Rockefeller Foundation Funds Behavioural Scientists to Push Covid Injections in Africa and South America

An initiative funded in part by the Rockefeller Foundation is investing an initial $7.2 million in behavioural research focused on convincing more people to get the Covid-19 injections, the foundation announced last week.

The initiative is called The Mercury Project, run by the Social Science Research Council (“SSRC”). In September 2021, the SSRC received a three-year $7.5 million grant from the Rockefeller Foundation toward the costs of launching a research consortium to drive acceptance and uptake of Covid-19 vaccination efforts and provide insights to counter health misinformation and disinformation. The grant will fund research through 31 August 2024.

The Rockefeller Foundation is a globalist organisation founded by oil magnate and robber baron John D. Rockefeller in 1913. Since then, the Foundation has influenced many of the world’s largest and most powerful institutions, including the World Health Organisation and the National Institutes of Health.

Republished from Frontline News, 29 August 2022

The Foundation’s $7.5 million grant to SSRC for The Mercury Project remains the lion’s share of a total $10.25 million also granted by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation.

“The Social Science Research Council (SSRC) announced it will provide an initial USD 7.2 million in direct research funds to 12 teams working in 17 countries in order to better understand how health mis- and disinformation spreads, how to combat it, and how to build stronger information systems, while increasing Covid-19 vaccination rates,” said the Rockefeller Foundation in a statement.

The SSRC last week announced its first cohort of “social and behavioural scientists from around the world to generate much-needed new research on locally tailored solutions in Bolivia, Brazil, Côte D’Ivoire, Ghana, Haiti, India, Kenya, Malawi, Mexico, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, United States, and Zimbabwe.”

Each team on The Mercury Project will receive over $600,000 to research such topics as “Combatting health misinformation with community-crafted messaging: Developing a scalable community-driven approach in Latin America and the United States.” Teams will also study how to “harness influencers to counter misinformation” and censor dissenting viewpoints on social media through “network-transforming interventions for reducing the spread of health misinformation online.”

In addition to research, the Rockefeller Foundation joins George Soros’ Open Society Institute (“OSI”) in funding local community efforts to inject residents with Covid-19 injections.

Earlier this month, Frontline News revealed earlier this month that the Orthodox Jewish community in Baltimore has unknowingly been the target of an injection campaign funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Open Society Institute. The campaign is run by fellow resident Laura Kurcfeld and her team of five vaccine evangelists, who are funded by VALUE Baltimore’s BMoreVaxxed initiative. VALUE Baltimore, in turn, is funded by the Rockefeller Foundation and OSI.