Is the fabric of society being undermined by mRNA vaccination?

We are currently facing threats of nuclear war, the removal of medical choice, and political dysfunction (watch THIS short THIS short clip of Tucker Carlson musing on the madness of US politics, watch till the end it’s telling). Political leaders appear to think we should be prepared to accept obvious untruths. A government bulletin on the hurricane in Florida advised those seeking shelter that they should prioritise Covid vaccination.

No one calling the shots appears prepared to engage in rational debate. Cancelling, fabrication, and scapegoating have become the name of the game. It’s incomprehensible but real. Reckless doesn’t cover it, does it?

You might be thinking like me that something has brought the world to the brink, but what? If I was going to speak plainly, the chief suspect is mRNA vaccination, but how?

By Dr. Guy Hatchard

Travel back with me to 2013 – the start of widespread illicit synthetic opioid use. The side effects were horrendous, both physical and mental. Overdose deaths in the US rose steadily from around 20,000 in 2013 to 76,000 in 2021, and that doesn’t include the deaths caused by medical misprescription. Currently, there are 43 opioid prescriptions per 100 persons in the US. Two million Americans have an opioid use disorder.

The total suppression of pain by synthetic opioids completely blocks one of the most important and fundamental feedback loops in our physiology. Pain is there to enable us to learn what to avoid and realise what to rectify in our behaviour. Importantly it draws the attention of the healing microbiological resources of our physiology.

By 2014, average life expectancy in the US had begun to decline. The lesson of this sad period of medical history should have been not just that synthetic opioids should be controlled, but that a new generation of powerful medicines operating at the level of microbiological pathways could have unexpected drastic physical and, yes, severe mental adverse effects which threaten the longevity and the stability of society.

In 2017, research into mRNA vaccine technology, mostly abandoned in the 1990s and 2000s for safety reasons, was resuscitated with the advent of more exact gene editing techniques. This was fundamentally a commercial venture which ignored key unresolved safety concerns and the obvious fact that tinkering with genetic pathways was tinkering with the basis of life itself. This turned out to be a fatal mistake.

The true extent of the ensuing disaster is only just beginning to be appreciated. On Monday two peer-reviewed papers were published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance which underline just how concerning the effects have been. In these, Dr. Aseem Malhotra, a UK cardiologist and staunch vaccination proponent, outlines the scientific reasons why he has decided that the use of mRNA vaccine technology should be rejected as unsafe. See Paper 1 and Paper 2. I don’t intend to review them in this article, but you can read a detailed review by Steve Kirsch HERE, it is well worth reading.

My concern is why no one in MSM or government is prepared to listen to Dr. Malhotra or dozens of other highly qualified professionals sounding the alarm about the safety of mRNA vaccine technology. Their concerns are based on solid research and primary data, but almost no one responds to their letters or papers. Why does no one from the ruling medical establishment or coterie of expert government advisors accept an invitation to discuss or debate mRNA vaccine safety?

This amounts to an extraordinary sea change in society. It involves a polarisation of attitudes that has taken shape very rapidly indeed. Long-established norms of medical safety and ethics have been abandoned within a very short time frame. As a physicist, I would use the term ‘phase transition’ – a rapid change of state to a society with radically different priorities. There can hardly be any unvaccinated people who are not very puzzled by what is happening. But what possible mechanism could have facilitated such a revolution?

I am reminded of the ‘Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe’ in which the author warns the reader in chapter 2 that something nasty happened – Edmond returned after his first visit through the wardrobe and refused to admit to his brother and sister that Lucy was right, there was a magic land beyond the fur coats. He couldn’t own up to reality because he was bewitched by the wicked queen’s Turkish delight.

There is a paper just published in Nature on 22 September 2022 – ‘Long Term Neurologic Outcomes of Covid-19’. It studies the year-long neurological outcomes suffered by 154,000 US veterans after Covid infection in 2020/21. It found an array of problems including:

“Ischemic and haemorrhagic stroke, cognition and memory disorders, peripheral nervous system disorders, episodic disorders (for example, migraine and seizures), extrapyramidal and movement disorders, mental health disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, sensory disorders, Guillain–Barré syndrome, and encephalitis or encephalopathy.”

We agree that infection with the alpha variant could have a number of serious neurological outcomes, but the problem with this study is that most of these outcomes are identical to the neurological mRNA vaccine outcomes reported in the post-marketing Pfizer mRNA vaccine trial results.

Almost all the participants in the study would have been vaccinated at some time in late 2020 and 2021 (the study period), but the authors do not record the vaccination status of any of the participants. In other words, they are deliberately hiding any confounding effect of mRNA vaccination and pretending that any neurological outcomes should be blamed on Covid-19 infection alone.

Try to fathom any logic here, you can’t. Unvaccinated people are supposed by vaccine advocates to have deficient Covid immunological responses while vaccinated people are supposed to have enhanced protection. Failing to distinguish between their respective outcomes is deceptive and frankly nasty (watch Dr. Mobeen Syed explaining his concerns HERE).

If it was just one or two people refusing, like Edmund, to admit to reality it would be understandable. After all, some people have difficulty admitting that they are wrong, but almost the entire global population of vaccinated scientists, doctors, experts, advisors, and politicians seeking to continue to deceive the public in the face of unequivocal rapidly accumulating published safety signals – that is nasty.

You have to remember these people are professionally charged with maintaining public health and safety, it is why they were appointed in the first place. It is their job and their duty to rigorously assess the safety of novel health interventions, but they are now steadfastly looking the other way. Very often they are also blaming the unvaccinated for problems that have arisen as a result of vaccination.

Covid infection has concerning sequelae and probably has engineered elements which are toxic and originated in a lab. The mRNA vaccines have been specifically designed to bypass the cell’s protective walls and instruct our genetics to do things differently. The final long-term outcomes remain unknown. Therefore, it is highly probable that both the vaccinated and unvaccinated have been adversely affected by biotechnology experiments, so why aren’t we taking common cause?

The purpose of citing the horrific outcomes of synthetic opioids is to remind us of the well-known fact that drugs have mental effects. The mind and body are intimately connected. Every drug intervention affects the mind because the mind and body are inseparable. How much more serious are the effects going to be if novel drugs and vaccines interfere with genetic pathways?

We are already aware of severe outcomes proximate to vaccination. The authorities are extremely reluctant to investigate these or release raw data sufficient to allow others to do so. Could mRNA vaccination which overrides the immune system also result in a simple case of mental impairment – inability to change gear, brain fog, or intolerance of difference?

The Hatchard Report has discussed this possibility in earlier articles for example HERE and HERE. Are higher functions of consciousness emergent properties of orderly collective physiological and particularly microbiological processes? Could characteristic human capacities such as fluid intelligence and field independence be impaired by mRNA vaccination which fundamentally alters cellular activity?

We watch and wonder: Justin Trudeau closing the bank accounts of peaceful protestors and Jacinda Ardern aiming to make life difficult for the unvaccinated and labelling internet access a source of violence and a danger to democracy. Free speech is not a “weapon of war” as Ardern told the UN last week. We could be forgiven for thinking that this is some reoccurrence of an oppressive regime in the 1930s, but it is nothing like that.

It took the Nazi regime years of propaganda to condition the German public to accept their level of cruelty. The cruelty and careless disregard of pandemic policy happened almost overnight. Families were sundered, information hidden, scapegoats blamed, and overbearing power exercised almost instantly.

We know mRNA vaccination not only realigns and ultimately suppresses our individual immune function, but are there sufficient reasons to suppose it has also facilitated polarisation in society? There seems to have been an unprecedented disruption of cohesion in society. That is why I suspect that the injection of active genetic sequences could pose an unprecedented threat to the mental well-being of society at large.

In the 1970s I attended a series of scientific conferences in Switzerland which drew a wide range of distinguished thinkers including Nobel laureates quantum physicist Brian Josephson and Ilya Prigogine – an expert on dissipative structures and self-organising living systems.

The discussion centred around what possible physical mechanisms support the cohesion of society. Certainly, there is a reciprocal relationship between individuals and their society. The nature of society affects the individual and vice versa.

There is a possible model: Do genetic links between individuals create a connected network of mutual influence, termed a biofield, which links people into groups?

Are we in fact intimately connected with our peers through a genetic web, like trees in a forest connected through their root systems? In the words of Peter Wohlleben German author of ‘The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate’:

“There is now a substantial body of scientific evidence showing that trees of the same species are communal, and will often form alliances with trees of other species. Forest trees have evolved to live in cooperative, interdependent relationships, maintained by communication and collective intelligence…the real action is taking place underground, just a few inches below our feet. Forest trees are connected to each other through underground fungal networks. Trees share water and nutrients through the networks, and also use them to communicate. They send distress signals about drought and disease, for example, or insect attacks, and other trees alter their behaviour when they receive these messages.”

Can we conceive of the evolution of society as not only the evolution of our knowledge base and the gradual growth of cooperative enterprise, but also by implication the growth of a stable epigenetic environment favourable to its members? A biofield web. Is our collective destiny moderated by shared genetics? In other words, by our phylogenetic history.

Is the injection of novel mRNA genetic information, assisted to infiltrate our cells, sufficient to disrupt or realign our collective biofield links?

DNA is the storehouse of our evolutionary history which includes the physiological history of successful immune responses to pathogens attacking human health and well-being. Change that and where will it lead to? Has the deliberate editing of fundamental epigenetic processes, as happens through mRNA vaccination, precipitated a new world order of confusion?

This might seem to be a bleak picture. However, it is speculative, we know so little for certain about the genetic basis of consciousness. How much capacity does our genetic makeup have to recover from interventions? We don’t know, which is all the more reason to pause biotech experiments now.

About the Author

New Zealand’s Guy Hatchard, PhD, is an international advocate of food safety and natural medicine. He was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory. He has lectured and advised governments in countries around the world on health and education initiatives. You can find more articles by Hatchard on his website The Hatchard Report HERE.

