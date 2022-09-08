1249 Athlete Cardiac Arrests or Serious Issues, with 847 Dead, Post-Covid Injection

In November 2021, Hollywood LA News reported that Italian soccer player Vittoria Campo passed away two months after her brother Alessandro. She died of a cardiac arrest after being rushed to the hospital emergency room.

Her 25-year-old brother had been found dead two months earlier after he had gone to take a nap. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be cardiac arrest.

Their grief-stricken father confirmed that both siblings had received Covid injections.

Read more: Vaccinated Footballer Dies Two Months After Brother — Both From Cardiac Arrests, Hollywood LA News, 2 November 2022

The so-called health professionals running the Covid vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that the “Covid vaccine is safe and effective.”

In response to their pronouncement, Good Sciencing is maintaining a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 and 2022 after receiving one or more doses of Covid injections.

For comparison to years before the commencement of mass Covid injection campaigns, below are some studies.

The International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, studied documents from international data banks from 1966 to 2004. Those documents indicate 1,101 sudden deaths in athletes under 35 years of age, an average of 29 athletes per year, the sports with the highest incidence being soccer and basketball.

A study by Maron on sudden death in US athletes, from 1980 to 2006 in thirty-eight sports identified 1,866 deaths of athletes with cardiac disease, with a prevalence of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. From 2005 to 2006 an average of sixty-six (66) deaths per year were found, of which 82% of the cases were during competition or training.

According to Maron’s study, in prior years, there were 66 deaths per year. But in 2021 and 2022, so far, cardiac disease has not been mentioned, Good Sciencing wrote. “Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy was mentioned twice, but those two reports were listed in the ‘not vax related’ list. ‘Enlarged heart’ was only mentioned three times, but there was no indication this was a long-term or recent issue (possibly due to vaccine injury).”

As of August 2022, during 2021 and 2022 Good Sciencing have so far recorded 847 athlete deaths post-Covid injection, with ten in the month of August 2022 alone.

Good Sciencing, 1249 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 847 Dead, After Covid Injection, graph data up to June 2022

Below is Good Sciencing’s record, as of today, of athlete deaths in the month of August 2022:

Featured image source: New screening guidelines for athletes’ hearts, St George’s University of London, 23 February 2017