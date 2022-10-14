Health Official Admits in Court That Millions of Canadians Have Been Experimented on With Covid Vaccines

Court testimony reveals that Canada’s top health expert did not recommend a vaccine be a requirement before boarding a bus, train or plane. Even worse, the human trial for the Covid vaccine is now underway and millions of Canadians are part of the experiment.

It’s an astounding revelation, according to lawyer Keith Wilson, who is representing former Newfoundland Premier Brian Peckford’s lawsuit against the federal government for what they describe as the most far-reaching breach of charter rights in Canadian history. It prevented six million people’s right to freedom of movement because of a ban against unvaccinated people from travelling on buses, trains and planes.

Viva Frei: Interview with Keith Wilson – Brian Peckford’s Charter Challenge UPDATE, 22 September 2022 (98 mins)

If the video is removed from YouTube you can watch the full interview (123 mins) on Rumble HERE. And you can find the Canadian Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms News Release about the lawsuit HERE.

Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…

Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here

Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here

In the interview above Wilson explained that not only did Dr. Lisa Waddell, lead epidemiologist for the Public Health Agency of Canada, not recommend forced vaccination to travel but “said it would not be epidemiologically sound advice … And here it became the hallmark policy of the Trudeau Liberals to restrict six million Canadians from travelling within their country and leaving their country.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers have been saying for months that they have been following the science and the advice of their experts on Covid-19.

The nonsensical rules tormented millions of Canadians at a time when we knew the vaccines were not working. This pointed to a policy of division from a very unpopular prime minister as a political survival strategy, Wilson said. “Get Canadians fighting amongst themselves so that they don’t notice the failings and the incompetency on a gross scale of the Trudeau Liberals and their cabinet ministers.”

Wilson also recalled his cross-examination of Dr. Celia Lourenco, director general for Health Canada that approves vaccines. She argued that the vaccination approval process changed for the Covid vaccines. Until Covid, all vaccines were approved following animal trials and two human trial phases. But for the Covid vaccine, the human trials were skipped.

Dr. Lourenco confirmed under oath that the human trial is going on right now as data is being compiled with the general population and Canadians were not told of the risks, Wilson said. “That was a big one for us to get her to confirm that this is a huge experiment that’s going on.”

Wilson was amazed at the media black-out on the progress of events. “I have done far lesser cases many times where I have come out of the court house to a gaggle of reporters,” he said, but for this one, there has been “zero news coverage. It’s like Premier Peckford doesn’t exist. It’s like this case doesn’t exist.”

He added that the federal government’s $600 million for corporate media is having its effect. “The media is so extremely controlled right now by their desperation for money. They are in a death spiral. More and more people are tuning out. They see it as propaganda.”

The above is extracted from an article titled ‘Biggest case in Canada: Mainstream media ignores vaccine mandate court challenge’ published by Farmers Forum. Read the full article HERE.

Featured image: The ‘freedom convoy’ will keep driving our politics, 30 September 2022