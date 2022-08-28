Biostructures in Blood Vessels: People Are Dying Post-Covid Injections but, Unless We Find a Solution, the Deaths Have Just Begun

In the final segment of the Infowars Show on 23 August 2022, Mike Adams shared laboratory results regarding the composition of post-vaccine clots as well as the composition of one of the Covid “vaccines” which includes trace amounts of industrial metals and elements.

Adams’ laboratory is accredited by the International Organisation for Standardisation (“ISO”). “So, anything that we produce in terms of lab results can be entered as evidence in a court of law anywhere in the world,” Adams said.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Adams conducted inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (“ICP-MS”) on one of the “big three” Covid “vaccines” which he is not naming at this time. ICP-MS is an analytical technique used to measure elements at trace levels in biological fluids. It is known and used for its ability to detect metals and several non-metals in liquid samples at very low concentrations.

“What we found in these tests was quite shocking,” Adams said. When you take this vaccine out of the vial using a hypodermic needle and then inject it into the human body, here are some of the elements injected into your body:

Vanadium

Chromium

Manganese

Nickle

Copper

Arsenic

Selenium

Strontium

Molybdenum

Cadmium

Lead

Uranium

“These are present in trace amounts. These are industrial metals and they absolutely do not belong in any vaccine or anything that is injected into the human body,” Adams said. “You are looking at the mass poising of humanity, and I haven’t got to what’s in the clots.”

Adams then moved on to discuss what he has found in the clots that are killing people all over the world.

“Markers of life” or biomarkers are chemical elements found in molecules involved in life processes. These include some metals, for example, iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc. Blood should have these markers of life, Adams explained, but “the clot is lacking almost all those markers of life. [For example,] the clot only has about 4.4% of the iron in human blood. In other words, the clot is missing almost 96% of the iron that would be expected to be there if they were blood clots … These are not blood clots.”

“At the same time that these clots are missing the markers of life … the clots are higher in certain elements that happen to be more related to electronics or industrial machinery or conductive elements.

“We can confirm that the post-vaccine clots that are killing people, the clots that are being pulled out of the bodies of dead victims, post-vaccine, they contain over 5 times higher levels, concentrations, of tin … almost 50% higher levels of aluminium … and the clots are about 50% higher in sodium.

“The conclusion, these clots: number one, they’re not made of blood; number two, they are self-assembling structures – they are growing larger over time inside the blood; number three, as they are doing that they are somehow harvesting or absorbing or using metals or conductive elements from the blood.

“As people like Steve Kirsch and Ed Dowd are noticing, a whole lot of people are dying after the vaccines right now. But what I’m here to tell you is that is a fraction of what’s coming. The deaths have only just begun … Eventually many of those people who have been injected, if we don’t find a way to reverse this, many of those people are going to die from these vaccine clots.”

Click on the image below to watch the video on Bitchute.

Natural News: Mike Adams Reveals Shocking Lab Results of Post-Vaccine Clots That Are Killing Millions,

25 August 2022 (38 mins)

You can watch the full Infowars 23 August 2022 Show titled ‘Lancet Medical Journal Confirms Covid Vax Causes Collapse of Human Autoimmune System’ HERE.

Further resources:

You can start to find out more about each element by using the Royal Society of Chemistry’s (“RSC’s”) interactive periodic table HERE. For example, you can find the information in the table below on the elements Adams found in the “vaccines.” When it comes to the biological effects as noted by the RSC, bear in mind that these elements are being injected rather than ingested, inhaled or absorbed as the RSC would assume.