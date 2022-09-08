1249 Athlete Cardiac Arrests or Serious Issues, with 847 Dead, Post-Covid Injection

In November 2021, Hollywood LA News reported that Italian soccer player Vittoria Campo passed away two months after her brother Alessandro. She died of a cardiac arrest after being rushed to the hospital emergency room.
Her 25-year-old brother had been found dead two months earlier after he had gone to take a nap. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be cardiac arrest.
Their grief-stricken father confirmed that both siblings had received Covid injections.
Read more: Vaccinated Footballer Dies Two Months After Brother — Both From Cardiac Arrests, Hollywood LA News, 2 November 2022
The so-called health professionals running the Covid vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that the “Covid vaccine is safe and effective.”
In response to their pronouncement, Good Sciencing is maintaining a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 and 2022 after receiving one or more doses of Covid injections.
For comparison to years before the commencement of mass Covid injection campaigns, below are some studies.
The International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, studied documents from international data banks from 1966 to 2004. Those documents indicate 1,101 sudden deaths in athletes under 35 years of age, an average of 29 athletes per year, the sports with the highest incidence being soccer and basketball.
A study by Maron on sudden death in US athletes, from 1980 to 2006 in thirty-eight sports identified 1,866 deaths of athletes with cardiac disease, with a prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. From 2005 to 2006 an average of sixty-six (66) deaths per year were found, of which 82% of the cases were during competition or training.
Read more:
- Only case! scores decisive basket and dies of heart attack on the field , Momento Deportivc, 4 March 2022
- Study finds Athlete Deaths are 1700% higher than expected since Covid-19 Vaccination began, The Exposé, 4 June 2022
According to Maron’s study, in prior years, there were 66 deaths per year. But in 2021 and 2022, so far, cardiac disease has not been mentioned, Good Sciencing wrote. “Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was mentioned twice, but those two reports were listed in the ‘not vax related’ list. ‘Enlarged heart’ was only mentioned three times, but there was no indication this was a long-term or recent issue (possibly due to vaccine injury).”
As of August 2022, during 2021 and 2022 Good Sciencing have so far recorded 847 athlete deaths post-Covid injection, with ten in the month of August 2022 alone.
Below is Good Sciencing’s record, as of today, of athlete deaths in the month of August 2022:
- 07/08/2022 Malaysia Dead
Marc Marie (52), Hiker was on holiday in Malaysia and hiking with friends in the mountains, when he suddenly collapsed. A rescue team sent to the scene immediately performed CPR but he died. News Story
- 05/08/2022 Germany Dead
Marco Memenga (38), FC Brookmerland Football player scored a goal and then died during the match with BW Filsum in Germany. News Story
- 05/08/2022 Ireland Dead
Dillon Quirke (24), Clonoulty Rossmore Hurling player collapsed in a match against Kilruane McDonaghs. He received instant medical attention on the pitch, then transferred by ambulance to hospital where he later died. News Story News Story2
- 05/08/2022 Kentucky, USA Dead
Aaron Crawford (18), Knott County Central HS American Football player and wrestler. He had a cardiac arrest and died. News Story News Story2 News Story3
- 04/08/2022 New Zealand Dead
Unnamed school girl (12), Runner “collapsed while running in an Auckland (New Zealand) park. She died in hospital the same evening. News Story
- 03/08/2022 Botswana Dead
Unnamed girl (15), Mexican Girls Football player collapsed during training and died at the hospital. News Story
- 02/08/2022 Florida, USA Dead
Lars Tate (56), former Georgia Bulldogs American Football, and later for Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. He had very recently been diagnosed with cancer and died suddenly before he was due to begin chemotherapy. News Story News Story2
- 02/08/2022 Ireland Dead
Frank O’Dwyer (Age), Cyclist and accident & emergency (A&E) consultant at a hospital in Kilkenny, Ireland. During the Tour de Kilkenny. He had an “incident” during the event and died a few days later. News Story News Story2
- 02/08/2022 Arizona, USA Dead
Cesar Vazquez (17), Peoria Centennial High School American Footballer died overnight. News Story News Story2
- 01/08/2022 Mississippi, USA Dead
Phillip Laster (17), American Footballer and high school student collapsed while working out with the football team, and died at the local hospital. News Story
Featured image source: New screening guidelines for athletes’ hearts, St George’s University of London, 23 February 2017
