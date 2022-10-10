Myocarditis in Children Post-Vaccination – A Video to Share with Every Parent

A heart-breaking video released last week by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation shines a light on the growing number of children diagnosed with myocarditis after taking Covid injections.

The video begins with Pfizer’s television advertisement in late 2021 to manipulate and recruit children for its clinical trials. In the advert, the company’s message is that any child who volunteers for the trial for Pfizer’s novel “vaccine” will become a hero. “Bravery,” “helping others,” and “courage” are the qualities describing kids who sign up for Pfizer’s clinical trial.

Following Pfizer’s hero advert is an advertisement released by a New York City hospital recruiting children to its intensive care ward who may have myocarditis. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart, is a proven side-effect of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

Seeing the two advertising campaigns one after the other is startling and every parent should watch both in succession before deciding whether to inject their children. Better still, every vaccination centre and every doctor’s surgery should be screening these adverts, one after the other, in the waiting rooms.

VSRF: Are The Kids Ok? 5 October 2022 (3 mins)

The video above highlights Dr. Marty Makary of Johns Hopkins who dispelled the claim that Covid infection poses a higher risk for myocarditis than the Covid vaccines. A large study of 790,000 patients published in April 2022 is singled out among several studies that validate this conclusion.

The video then shows a short clip of top cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough testifying before the Pennsylvania state senate in March 2022 on the sudden death of children shortly after getting their Covid shots. One of those children was 16-year-old Ernesto Ramirez Jr., who died of cardiac arrest five days after taking the shot.

After Dr. McCullough is a clip of Tawny Buettner, a nurse who was fired for refusing to have a Covid injection, speaking at a San Diego County Board of Supervisors Meeting last month about children with myocarditis after vaccination.

All instances of child death and permanent disability reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (“VAERS”) following a Covid “vaccine” up to 23 September 2022, are shown in the video.

It ends with citing a peer-reviewed and published study by Jessica Rose. A study in which the case is made that a large majority of vaccine side effects and deaths are never reported to VAERS, estimating them to be under-reported by a factor of 31 times.

The FDA is normally protective of children, removing dangerous products off the market after very few kids are harmed. Addressing the clearly devastating impact of Covid injections on children, the video closes by asking a final question.