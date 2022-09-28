Australian Researchers Review the Safety of Covid Injections – It’s Bad News

A review of the promises and predictions originally made regarding mRNA “vaccines” and the actual facts was carried out by two Australian researchers and published in the Journal of Clinical & Experimental Immunology on 21 September 2022. Although the review refers to data from around the world, it is written from an Australian perspective.

In Australia, Covid injections are still being heavily promoted and pushed by the government – which is encouraging a fourth dose and recommending injections for pregnant women as well as children 5 to 11 years old.

According to the World Health Organisation, as of 8 September, 63,280,978 vaccine doses had been administered in Australia. The UN estimates Australia’s population is currently just under 26,2 million. According to the latest data on Our World in Data, 84% of Australians have had two doses and 55% have already had a booster dose.

“The official public message is that the mRNA vaccines are safe. However, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), the medicine and therapeutic regulatory agency of the Australian Government, states quite clearly on their website that the large-scale trials are still progressing and no full data package has been received from any company. The TGA is currently getting rolling data and safety and effectiveness are still being assessed,” noted the review.

Meanwhile, natural immunity is ignored: “It is an amazing fact that natural immunity is completely disregarded by health authorities around the world,” the researchers stated.

Until April 2022 only Comirnaty (Pfizer), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca) and Janssen (Janssen) were preliminarily registered for use. Comirnaty and Spikevax are mRNA injections while Vaxzaveria and Janssen are vector injections.

“Every one of these vaccines forces the vaccinee’s body to produce the spike protein for which the genetic code is delivered into the cells as mRNA via a nanoparticle or as double-stranded DNA via a viral vector,” the researchers wrote.

At 18 pages long, the review is longer than most would read. So, the World Freedom Alliance has highlighted sections of it in an article HERE. For those who wish to read the full review, you can find it HERE.

Review of reported adverse effects

The review includes a table listing the effects reported, so far, many of which are very serious including death. This data was extracted from 1,011 case reports as listed on the Save Us Now website on a page titled ‘Covid-19 Vaccines: Scientific Proof of Lethality’. The table, which is almost five pages long (see pages 7-12), lists effects by organ class and alphabetical order, not by severity.

“Covid-19 vaccines cause more side effects than any other vaccine, a fact that is attributed to its interactions with the immune system. Not only does spike protein produces unwanted side effects, but mRNA and nanoparticles do as well … Spike proteins enter the circulation when the cell they were attached to is destroyed by the immune system. The freely circulating spike proteins attach to any cell that expresses ACE2 receptors, explaining the multitude of sites where disorders occur,” the authors stated.

The researchers refer to the work of Julian Gillespie, a retired Australian lawyer and former barrister:

According to an interview in February 2022 with Julian Gillespie [see below], who is currently fighting in court against the vaccine mandates, an evaluation of the TGA reports revealed that Australia’s average of adverse events after vaccination since 1971 up to 2020 is recorded as 2.4 death per year and up to 3,500 adverse events per annum. Since the rollout of the Covid vaccines there have been 755 deaths and 105,000 adverse events in a year with these figures likely to be underreported. Covid-19 vaccines – An Australian Review, Journal of Clinical & Experimental Immunology, 21 September 2022

Maria Zeeee: Julian Gillespie, Update on AVN Judicial Review to Stop Vaccines in Australia, 2 February 2022 (54 mins)

The review also looks at the long-term effects of mRNA “vaccines” listing the long-term risks of vaccination – predicted by scientists and many already validated by scientists and doctors – as:

vaccine-induced autoimmunity,

pathogenic priming,

multisystem inflammatory disease and autoimmunity,

antibody-dependent enhancement (“ADE”),

activation of latent viral infections,

neurodegeneration and prion disease,

increased thrombosis,

cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination,

babies suffering enduring adverse consequences,

mRNA reverse transcribing intracellularly into the DNA, and

death due to autoimmune disease long after vaccination.

Conclusion

The review’s conclusion included the remarks:

Never in vaccine history have 57 leading scientists and policy experts released a report questioning the safety and efficacy of a vaccine [1]. They not only questioned the safety of the current Covid-19 injections, but were calling for an immediate end to all vaccination. Many doctors and scientists around the world have voiced similar misgivings and warned of consequences due to long-term side effects. Yet there is no discussion or even mention of studies that do not follow the narrative on safety and efficacy of Covid-19 vaccination. Alternative treatments were prohibited and people who never practised medicine are telling experienced doctors how to do their job. No discussion of new knowledge disputing the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines is allowed. Who gave bureaucrats the means to destroy the fundaments of science and tell scientists not to argue the science? Covid-19 vaccines – An Australian, World Freedom Alliance, 24 September 2022

[1] Roxana Bruno, Peter A Mccullough, Teresa Forcades I Vila, et al. SARS-CoV-2 mass vaccination: Urgent questions on vaccine safety that demand answers from international health agencies, regulatory authorities, governments and vaccine developers. Authorea. May 24, 2021. DOI: https://doi.org/10.22541/au.162136772.22862058/v2