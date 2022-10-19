“The Real Anthony Fauci” the Movie – Available to Watch Now

Over his 50-year career as a government bureaucrat, Dr. Anthony Fauci has consistently served the interests of himself, Big Pharma and the military.
During more than a year of painstaking and meticulous research and interviews, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. unearthed shocking truths about collusion, deceit and manipulation affecting our freedoms, health and safety.
Despite censorship, boycotts from bookstores and libraries, and hit pieces against the author, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book, ‘The Real Anthony Fauci’ is a New York Times bestseller with over 1,000,000 copies sold. And now Kennedy’s book is a full-length feature film (1 hr 50 mins).
“I’m honoured to have been a part of this great project – a work that will SAVE LIVES, as Bobby’s book has done,” wrote Mark Crispin Miller. “Because it tells so many truths that people need to hear and tells them vividly.”
(Please note: the transcript shown at the bottom of the trailer below has some errors.)
Released on 18 October, The Real Anthony Fauci the Movie is now available to watch and free to view until 27 October 2022.
To watch the movie simply register on the producer’s website to get instant access. Once you’ve registered, you can watch on any browser by going to this LINK and entering the email address you registered with. Scroll down below the countdown timer to see the movie.
