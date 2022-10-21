Breaking News

Dr. Shimon Yanowitz Discusses Covid Injection Vial Contents – We are in a Genocidal War

Dr. Shimon (or Simon) Yanowitz joined The Stew Peters Show to expose the dangerous formations he found in the thawed Covid injection vials. He found nano worms, circuitry, and Bluetooth signals coming from the injections.

Dr. Yanowitz is an electrical engineer and independent researcher based in Israel.  He has done extensive research on the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.  He argues that the Spanish flu pandemic was caused by injections administered “to prevent meningitis.”

Dr. Yanowitz has not had any Covid injections however he has seen these nanostructures in samples of his own blood.  He is unwell as a result. “I have good reason to assume this is [due to vaccine] shedding through skin contact,” he said.

It’s difficult to obtain vials of “vaccines” for testing.  For some of the vials that were tested which Dr. Yanowitz has seen the results, “the chain of custody is quite complicated,” he said.  They weren’t able to obtain sealed frozen vaccine vials in Israel.  So, he worked with colleagues in Europe and was able to able some from Europe. “We had the unique opportunity to thaw them and to look at them right as they were thawing,” Dr. Yanowitz said.  They were able to obtain sealed and frozen vials of Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines” although it’s not clear how many such samples they were able to obtain.

“In other cases, we looked at used [thawed and open] vials that had been standing for a while.  In none of these cases, [do] we want to elaborate too much on how we got these vials because this could put some people at risk.”

It’s not just a bioweapon, Dr. Yanowitz explained.  “If you build an electronic circuit in [a] person’s brain and body, or you’re sending carbon-based worms to the person’s brain and heart and so on – and some of these worms may carry toxins – this is not just a bioweapon. It’s technological warfare.”

“People who would say this is a conspiracy theory – they are right.  It is a conspiracy theory [which is] proving to be real, very real.

“I can see more than one technology in the vials. One looks like worms or ribbons or synthetic parasites.  And the other one is electronic circuitry which is not a parasite.  And there could be other things.

“It is my [opinion] that we are in a genocidal war.  The rulers of the world have declared war on the citizens of the world with the intent of wiring them to the [artificial intelligence] AI-based ‘cloud’ or killing them.”

(Note: The “cloud” is a term used to describe a global network of servers. According to Microsoft: “The cloud is not a physical entity, but instead is a vast network of remote servers around the globe which are hooked together and meant to operate as a single ecosystem.” Wikipedia describes “cloud computing” as the on-demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage (cloud storage) and computing power, without direct active management by the user.)

 Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.

Stew Peters Network: Nano-structures EXPOSED In the Vaxx: Engineer Deconstructs Frozen Vaxx Vials,
17 October 2022 (20 mins)

Further resources:

