Europe officially records a shocking 239% increase in Excess Deaths among Teens & Young Adults since EMA first approved Covid-19 Vaccine

Official mortality figures for Europe reveal there has been a shocking 239% increase in excess deaths among teens and young adults aged 15 to 44 since the European Medicines Agency first approved the Covid-19 injection.

There was a 280% increase in excess deaths among the age group throughout Europe in 2021 with 5,479 excess deaths.

And sadly, with more deaths recorded among 15 to 44-year-olds in 2022 so far than in the same period in any of the last 6 years. this has been followed by a 187% increase in excess deaths in the year to date.

EuroMOMO is a European mortality monitoring activity. The organisation states that its aim is to “detect and measure excess deaths related to seasonal influenza, pandemics and other public health threats”.

Official national mortality statistics are provided weekly from the 29 European countries or subnational regions in the EuroMOMO collaborative network, supported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and hosted by Statens Serum Institut, Denmark.

The following chart shows the cumulative totals of weekly excess deaths between 2017 and 2022 among teens and young adults aged 15 to 44 across Europe. The graph has been taken from the EuroMOMO website and can be accessed here.

Click to enlarge

As you can see from the above, as of week 37 2022, there have been more excess deaths among 15-44-year-olds than there have been during the same period in any other year, including 2020 which was allegedly the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Excess deaths in 2021 among the age group also greatly exceed the number of excess deaths in every year prior.

The following chart has been collated using the data provided by EuroMOMO and shows the number of excess deaths per year from 2017 to 2021 –

The European Medicines Agency first granted emergency use authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine on the 21st of December 2020 for all over 18’s. As you can see from the above, the year that followed saw teenagers and young adults suffer a record-breaking number of excess deaths totalling 5,749.

This is 2,462 more deaths than occurred in 2020 at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and 4,235 more deaths than the 2017 to 2020 average.

This equates to a 280% increase in excess deaths among 15 to 44-year-olds throughout 2021 compared to the 2017 to 2020 average.

The following chart has been collated using the data provided by EuroMOMO and shows the number of excess deaths between week 0 and week 37 per year from 2017 to 2022 –

In 2022 so far there have been 3,437 excess deaths among 15 to 44-year-olds. This is 1,179 more deaths than occurred in 2020 at the alleged height of the Covid-19 pandemic and 2,241 more deaths than the 2017 to 2020 average.

This equates to a 187% increase in excess deaths among 15 to 44-year-olds throughout 2021 compared to the 2017 to 2020 average.

The following chart shows the overall number of deaths throughout 2021 and 2022 so far among 15 to 44-year-olds and the combined week 0 to week 52, 2017 to 2020 average and week 0 to week 37, 2017 to 2020 average –

This shows that there have been 6,069 more deaths throughout 2021 and 2022 so far compared to the 2017 to 2020 average. This equates to a 239% increase overall.

Recently we revealed how an exclusive investigation carried out by the team here at The Exposé has forced the European Union’s official statistics department to begin a Europe-wide investigation into why there has been a significant increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 since the European Medicines Agency approved the Covid-19 injection for kids.

We are now calling on the same department to launch another Europe-wide investigation into why there has also been a significant increase in excess deaths among teenagers and young adults since the European Medicines Agency first granted emergency use authorisation to a Covid-19 injection at the end of 2020.

An increase that unfortunately shows no signs of slowing.