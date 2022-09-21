A 2012 article published by Child Health Safety has resurfaced. The article detailed a paper published by a courageous doctor and investigative medical researcher, Lucija Tomljenovic, who dug up the dirt on 30 years of secret official transcripts of meetings of UK government vaccine committees and the supposedly independent medical “experts” sitting on them with their drug industry connections.

Lucija Tomljenovic, PhD, is a research scientist with the Neural Dynamics Research Group, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the University of British Colombia, Canada. She has extensive experience investigating the safety of vaccine adjuvants.

As Food Freedom News’ Andrew Baker noted in an article the following year, the secret official documents show that government experts have:

Known the vaccines don’t work. Known they cause the diseases they are supposed to prevent. Known they are a hazard to children. Colluded to lie to the public. Worked to prevent safety studies.

“Those are the same vaccines that are mandated to children in the US,” Baker wrote.

We have republished Child Health Safety’s article below. The original is archived HERE. Thank you to Lioness of Judah Ministry for bringing these valuable articles to attention.

30 Years of Secret Official Transcripts Show UK Government Experts Cover Up Vaccine Hazards

Posted on 14 March 2012 by ChildHealthSafety

[ED: Readers should note that a paper presented at a scientific conference is a citable reference for publication purposes. That applies to Dr Lucija Tomljenovic’s paper discussed in this article.]

An extraordinary new paper published by a courageous doctor and investigative medical researcher has dug the dirt on 30 years of secret official transcripts of meetings of UK government vaccine committees and the supposedly independent medical “experts” sitting on them with their drug industry connections.

If you want to get an idea of who is responsible for your child’s condition resulting from a vaccine adverse reaction then this is the paper to read. What you have to ask yourself is if the people on these committees are honest and honourable and acting in the best interests of British children, how is it this has been going on for at least 30 years?

This is what everyone has always known but could never prove before now. Pass this information on to others so they can see what goes on in Government health committees behind locked doors.

We quote here from the author’s summary and the paper:

Deliberately concealing information from parents for the sole purpose of getting them to comply with an “official” vaccination schedule could be considered as a form of ethical violation or misconduct. Official documents obtained from the UK Department of Health (DH) and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) reveal that the British health authorities have been engaging in such practice for the last 30 years, apparently for the sole purpose of protecting the national vaccination program.

The 45-page paper with detailed evidence can be downloaded here: The vaccination policy and the Code of Practice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI): are they at odds? Lucija Tomljenovic, Neural Dynamics Research Group, Dept. of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada. It was presented at and forms part of the proceedings of The 2011 BSEM Scientific Conference now published online here: The Health Hazards of Disease Prevention BSEM Scientific Conference, March 2011*.

There are other papers also found at that link which you will find an excellent read.

The author, Dr Lucija Tomljenovic writes:

Here I present the documentation which appears to show that the JCVI made continuous efforts to withhold critical data on severe adverse reactions and contraindications to vaccinations to both parents and health practitioners in order to reach overall vaccination rates which they deemed were necessary for “herd immunity”, a concept which with regards to vaccination, and contrary to prevalent beliefs, does not rest on solid scientific evidence as will be explained. As a result of such vaccination policy promoted by the JCVI and the DH, many children have been vaccinated without their parents being disclosed the critical information about demonstrated risks of serious adverse reactions, one that the JCVI appeared to have been fully aware of. It would also appear that, by withholding this information, the JCVI/DH neglected the right of individuals to make an informed consent concerning vaccination. By doing so, the JCVI/DH may have violated not only International Guidelines for Medical Ethics (i.e., Helsinki Declaration and the International Code of Medical Ethics) [2] but also, their own Code of Practice.

Dr Lucija Tomljenovic continues:

The transcripts of the JCVI meetings also show that some of the Committee members had extensive ties to pharmaceutical companies and that the JCVI frequently co-operated with vaccine manufacturers on strategies aimed at boosting vaccine uptake. Some of the meetings at which such controversial items were discussed were not intended to be publicly available, as the transcripts were only released later, through the Freedom of Information Act (FOI). These particular meetings are denoted in the transcripts as “commercial in confidence”, and reveal a clear and disturbing lack of transparency, as some of the information was removed from the text (i.e., the names of the participants) prior to transcript release under the FOI section at the JCVI website (for example, JCVI CSM/DH (Committee on the Safety of Medicines/Department of Health) Joint Committee on Adverse Reactions Minutes 1986-1992).

In summary, the transcripts of the JCVI/DH meetings from the period from 1983 to 2010 appear to show that:

Instead of reacting appropriately by re-examining existing vaccination policies when safety concerns over specific vaccines were identified by their own investigations, the JCVI either a) took no action, b) skewed or selectively removed unfavourable safety data from public reports and c) made intensive efforts to reassure both the public and the authorities in the safety of respective vaccines; Significantly restricted contraindication to vaccination criteria in order to increase vaccination rates despite outstanding and unresolved safety issues; On multiple occasions requested from vaccine manufacturers to make specific amendments to their data sheets, when these were in conflict with JCVI’s official advices on immunisations; Persistently relied on methodologically dubious studies, while dismissing independent research, to promote vaccine policies; Persistently and categorically downplayed safety concerns while over-inflating vaccine benefits; Promoted and elaborated a plan for introducing new vaccines of questionable efficacy and safety into the routine paediatric schedule, on the assumption that the licenses would eventually be granted; Actively discouraged research on vaccine safety issues; Deliberately took advantage of parents’ trust and lack of relevant knowledge on vaccinations in order to promote a scientifically unsupported immunisation program which could put certain children at risk of severe long-term neurological damage.

Notably, all of these actions appear to violate the JCVI’s own Code of Practice.

Read the paper here for the full evidence to back up these conclusions in its 45 pages. An excellent piece of investigative research: The vaccination policy and the Code of Practice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI): are they at odds?

And don’t forget to read more from the proceedings of the 2011 BSEM Scientific Conference now published online here: The Health Hazards of Disease Prevention – BSEM Scientific Conference, March 2011.

*Note from The Exposé on the British society for Ecological Medicine (“BSEM”) Scientific Conference in March 2011

The below is extracted from the archive of BSEM which can be found HERE.

The BSEM Scientific Conference in March 2011 with this title was organised by Dr David Freed. We resolved to publish the proceedings online, and David worked with the speakers to put papers into an agreed and acceptable format, and wrote a personal introduction. The next day he died suddenly. What follows are the last words that he wrote. He speaks from the heart about science, about corruption in high places, about the ethics of patient care, and above all about truth.

“It seems to me that the ethical background to vaccination – giving potentially harmful medications to healthy individuals in the hope of keeping them that way – has never been clearly addressed… Who gave us the right (a) to invade the bodies of healthy people who never asked us to, and (b) to do it not only without explanation of the possible risks, but in some countries even applying coercive pressures, denying the existence of the risks, and suppressing relevant information?” – Dr. David Freed

The issue of vaccination and its risks arouse strong emotions, not least of fear – fear of public attack for speaking out, for one. These are the conference presentations that we are permitted to publish. Several booked speakers withdrew, for various reasons, so are not posted. Some speakers were unable to attend, but were keen for their papers to be included in the proceedings; they are posted here.”