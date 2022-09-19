ICAN obtains Court Order demanding CDC release secret COVID Vaccine Adverse Events Data obtained in ‘V-Safe’ Program

After months of litigation, a U.S. court has ordered that, by the end of this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) must produce the first batch of over 19 months’ worth of data collected from tens of millions of v-safe participants during the Covid-19 vaccination program.

The V-safe program includes over 137 million entries that have been made following Covid vaccination.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

Informed Consent Action Network (“ICAN”) was founded by Del Bigtree to investigate the safety of medical procedures, pharmaceutical drugs, and vaccines while educating the public about their right to informed consent:

“Our goal is to put the power of scientifically researched health information in your hands and to be bold and transparent in doing so, thereby enabling your medical decisions to come from tangible understanding, not medical coercion.”

In December 2021, ICAN announced that it was suing to obtain data from v-safe, the new smartphone-based program that the CDC deployed to track adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

V-safe was launched on 13 December 2020, the day before Covid injections were made available to the American public. The CDC website advises that reporting side effects and adverse events can either be done on v-safe or the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (“VAERS”).

According to the CDC, v-safe allows users to “quickly and easily share with CDC how you, or your dependent, feel after getting a Covid-19 vaccine.” The data from v-safe is “collected, managed, and housed on a secure server by Oracle,” a private technology company, in the form of “aggregate de-identified data” – meaning it does not contain personal health information. This means the data could be shared with the public, just as it is shared with Oracle.

In June 2021, ICAN, through its attorneys, headed by Aaron Siri, submitted legal demands for the v-safe data – specifically demanding, “All de-identified data submitted to v-safe since January 1, 2020.”

Despite the CDC’s ability to immediately release this de-identified, the CDC took the position that “the information in the app is not de-identified” and so would not produce it. Thus, in December 2021, ICAN sued.

ICAN also submitted an additional request to address the agency’s objection, demanding, “All data submitted to v-safe since January 1, 2020,” and when the CDC still refused to release the data, ICAN sued again.

Now, after months of litigation, the court has ordered that, by 30 September 2022, the CDC must produce the first batch of over 19 months’ worth of data collected from tens of millions of v-safe participants between 14 December 2020 and 31 July 2022.

This is a huge win for ICAN and for the American public, who will finally start to be able to see for themselves the actual self-reported nationwide data about the safety of the Covid-19 injections.