers and Canada is doing much the same thing except worse. Canada is building a climate crimes prosecution facility with interrogation rooms and weapons armouries.

Spain Bans Setting Air Conditioning Below 27°C

Spain’s new air conditioning rules were passed despite the country expecting more sizzling heat with an orange weather alert raised in nine areas with highs of 420C.

Spain banned setting air conditioning in most public buildings below 27°C and required shops to keep doors closed as much as possible. And much like in France, streetlights will also be shut off at night. Thus, not only will the Spanish sweat throughout the summer, but they’ll be doing so in darkness.

Additionally, as reported by Vice, “Under the government plans, heating will also have a new limit of no higher than 19 degrees Celsius. While the rules are mandatory in all bars, cinemas, theatres, airports, shops and train stations, it has been recommended that Spanish households may also consider implementing these new guidelines.”

According to LBC, no specific penalties have been set by the Spanish government, with it instead leaving it to the country’s 17 regions to track compliance.

According to a report in the Guardian, Greece and Italy announced measures last month to similarly restrict energy use; France ordered public premises to set thermostats higher in the summer and lower in the winter and will fine air-conditioned businesses €750 (£635) if they leave their doors open; and the city of Hanover, Germany, has banned the use of mobile air conditioning units and fan heaters everywhere other than in hospitals and schools.

“The EU-wide plan came into effect on Tuesday [9 August 2022] with the aim of member states cutting back their reliance on Russia by ‘at least 15 per cent’ between August and March 2023 … [and] comes as part the European Commission’s plans to cut dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds in 2022,” LBC wrote.

Our emergency plan to reduce gas demand across the EU is now in force.



Several Member States have already taken valuable, voluntary measures towards our target:



Together, we aim to reduce gas usage by at least 15%.



Saving energy is vital to Europe's energy security.#REPowerEU pic.twitter.com/Iy6b0O0g3O — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 9, 2022

Is there anyone, apart from those employed at corporate media outlets, still falling for this ludicrous “Russia is so powerful it can destroy the entire world, all 190 or so countries, at a touch of a button” narrative? Or the narrative that Vladimir Putin, one man, is so powerful he can destroy the lives of and livelihoods – and drive into poverty, starvation or freezing to death – of billions? Really?

If we want ourselves and our planet to survive the plans supranational organisations, as aided by our governments, are attempting to implement we need to wake up and quickly.

Biden’s War on Natural Gas Will Kill

Over the next several years, millions of people will die from hunger-related diseases, cold temperatures, and air pollution as a direct result of natural gas shortages.

All of those deaths have been going down over the last several decades. But shortages of natural gas, gas-derived fertilizers, and electricity will result in a reversal of those trends. And the higher-than-normal death toll will continue so long as the world fails to produce sufficient natural gas to meet global demand.

President Joe Biden could prevent a significant number of those deaths but his policies restricting natural gas production and exports will increase them. The US is already the largest natural gas exporter in the world and it could produce and export far more. The problem is that the Biden administration is refusing to grant permits for production, pipelines, and export terminals.

France Launches Climate Change Police Force

As reported by Breitbart, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin is hiring 3,000 “green police” officers to go after those who violate “green-related criminal issues” to safeguard the country from disasters supposedly caused by human-related climate change.

News of the potential creation of these new posts in France follows calls from European Union bigwigs for the creation of a bloc-wide “Civil Protection Force” to fight the effects of climate change under the control of Brussels, a move slammed by some as an attempt by Eurocrats to hoard even more power. Great Reset: French Govt to Recruit 3,000 ‘Green Police’ over Climate Change, Breitbart, 21 August 2022

In an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche Darmanin said the climate change police force “will be a revolution.”

Canada Building Interrogation Rooms with Weapons Armouries to Arrest and Prosecute People For “Climate Crimes”

France is arming up 3,000 new “green police” to arrest and prosecute people for so-called “climate crimes” which could mean almost anything, including exhaling carbon dioxide.

Now, The Counter Signal is reporting that the Canadian government is constructing a new climate crimes prosecution and interrogation facility to do much the same thing, only it gets worse: this facility contains interrogation rooms and weapons armouries.

Notice, too, that it has an “intelligence” room so that Canada’s intelligence operatives can spy on farmers and ranchers to see if they might be committing any “climate crimes” that could be prosecuted.

Fertilizing crops will soon count as an “environmental crime” even though Sri Lanka collapsed after fertilizer was banned leaders of other nations want to follow the same path to mass starvation and destitution.

In the mini-documentary, Mike Adams revealed how globalists are trying to ban the key elements of life – including Carbon, Oxygen and Nitrogen – and how they are using this war on the elements to starve humanity to death while reducing the global population.

Rev on a Rant: The Globalist WAR on the Elements of Life, 19 August 2022 (21 mins)

If the video above is removed from YouTube, as other copies have already been, you can watch the original HERE.

