An International Group of Scientists Find Twelve Brands of Covid Injections Contain Hydrogel and Reduced Graphene Oxide

Poornima Wagh is part of a group of 18 scientists from 7 countries who have analysed 2,305 samples of Covid “vaccines” from twelve different brands. On Thursday, she discussed their findings in Part 3 of her Scamdemic series during a Global Conversations podcast hosted by Regis Tremblay.

As reported by Business Insider, the co-founder of BioNTech, Ugur Sahin, designed the Pfizer injections in January 2020 within a few hours. And Moderna’s vaccine also took just two days to design.

How do you make a vaccine for a virus that was never isolated or purified or even known before the official pandemic date in March 2020? “You don’t,” Wagh said, “this whole thing was pre-planned years in advance.”

We were unable to find a biography for Wagh using the usual search engines but she provided a summary at the beginning of her presentation.

In late January 2021, a group of four scientists, including Wagh, took up the challenge of analysing what was in the so-called Covid “vaccines.” More scientists joined the group and as of 23 August 2022, there were 18 scientists in 7 countries. Together they have now analysed a total of 2,305 samples obtained from 12 brands, namely:

Pfizer/BioNTech/Cominarty,

Moderna,

Johnson & Johnson (J&J),

Novavax,

AstraZeneca,

Sinopharm (China),

Sinovac (China),

Covishield (AstraZeneca made in India),

Soberana 02 (Cuba),

Pasto Covac (Iran),

CanSino (China),

ZifiVax (China)

“All of us in our group have employed toxicology techniques to study the biologics and the biochemistry within the injections such as mRNA, spike proteins and subunits, amino acid concentrations, protein concentration, emulsifiers, lipids pseudoviruses and viral vectors etc.

“We employed specialised forms of live microscopy whenever possible to see nanoparticulate and reduced graphene oxide. In some cases, Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM) was employed to get higher effective forms of magnification at 12,000 to 15,000x magnification for more clarity.

“But mostly, we used a technique called Raman Microscopy which is a laser-based microscope. Very effective to study molecules like graphene.

“Per our testing of all these injections since February 2021, and even earlier with some of the scientists in our group, the actual contents of all these injections are identical to each other.

All the injections are identical, but with different brand names like Pfizer, Moderna etc. with minor differences in adjuvants and synthetic lipid nanoparticles.

There were no biologics in any of the injections tested, meaning there was zero biological material found such as mRNA, spike protein subunits, pseudovirus vectors etc.

These injections are deadly CHEMICAL COCKTAILS, not a bioweapon, but a chemical weapon.”

The group has found the following ingredients in all the samples they analysed:

Adjuvants (preservatives), mostly aluminium hydroxide but there are a few others Sucrose (sugar) Sodium chloride (salt) Water Synthetic lipid nanoparticles such as PEG and SM 102 Hydrogel Trillions of nanoparticles of reduced graphene oxide Trillions of particles of nanoparticulate of heavy metal contamination

Wagh highlighted that it is crucial to remember that each injection administered has different levels of toxicity. “Our team has presently found 35 different variations in toxicity levels in the injections, ranging from mildly toxic to highly toxic and everything in between.”

Wagh has also tested a batch of 15 flu injections in 2021 and 2022 and found they had identical ingredients to the Covid-19 injections.

“We also tested a few child Covid-19 injections (10 vials to be specific). The children are getting the IDENTICAL adult injection. There is NO DIFFERENCE in ingredients whatsoever. In rare cases, the child gets the same dosage of 0.5 mL that is given to an adult,” Wagh said.

Hydrogel and Graphene Oxide

She explained that polymers and hydrogels are used as nanoantennae as they have magnetic properties. “They also have the ability to self-crystallize into nanostructures of sorts.”

Reduced graphene oxide is a stable compound that does not disintegrate into smaller particles in the body. It is highly magnetic, thermodynamic and has a positive piezo-electric charge to it, Wagh said.

“Reduced graphene oxide because of its positive magnetic and electric charge literally SHORT CIRCUITS the insides of the human body causing massive inflammation and degeneration of tissues … Hence, we’re seeing a whopping increase in myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, clots, heart attacks, and seizures in vaccinated people. The electrical activity in the body is getting completely disrupted, and the body in most cases responds with massive systemic inflammation causing eventual degeneration and death.”

Graphene oxide is activated by electromagnetic frequencies, specifically the frequencies that are part of the 5G spectrum. Graphene oxide is the main ingredient in DARPA patented hydrogels. It is these hydrogels that are in the Covid injections, the PCR test swabs and the masks.

The hydrogel that Wagh and her group have found confirms what Dr. Carrie Madej has been warning. Since attending a 2013 techno-transhuman conference in Atlanta, Dr. Madej has been trying to get the truth out about vaccines and as a consequence became known as the “transhumanism whistle-blower.” From early in the Covid “pandemic” she has been warning about the Covid “vaccine” ingredients, hydrogel being one, and their purpose. In a July 2020 video, [timestamp 17:31], Dr. Madej warned:

DARPA funded a company that produces soft flexible hydrogels … injected beneath the skin to perform health monitoring … they sync to a smartphone app to give the user immediate health insights. However, hydrogel nanotechnology grows and spreads in the body once implanted. We do not know how this affects our DNA. We know that it can send information directly and continuously through artificial intelligence.

Heavy Metal Contamination

Recently, both German researchers and Mike Adams have found heavy metal contamination in samples of vaccines. Wagh’s findings, but on a much larger sample size, serve as confirmation:

“There was MASSIVE contamination in the Covid-19 injections through heavy metal particulates such as tungsten, chromium, iron, sodium (highly electro-conductive), strontium, magnesium, gold and silver nano particulates, lead, antimony, aluminium, tin and many others. This heavy metal sludge is very stable and is attracted to fat tissue in the body and gets deposited there causing repeated irritation and inflammation in the body leading to disease and degeneration of the body. See this paper on heavy nano metal contamination of childhood vaccines: ‘New quality-control investigations on vaccines: micro- and nanocontamination’.”

On a Positive Note

Wagh ends her presentation on a positive note:

“Covid-19 was a blessing in disguise. I say this with the utmost sincerity, because now we can truly tackle the horrific nature of topics such as vaccine damage, death through vaccines, Big Pharma’s monopoly on human health, destruction of human health for the last 120 years or more solely from generational vaccine damage to our bodies, chromosomes and mitochondria.

“Every scamdemic is the same story of rinse and repeat. It is ultimately about a MASSIVE CULL and a complete RESET through depopulation, economic and social devastation. However, this time the RESET is on the side of humanity and the PARASITES are on their last leg of desperation. Please hang in there, fight hard, NEVER COMPLY, be resilient and know that we have a GOLDEN AGE ahead of us in VERY SHORT ORDER. Now is not the time to give up!“

A copy of all the slides Wagh discussed in her presentation, including a text version of them, is attached below.

Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

tremregi: The Jab – It’s Poison and Will Kill You, 25 August 2022 (87 mins)

You can find Scamdemic Part 1 ‘Covid19: SARS COV 2 the Virus that NEVER Existed’ HERE and Scamdemic Part 2 ‘Pandemic Lies, Masks and Covid19 Testing’, uploaded in two parts, HERE and HERE. And a pdf copy of the slides from Poornima Wagh’s Part 2 presentation can be found HERE.