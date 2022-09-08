Just When You Think Things Can’t Get Any Worse – They Do

Dr. Vernon Coleman’s list of things getting worse includes the Government’s proposal that the State (e.g., taxpayers) should help pay the energy bills of people earning £40,000 a year. “It is perhaps the most alarming sign yet of the extent to which the Conservative Party has been taken over by left-wingers brandishing the sort of far left-wing principles which are the bedrock upon which Statism is founded.”

Before we dive into Dr. Coleman’s article it seems an appropriate time to establish what left-wing and statism are. Political terms, particularly left-wing and right-wing, are purposefully abused by corporate media and consequentially the public at large.

The left-right political axis is, essentially, for defining economics. The libertarian-authoritarian axis is used for defining a social system. In the video below, the social axis shows authoritarianism on one end and libertarianism on the other. Statism – the belief that a government should control either economic or social policy or both – is on the same end of the axis as authoritarianism. Statism’s extreme opposite, however, is anarchy rather than libertarianism.

According to WikiDiff, the difference between statism and authoritarianism is that statism is the belief in the centralisation of power in a state while authoritarianism is a form of government in which the governing body has absolute, or almost absolute, control. The devil is in the details but in practical terms, perhaps, the two blend into one and become indistinguishable. According to Conservapedia, examples of statist regimes include China, North Korea and Venezuela.

To avoid another confusion while watching the video below, it’s important to correct the misconception that has been created by the abuse of the word “liberal.” Liberal equates to “free.” For example, a liberal market is a free market, or another example is liberal democracy which is a free democracy. Liberal values are not owned by the political left, they can be found throughout the political spectrum except in the extremes – communism being one such extreme and statism another – because power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.

The Political Compass: A brief intro, 21 August 2017 (5 mins)

By Dr. Vernon Coleman, 6 Septermber 2022