MHRA won’t release Covid Vaccine related Information; They can run but they can’t hide forever

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) won’t release public health information. Can any Covidians come up with a good excuse?

“We” are all familiar with the gullible normies who simply don’t want to talk about the public health fraud that continues to be committed by government agencies. But what about the zealots, the Covidians, who are still claiming that “we” are the dangerous spreaders of misinformation and conspiracy theories?

Covidians are people who have an unhealthy obsession with coronavirus and are in favour of all kinds of restrictive measures and vaccination for all. They are likely to be promoters of the (false) official narrative.

Can they explain to us why the MHRA simply won’t tell us on what basis they continue to support the mass mRNA experiment?

By Joel Smalley

In June 2021, Dr Tess Lawrie wrote to Dr. June Raine, the Chief Executive of the MHRA highlighting the high number of vaccine adverse event reports on the Yellow Card system between 4th January 2021 and 26th May 2021.

The Yellow Card System is an early warning system in the UK where doctors and individuals can report side effects that they suspect correspond with a medicine they have received. It is a vital way of monitoring the safety of medicines and can also identify any issues that have not yet been detected.

A reply was received from Dr. Raine on 22nd July 2021. In the letter, she expressed the opinion that “some events may have happened coincidentally, regardless of vaccination.”

On 9th August 2021, Tess sent a follow-up and included some lengthy analysis I had done on all-cause mortality and had sent to my local Member of Parliament, Julie Marson. In total, 58 pages of evidence demonstrating that the “safe and effective” mRNA therapy was anything but.

Crickets.

Since our early warning about the obvious warning signal in the early warning system, many, many thousands more people have died as a result of the mRNA product.

It seems Tess was lucky even to get a response to the first letter. Marco Tullio Suadoni has been trying to get information out of them under the freedom of information legislation for several months without success.

More recently, my old colleagues at HART have tried to do the same and obtain the Astra Zeneca files that remain withheld in the same way that the Pfizer ones were hidden by the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

MHRA can run but they can’t hide.

If you are supporting the narrative and any form of administration of this deadly experimental product, you should be running too! But you should know, the truth will catch up with you eventually and the blood on your hands will not wash away.

Joel Smalley is a blockchain architect and an early-stage, polymath data-driven technologist. He has a background in capital markets, biotechnology, retail payments and blockchain architecture. He conducts pro bono Covid data analysis for legal challenges and independent media seeking the truth. He regularly publishes articles on his Substack ‘Dead Man Talking’ which you can subscribe to HERE.