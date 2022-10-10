Florida Health bans mRNA COVID Vaccination for Male Teens & Young Adults due to 84% increase in Cardiac-related Deaths following Vaccination

On Friday, Florida Health, USA, issued new guidance for mRNA Covid injections recommending that men aged 18 to 39 DO NOT take mRNA Covid-19 “vaccines” which include the brands Pfizer-BioNTech (or Comirnaty) and Moderna (or Spikevax).
“Those with pre-existing cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision,” Florida Health noted. Adding, “Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.”
The new guidance comes after a state-wide analysis of vaccinated Florida residents found there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among men aged 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.
“Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
The analysis used a method, called a self-controlled case series (“SCCS”), that estimates relative incidence by comparing incidence during a defined high-risk period following exposure with incidence during a control period (i.e., all time in the follow-up period that is not the risk period). The method was developed to study adverse reactions to vaccines. Only people who have experienced an event are included and each person acts as their own control. Each case’s given observation time is divided into control and risk periods.
Florida Health adopted the SCCS method to evaluate death as the outcome and sought to “evaluate the risks of all-cause and cardiac-related mortality following Covid-19 vaccination” with a particular interest in the 28-day risk period following Covid vaccination.
The study analysed Florida residents aged 18 years or older who died between 15 December 2020 and 8 December 2021 and within 25 weeks of having a Covid injection. It excluded people who had a documented Covid infection, had a covid associated death or had received a Covid “vaccine” booster.
Two outcomes were assessed: natural all-cause deaths (i.e., excluding homicides, suicides, and accidents) and cardiac-related deaths.
The study found that in the 28-days following vaccination no increase in risk was observed for all-cause deaths but that there was a statistically significant increase in cardiac-related deaths was detected for the entire study population. The increase was significantly higher for the age groups 35-39 years and 60 years or older.
“Results from the stratified analysis for cardiac-related death following vaccination suggests mRNA vaccination may be driving the increased risk in males, especially among males aged 18 – 39,” the study authors wrote.
The Florida Health press release, which can be viewed here, reads as follows –
Today, State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo has announced new guidance regarding mRNA vaccines. The Florida Department of Health (Department) conducted an analysis through a self-controlled case series, which is a technique originally developed to evaluate vaccine safety.
This analysis found that there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. With a high level of global immunity to COVID-19, the benefit of vaccination is likely outweighed by this abnormally high risk of cardiac-related death among men in this age group. Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.
As such, the State Surgeon General recommends against males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Those with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision.
“Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”
The analysis can be found here. The guidance can be found here.
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, The Expose Blog, World News
This Genocide is everywhere that most even now don’t or won’t accept –
Chem trails & 5G are others that most won’t or don’t accept as lethal weapons
[…] Source link Author Rhoda Wilson […]
Google was paying a gigantic win from home 7,200 US dollars seven days which is exceptional. a year prior I was laid off in an entirely horrendous financial framework. Much obliged to you Google consistently for gift these addresses and presently it is my obligation to pay and give them every single one.
See more.. https://fixwealth.blogspot.com/