Florida Health bans mRNA COVID Vaccination for Male Teens & Young Adults due to 84% increase in Cardiac-related Deaths following Vaccination

On Friday, Florida Health, USA, issued new guidance for mRNA Covid injections recommending that men aged 18 to 39 DO NOT take mRNA Covid-19 “vaccines” which include the brands Pfizer-BioNTech (or Comirnaty) and Moderna (or Spikevax).

“Those with pre-existing cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when making this decision,” Florida Health noted. Adding, “Non-mRNA vaccines were not found to have these increased risks.”

The new guidance comes after a state-wide analysis of vaccinated Florida residents found there is an 84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among men aged 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.

“Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health,” said Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians.”

The analysis used a method, called a self-controlled case series (“SCCS”), that estimates relative incidence by comparing incidence during a defined high-risk period following exposure with incidence during a control period (i.e., all time in the follow-up period that is not the risk period). The method was developed to study adverse reactions to vaccines. Only people who have experienced an event are included and each person acts as their own control. Each case’s given observation time is divided into control and risk periods.

Florida Health adopted the SCCS method to evaluate death as the outcome and sought to “evaluate the risks of all-cause and cardiac-related mortality following Covid-19 vaccination” with a particular interest in the 28-day risk period following Covid vaccination.

The study analysed Florida residents aged 18 years or older who died between 15 December 2020 and 8 December 2021 and within 25 weeks of having a Covid injection. It excluded people who had a documented Covid infection, had a covid associated death or had received a Covid “vaccine” booster.

Two outcomes were assessed: natural all-cause deaths (i.e., excluding homicides, suicides, and accidents) and cardiac-related deaths.

The study found that in the 28-days following vaccination no increase in risk was observed for all-cause deaths but that there was a statistically significant increase in cardiac-related deaths was detected for the entire study population. The increase was significantly higher for the age groups 35-39 years and 60 years or older.

“Results from the stratified analysis for cardiac-related death following vaccination suggests mRNA vaccination may be driving the increased risk in males, especially among males aged 18 – 39,” the study authors wrote.

The Florida Health press release, which can be viewed here, reads as follows –