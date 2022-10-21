Dr. Shimon Yanowitz Discusses Covid Injection Vial Contents – We are in a Genocidal War

Dr. Shimon (or Simon) Yanowitz joined The Stew Peters Show to expose the dangerous formations he found in the thawed Covid injection vials. He found nano worms, circuitry, and Bluetooth signals coming from the injections.
Dr. Yanowitz is an electrical engineer and independent researcher based in Israel. He has done extensive research on the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic. He argues that the Spanish flu pandemic was caused by injections administered “to prevent meningitis.”
Let’s not lose touch…Your Government and Big Tech are actively trying to censor the information reported by The Exposé to serve their own needs. Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Follow The Exposé’s Official Channel on Telegram here
Join the conversation in our Telegram Discussion Group here
Dr. Yanowitz has not had any Covid injections however he has seen these nanostructures in samples of his own blood. He is unwell as a result. “I have good reason to assume this is [due to vaccine] shedding through skin contact,” he said.
It’s difficult to obtain vials of “vaccines” for testing. For some of the vials that were tested which Dr. Yanowitz has seen the results, “the chain of custody is quite complicated,” he said. They weren’t able to obtain sealed frozen vaccine vials in Israel. So, he worked with colleagues in Europe and was able to able some from Europe. “We had the unique opportunity to thaw them and to look at them right as they were thawing,” Dr. Yanowitz said. They were able to obtain sealed and frozen vials of Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines” although it’s not clear how many such samples they were able to obtain.
“In other cases, we looked at used [thawed and open] vials that had been standing for a while. In none of these cases, [do] we want to elaborate too much on how we got these vials because this could put some people at risk.”
It’s not just a bioweapon, Dr. Yanowitz explained. “If you build an electronic circuit in [a] person’s brain and body, or you’re sending carbon-based worms to the person’s brain and heart and so on – and some of these worms may carry toxins – this is not just a bioweapon. It’s technological warfare.”
“People who would say this is a conspiracy theory – they are right. It is a conspiracy theory [which is] proving to be real, very real.
“I can see more than one technology in the vials. One looks like worms or ribbons or synthetic parasites. And the other one is electronic circuitry which is not a parasite. And there could be other things.
“It is my [opinion] that we are in a genocidal war. The rulers of the world have declared war on the citizens of the world with the intent of wiring them to the [artificial intelligence] AI-based ‘cloud’ or killing them.”
(Note: The “cloud” is a term used to describe a global network of servers. According to Microsoft: “The cloud is not a physical entity, but instead is a vast network of remote servers around the globe which are hooked together and meant to operate as a single ecosystem.” Wikipedia describes “cloud computing” as the on-demand availability of computer system resources, especially data storage (cloud storage) and computing power, without direct active management by the user.)
Click on the image below to watch the video on Rumble.
Further resources:
- Video: The TRUTH about the 1918 Spanish Flu Virus and Pandemic | Simon Y., Know Here, 1 November 2021 (15 mins)
- Video: Proof Covid Is a Parasite; Biotech Analyst Has PROOF COVID & Vaxx Are Biosynthetic Parasites, Part 1 | Karen Kingston, Stew Peters Network, 12 October 2022 (22 mins)
- The COVID-19 PCR-Test – A Shot of Nanoparticles for Your Brain? TSG Referendum
- Video: Dr Shimon Yanowitz Sets the Record Straight About 5G And the Discovery of The Vaccine Contents, Empowering Small Business and Communities, 8 September 2021 (60 mins)
- Video: Corona Investigative Committee Session 72, The Coolant Is Boiling, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviewing Dr. Shimon Yanowitz, 6 October 2021 (60 mins)
Subscribe now to make sure you receive the latest uncensored news in your inbox…
Your Government & Big Tech organisations
such as Google, Facebook, Twitter & PayPal
are trying to silence & shut down The Expose.
So we need your help to ensure
we can continue to bring you the
facts the mainstream refuse to…
We’re not funded by the Government
to publish lies & propaganda on their
behalf like the mainstream media.
Instead, we rely solely on our support. So
please support us in our efforts to bring you
honest, reliable, investigative journalism
today. It’s secure, quick and easy…
Just choose your preferred method
to show your support below support
Donate Bitcoin
The Expose Bitcoin Wallet Address –
3KpsgfuEX6v7w83aVN4b1dfCZTzas7Kt74
Categories: Breaking News, World News