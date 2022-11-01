WARNING: Rishi Sunak will usher in a Technocratic Age of Global Totalitarianism using Digital Currencies

The financial infrastructure of the Great Reset has arrived as Rishi Sunak was named the next UK Prime Minister without a vote – welcome, global currency.

On 14 October 2021, the Group of 7 (“G7”) published a set of Public Policy Principles for Retail Central Bank Digital Currencies (“CBDCs”). This was published “alongside a G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Statement on CBDCs and digital payments.”

The G7 report was compiled by the CBDC drafting group consisting of representatives from finance ministries, and central banks of the G7 alongside invited contributors from other central banks and international organisations. The list of contributors to the public policy principles can be seen on pages 26 and 27 of the report and includes representatives from the G7 countries as well as the European Union, Switzerland, Bank for International Settlements (“BIS”), Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OCED”), International Monetary Fund (“IMF”) and the World Bank.

Recently installed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proudly announced the launch of the G7’s new report on Central Bank Digital Currencies.

With Japan feeling the pressure as China moved forward with a digital yuan in February 2020, the G7’s formal discussions about digital currencies started later that year when The Bank of Japan set up a digital currency working group. CBDCs were raised again in 2021.

The 2021 G7 Leaders’ Summit held in Cornwall, England, on 11-13 June was presided over by the UK with the aim to “help the world build back better from the Covid-19 pandemic and create a greener, more prosperous future.” The UK invited Australia, India, South Korea and South Africa as guest countries to the meeting.

However, what the stated aims didn’t mention was “digitalisation.” After the Summit, International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) wrote that G7 leaders endorsed a shared agenda on a series of trade topics. They called for new rules that would reflect “transformations underway in the global economy, such as digitalisation and the green transition.” It’s worthwhile noting that IISD is chaired by BlackRock Managing Director Michelle Edkins.

A week before the G7 Summit, on 4-5 June 2021, G7 finance ministers met in London joined by the Heads of IMF, World Bank Group, OECD and Eurogroup to discuss CBDCs. As UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak hosted the meeting of the G7 finance ministers. And now he is Prime Minister.

The financial markets are effectively an extension of the World Economic Forum (“WEF”). The markets didn’t like Liz Truss. They reacted instantly to her government’s proposed policies and by doing so revealed who really drives the UK government’s policies. Upsetting the markets could have been the reason for her resignation but we could also speculate whether the sabotage of the Nord Stream Pipeline had a part to play.

Whatever the reason for Truss’ resignation, it is no coincidence that the markets like Sunak. Sunak is WEF’s puppet. Simply Wall St wrote in its latest Market Insights report:

Things continue to move quickly in the UK, with Rishi Sunak taking over as Prime Minister less than a week after Liz Truss resigned. The Conservative Party has come full circle, from electing a leader seemingly oblivious to market forces, to electing a former hedge fund manager who we presume knows all about markets. U.K.’s Third PM in Less Than 2 Months, Simply Wall St, 28 October 2022

Simply Wall St may want to revisit what Sunak’s previous role as a “hedge fund manager” entailed while working for Patrick Degorce at The Children’s Investment Fund Management and Thélème Partners. It seems he knows less about markets than has been claimed.

Last week Jack Posobiec, host of Human Events Daily, commented on the significance of Sunak’s appointment. “The financial infrastructure of the Great Reset has arrived as Rishi Sunak was named the next UK Prime Minister without a vote – welcome, global currency,” he said.

Human Events Daily: Great Reset Update: Rishi Sunak's Role Is to Introduce Global Digital Currency, 25 October 2022



