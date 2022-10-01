Letter to the Editor: Who in The UK Will Perform Autopsies for Suspected Vaccine Victims?

One of our readers has died. His daughter has written us a letter to tell us his story. We feel heartbroken for his family and pray they will find love, comfort and peace in these most difficult of times.

Officially, he was diagnosed with and died from Burkitt lymphoma cancer and a blood clot in the lung.

Although he was hesitant and delayed his Covid injection for as long as he could, he had an AstraZeneca injection in February 2021. In the following weeks and months, he experienced worrying symptoms which doctors shrugged off as “requiring no further investigation.” After pressing doctors to take his symptoms seriously, finally, in December 2021, a computed tomography (“CT”) scan was performed. It revealed he had cancer – Stage 4. He went into remission. But sadly, it was later discovered he had a brain tumour, although his daughter is not entirely convinced this is the full or correct diagnosis. He died in June 2022.

His daughter has tried to have an autopsy done but the doctor suggested she go “private” which was beyond her means. Although it is too late for their family, she asks on behalf of others who may lose loved ones if there is a directory of suitably qualified persons that will help families to get autopsies performed. And if not, should there be one?

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

To The Exposé,

My dad died from one AstraZeneca jab disguised as cancer

My dad died on the 4th of June this year aged 70 – one year after he had finally retired. Officially he died of Burkitt lymphoma cancer and a blood clot in the lung. My dad got diagnosed on 15th December 2021 with stage 4 cancer. He had his one and only AstraZeneca jab on 22nd February 2021 (batch number AB 0011). Has anybody compiled a “deadliest batch” list for AstraZeneca? I know lists exist for Moderna and Pfizer.

I had tried to persuade him otherwise and he had delayed getting it for his age category while he did do some of his own research but obviously information available at the time was limited. He decided to go ahead, his thinking was that AstraZeneca was better than Pfizer, particularly regarding blood clotting issues as he was on Warfarin – he had deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his 50s.

He immediately had a sore arm after he was vaccinated and felt very lethargic. In the weeks and months that followed he had some worrying symptoms that were shrugged off. My dad was always one that downplayed his own health issues.

Some of these symptoms were bedsheets that were completely soaked with sweat by the morning. The other worrying symptom was he started getting a reduced feeling in his left foot, which later spread to some of his lower leg. He described it as “shooting electrical pains.”

These symptoms started occurring around late April/May. By the start of summer, he was having issues passing bowel movements and was frequently constipated – his stomach was becoming more swollen too. His leg was also causing him more havoc making long walks difficult as he had developed a weakness in his left leg as well as pain around his left hip and also around his back near his kidneys.

He had made several doctors’ appointments in 2021 explaining his symptoms. All were shrugged off – “requiring no further investigation” – until my dad pushed again for answers in November and finally got a CT scan in December – when he was given the diagnosis of cancer.

My dad did go into remission despite the doctors saying he wouldn’t and him stopping treatment. We followed a holistic path after he had already got weakened by the heavy-duty chemotherapy they threw at him.

Sadly though, a tumour was identified in his brain. I’m still not convinced this was cancer as no other tumours were found instead maybe it was a prion-related disease or something unknown to us at present.

His last 3 weeks were utterly devastating and probably the worst way he would have wanted to go. His last week was like he had locked-in syndrome. His short-term memory had already long gone but now his speech had gone and along with all movement, he was not even able to swallow. His mouth and tongue were cracked from being dry, despite us trying to wet them and give him water. We had to make sure he also wouldn’t choke as he couldn’t voluntarily swallow. He had lost temperature control – freezing cold one minute to sweating the next. Bladder control was gone and he was unable to eat or have a bowel movement. His eyes were still able to move somewhat but we knew from the week before that he had lost a lot of his eyesight. As he slowly and painfully moved into his last couple of days we could only hope he could still feel us there and hear us talk to him. The one blessing was that we were all at home with him as he had wanted, holding him as he passed over.

I’d like to reiterate that my dad knew a few weeks after his injection that something wasn’t right. He decided to do his own research and found The Daily Exposé (and donated to you) among other outspoken physicians and scientists etc. He subsequently decided not to have another jab. He was already very interested in natural health and the use of supplements and was open-minded and once he started looking, he realised something was up with the narrative being pushed.

I did try to get an autopsy for my dad to see what the “tumour” in his brain was. But when I asked about looking for micro clots – and white collagen-style fibres in his veins/arteries as mentioned by the funeral director you did a piece on – and if the vaccine had killed him. The GP, whilst he was open-minded, didn’t know how to authorise or conduct an autopsy to rule it out, saying “they’d just been looking for cancer.” He said it would require a specialist which would mean going private. I had no idea how to find this out quickly, plus the cost was a factor.

So, I was wondering: for families going forward that are questioning how their loved ones died, are there specialists out there that can do these autopsies looking for the peculiar? Maybe it’s worth having a directory as time is obviously a factor to find them before deterioration etc.

My worry now is for my mum who is a lot more easily tired these days since having one AstraZeneca and whose shingles has flared up after having the jab.

I can only hope other people who took the jab can put pride and ego away and realise that the UK government, Big Pharma, media etc are using propaganda to control your minds and program you to be full of fear and trust them – all for an agenda that is not in any way going to benefit you and most definitely invoke harm or maim you.

Disarm the fear. Realise the truth. Seek the truth. Question everything. Believe in your own power. Trust your heart. And hopefully, the more of us that feel this way can finally lift the veil on the atrocities that are occurring daily under our noses.

Thanks for all you do in trying to reach as many as you can, our numbers are growing.

Regards,

Heartbroken but Still Fighting, UK

If you would like to publish a letter, please email it to contact@theexpose.uk addressed “Letter to the Editor.” At the end of your email, please indicate the name or pseudonym you would like shown when we publish your letter.