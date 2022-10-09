Investigation: In 2018, the US Deep State funded Daszak to create Covid-19 for Moderna’s Vaccine Platform

Once one understands that the entire pandemic and vaccination response was a US deep state (intelligence) operation, then everything makes sense.

Moderna, the NIH, the NIAID, are all playing their role in a scheme designed to do to your genetics what Google has already done to your search results and what Microsoft and Apple have done to your computers and mobile phones, and what Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have done to your social life.

By a concerned reader

In early 2018. when DARPA outwardly rejected Peter Daszak’s application for $14,209,245 for his project DEFUSE to engineer a human lung airway lining cell-specific furin cleavage site at the S1/S2 junction (the junction of the 2 parts of the spike protein) where no other SARS related coronavirus has ever had such a site, the US deep state (US intelligence) actually accepted the project and classified it, having instructed DARPA to reject it as a cover story.

We know this to be true because in late 2019 SARS- CoV-2 and Covid19 appeared with a humanized furin cleavage site in precisely the position that Daszak had proposed and furthermore it took the humanized codon form of CCT CGG CGG GCA CGT coding for the 5 amino acids PRRAR, in a humanised furin cleavage site. Which form is unknown in any virus at all. But it is known in cows and humans and many bacteria. Since cows, bacteria and humans cannot infect viruses, nature cannot have put it there. The only way for that coding to get into a virus is by a human being gene splicing it into the viral genome.

So we know that a human called Peter Daszak proposed the insertion in early 2018. We know that only a human could have achieved it. And we know that said insertion was achieved in late 2019. And we know that said insertion was the only difference between SARS-CoV-2 (causing Covid-19) and the bat coronavirus RaTG13, longer than one Codon (3 bases). And we know that the insertion occurred at the place where Daszak had proposed to insert it. And we know that the insertion was a humanised furin cleavage site as Daszak had proposed. In other words, SARS-CoV-2 was the fulfilment of the 75-page project DEFUSE proposal.

If DARPA had accepted the proposal, we would all know that Peter Daszak made Covid-19 (using the term metonymically to stand for the virus that causes the disease).

So the question now becomes. Would DARPA, whose job it is to fund Advanced Research Projects in order to give the US a strategic advantage over its competitors in all areas of human conflict, have said to Peter Daszak: Sorry old chap. We are not interested in your bioweapon because it is just too dangerous for us! But we do know you have a lot of dealings with Wuhan. So why not try the Chinese with this really dangerous bioweapon you are proposing to make? Maybe you will have better luck with them? I cannot imagine anything more implausible.

Their reasons for rejection were essentially…

Gain of Function concern

Dual Use Research of Concern

Vaccine epitope coverage (immunity would be too narrow being restricted only to the spike protein – yes indeed! – they were worried that the vaccines would not work since their immunity would be too specific!)

Regulatory requirements

ELSI (ethical, legal, and social issues)

Data Usage

In other words: They rejected his application because he presented it in the wrong typeface (in biological terms).

It is clear from the events immediately following the official rejection that the project was funded extremely quickly in a clandestine way. Because for an unfunded project it was singularly successful, in a very short period of time!

So it was classified. That is why DARPA outwardly rejected it. So the US deep state essentially employed Peter Daszak and the EcoHealth Alliance to make Covid-19 for US covert operations.

It is also apparent that it was funded AND produced in a clandestine way because Peter Daszak arranged for a letter to be written to the Lancet by 27 academics on 2020February19 calling all scientists who rejected a natural origin for Covid-19 conspiracy theorists. Whereas the true conspiracy theory was that there was any way it could have come from nature…

“The rapid, open, and transparent sharing of data on this outbreak is now being threatened by rumours and misinformation around its origins. We stand together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin. Scientists from multiple countries have published and analysed genomes of the causative agent, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), and they overwhelmingly conclude that this coronavirus originated in wildlife, as have so many other emerging pathogens.



This is further supported by a letter from the presidents of the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine and by the scientific communities they represent. Conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear, rumours, and prejudice that jeopardise our global collaboration in the fight against this virus. We support the call from the Director-General of WHO to promote scientific evidence and unity over misinformation and conjecture. We want you, the science and health professionals of China, to know that we stand with you in your fight against this virus. We invite others to join us in supporting the scientists, public health professionals, and medical professionals of Wuhan and across China. Stand with our colleagues on the frontline!

We speak in one voice. To add your support for this statement, sign our letter online. LM is editor of ProMED-mail. We declare no competing interests.” – https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)30418-9/fulltext

That letter is not the wording of a scientist. It is the wording of an intelligence operative, a lying manipulator, a deceiver, a slanderer.

The Lancet panel investigating the lab leak versus natural origin theories was disbanded by its chairman Jeffrey Sachs on Saturday 2021September25, over its ties to Peter Daszak. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10028443/Lancets-COVID-origins-panel-disbands-ties-Peter-Daszaks-EcoHealth-Alliance.html

What interest would Peter Daszak have in dishonestly trying to discredit the man-made Covid-19 origin theory in Britain’s premier medical journal unless he or his EcoHealth Alliance was involved in the making of it?

So we have a guy who submits a proposal to DARPA in 2018 to make the virus behind Covid-19 in precisely the way that it appeared in 2019, and in a way that nature could not possibly have made it (with the double CGG codon in the furin cleavage site which exists in no other virus and which exits in no other SARS type virus at the S1/S2 junction) and then that same man manufactures a fraudulent letter to the Lancet, Britain’s premier medical journal, trashing the man-made origin theory and declaring he has no competing interests!

He obviously did make it. Which means that DARPA’s rejection was cosmetic and designed to throw people off the scent. Which means that the US deep state did fund it. This means that Covid19 it is a US bioweapon as are its vaccines.

I mean would the people who funded more than a dozen SECRETIVE Biolabs in Ukraine really reject a bioweapon from Peter Daszak? Or would they overtly reject it whilst secretly accepting it?

Richard Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University who has espoused the possibility that SARS-CoV-2 may have originated in a lab, agreed. “The relevance of this is that SARS Cov-2, the pandemic virus, is the only virus in its entire genus of SARS-related coronaviruses that contains a fully functional cleavage site at the S1, S2 junction,” said Ebright, referring to the place where two subunits of the spike protein meet. “And here is a proposal from the beginning of 2018, proposing explicitly to engineer that sequence at that position in chimeric lab-generated coronaviruses.” – https://theintercept.com/2021/09/23/coronavirus-research-grant-darpa/

The Vaccine is a more potent Bioweapon than the Virus

But the treachery of the US deep state did not stop at the virus. This is an intelligence exercise. Its purpose is a little more far-reaching than giving mankind a slightly more lethal version of the flu. This is where Moderna, the NIH under Francis Collins (now resigned) and the NIAID under Fauci (presently resigning) come in. For the purpose of the virus was to enable the vaccine mandates (after the deep state had gained control of the regulators and enough of the politicians). This is another sign of an intelligence operation. For Colby famously said at the time of Watergate…

“The CIA owns everyone of any significance in the major media” (William Colby 1920 – 1996 – director of the CIA).

He said this during the extraordinarily successful Watergate cover-up involving a full and total failure of the US security services, from 1973-1976. We know that the words of Colby were true (notwithstanding the plethora of intelligence agency-inspired websites dishonestly proclaiming the opposite) because that cover-up worked other than in the cases of Woodward and Bernstein, who were not at the time considered to be persons of any significance in the major media.

And just as they owned every person of significance in the mainstream media back then, they still own them all today. Except that they have added to that ownership every person of any significance in Pharmaceutical regulation because that is how they operated back then and that is how they operate today.

The most pathogenic part of the virus was the spike protein, indeed that is where the humanised furin cleavage site was inserted. So they made a vaccine which produces far more spikes in your body than a full-blown Covid-19 infection.



And they made the vaccinated spikes last for months and months (rather than the 7-14 days of a Covid-19 infection) either by permanently adding to your cell DNA with Astra Zeneca or J&J adenoviruses or by infecting your cells with with ‘stabilised’ i.e. perpetual RNA, which they innocently called modified RNA, but which is in fact hacking RNA which hides the fact that it is genetic material from your cells (using N1 Methyl Pseudouridine, a fake form of Uracil, one of the 4 bases of RNA) and therefore is an email to your cell ribosomes which cannot be deleted and just goes on instructing them to make more and more and more and more spikes, until either the cell dies or is killed by your T cells.



That is if the spikes do not themselves infect your T cells first before your T cells can do their job.

So any disease that the medical media or the mainstream media says is caused by Covid-19 spikes is caused to a much larger extent by the vaccines which, are turbo Covid-19 as regards spike production.

34% of Hospitalised Covid-19 patients are diagnosed with a neurological or a psychiatric disorder within 6 months

These spikes do not only affect your heart, your central nervous system, your body organs, your immune system and your reproductive system. They affect your state of mind.

“Among 236,379 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the estimated incidence of a neurological or psychiatric diagnosis in the following 6 months was 33·62%” – https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanpsy/article/PIIS2215-0366(21)00084-5/fulltext

Of course, the paper did NOT specify how many of these patients had been vaccinated (had it done so it would never have been published or funded). But we know from the Exposé that 9 out of 10 hospitalised patients are fully vaccinated (whatever that means these days). So these spike proteins (be it from the virus or more so from the vaccine) are causing significant damage to the brain.

Dr. Stephanie Seneff is a senior research scientist at MIT, where she has had a continuous affiliation for more than five decades. She has four advanced degrees from MIT, including a B.S. in Biophysics, an M.S., E.E., and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. She has been predicting neurodegenerative disease from spike proteins since 2021.

Alcohol and Vaccines do not mix

I have anecdotally experienced this with vaccinated people whom I have known for a long time becoming more destructive than I have ever seen them before after a few drinks. I am beginning to think that alcohol and Vaccines do not mix.

I would be interested to know if any other readers have seen this? When I have spoken to friends they have confirmed similar behaviour. Drunken vaccinees become unreasonable, unempathetic, destructive, aggressive, dishonest, and absurdly negative. I mean more so than a bad alcoholic. I have seen this happening to people I love and I really do not like it.

Funding for the creation of Covid-19

US Government Funding for Peter Daszak and ECO Health Alliance

US government Funding of the Wuhan Institute of Virology

The Wuhan lab got a $3.7 million grant from the US government approved by Obama running over 4 years from 2015 to 2019. – https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/obama-admin-wuhan-lab-grant/

Fauci also gave them $3.7 million from the NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) –

In 2019, with the backing of NIAID, the National Institutes of Health committed $3.7 million over six years for research that included some gain-of-function work. The program followed another $3.7 million, 5-year project for collecting and studying bat coronaviruses, which ended in 2019, bringing the total to $7.4 million. https://www.newsweek.com/dr-fauci-backed-controversial-wuhan-lab-millions-us-dollars-risky-coronavirus-research-1500741

“The controversy was such that it led to a Congressional moratorium on chimeric research in the USA. At which point, Dr. Antonio Fauci diverted 3.7 Million U.S. Dollars of U.S. Taxpayer monies to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to continue the research. Rudy Giuliani, legal counsel to U. S. President Donald Trump, and former Mayor of New York city, recently demanded an explanation from Dr. Fauci for this transfer, which violated U.S. Laws against funding the research.



In addition to the research done at Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the specific kind of research into Coronaviruses as possible biological warfare agents, was being done at Fort Detrick, Maryland, USA, by the U. S. Army, which has a Level 3 and 4 Biowarfare Lab at the military base. This lab was cited by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in July, 2019 for failure to maintain proper containment standards” https://www DOT fromrome DOT info/tag/fort-detrick/

NIAID and NIGMS Funding of Ralph S. Baric at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

2001 May1: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/R01-GM063228-03 $1,007,735 over 4 years from 2001 to 2004

NIGMS (National Institute of General Medical Sciences)

Reverse Genetics with A Coronavirus Infectious Construct

Baric, Ralph S.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

2004 February 15: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/R01-AI059136-01 $1.402,316 million over 5 years from 2004 to 2008.

Reverse Genetics

Baric, Ralph S.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Aim 1, we will develop a full-length SARS cDNA clone and compare the phenotype of rescued molecular cloned viruses with wildtype using biochemical assays and macaque challenge experiments.

Aim 2, we will develop high titer SARS single-hit replicons for use as expression vectors and vaccines.

Aim 3, we will select for SARS host range mutants that replicate in murine (mouse and rat) cells, identify the mechanism of SARS cross-species transmission using reverse genetic approaches and evaluate the pathogenicity of these viruses in rodents and non human primates. The goal of this application is to establish genetic control over the SARS genome and provide uniform reagents that will be used by other groups throughout the country.

2004 May15: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/R01-AI061819-01 $367,042 for 2004

Remodelling SARS Coronavirus Genome Regulatory Networks

Baric, Ralph S.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

2005 May1: https://grantome.com/grant/NIH/P01-AI059443-01A1 $1,676,513 for 2005

Developing Vaccine Candidates for the SARS Coronavirus

Baric, Ralph S.

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill

Total NIAID funding for Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina was $46,958,414. (https://grantome.com all grants to Baric, Ralph)

Year Grant 2000 201,232 2001 455,041 2002 253,321 2003 902,719 2004 1,628,345 2005 3,277,688 2006 3,262,315 2007 3,315,802 2008 3,539,843 2009 4,273,858 2010 1,877,793 2011 1,703,273 2012 6,871,244 2013 8,985,633 2014 1,404,641 2015 222,637 2016 1,368,161 2017 3,414,868 Total 46,958,414

Dr David Martin – https://www.davidmartin.world/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/The_Fauci_COVID-19_Dossier.pdf (not entirely accurate)

www.lordswitnesses.net/downloads/Flemming.pdf Richard Flemming (comprehensive).

https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20030411/sars-timeline-of-outbreak (detailed)

Conclusion

We are being asked to believe that

The DoD ( Department of Defense)

The HHS Health & Human Services (includes NIH and CDC)

The NIAID

The National Science Foundation

The USAID ( US Agency for International Development)

The DHS ( Department of Homeland Security)

The DoC ( Department of Commerce)

The USDA ( US Department of Agriculture)

The DoI ( Department of the Interior)

All funded Peter Daszak and the EcoHealth Alliance. But DARPA, a weapons funding outfit, refused to fund him because his work was too dangerous? Too dangerous? The USDA funded it!

No way is that true. DARPA refused because if they had openly funded Peter Daszak, then his exploits would have looked like what they were – bioweapon production.

What happened here was that the regular government departments funded him until he had a shot at a serious weapon. At that point, he, of course, went to DARPA, because he knew his product had the genocidal capability. DARPA saw that the potential was too great for overt funding. So they sent him down the covert funding route. That way they could pretend it was NOT a weapon. If DARPA had overtly funded it, we would all know that it was a bioweapon. WHICH IT IS.

As a final piece of evidence, I must point out that Fort Detrick in Maryland is the centre of US bioweapons production.

On August 7th, 2019, its deadly germ research operations were abruptly shut down following serious safety violations, in particular relating to the disposal of dangerous materials – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fort_Detrick The CDC issued a Cease and Desist to Fort Detrick on 2019July15. The lab put all research on hold on August2 and was shut down on 2019August7 according to Fredericknewspost.com reported by Heather Mongilio – https://madisonarealymesupportgroup.com/2019/08/07/fort-detrick-lab-shut-down-after-failed-safety-inspection-all-research-halted-indefinitely/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/11/24/cdc-inspection-findings-reveal-more-about-fort-detrick-research-suspension.html The lab reopened partially in late November 2019 and fully reopened in April 2020. The Link has now been changed, the article has been suppressed.

Research into deadly viruses and biological weapons at US army lab shut down over fears they could escape. Fort Detrick researchers banned from working with anthrax, Ebola and smallpox until procedures improved – https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/virus-biological-us-army-weapons-fort-detrick-leak-ebola-anthrax-smallpox-ricin-a9042641.html

So the main US bioweapons facility was conveniently out of action for the entire period that Covid-19 was appearing in Italian sewers in 2019September and in the 10 Wuhan hospitals in 2019October. What a coincidence that is! How often was Fort Detrick closed down prior to that, I wonder? It is quite amazing that whilst the entire world was debating whether or not there was a lab leak in Wuhan, the Chinese bioweapons lab, the US bioweapons lab in Maryland was actually closed down due to fear of a lab leak!

Do you think that these intelligence agencies would do all the work necessary to control the media, all the work necessary to control pharmaceutical regulation and all the work necessary to control your search results and your computers and your mobile phones and your online social life? But fail to do the work necessary to control the vote-counting machines in every democracy? Is there such a thing as a 50% control freak?