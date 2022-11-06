Why Are US Government Agencies Determined to Hide Information About the Safety of Covid Vaccines?

Why can’t we get basic information about [the Covid vaccine] safety studies that were relied upon by the government as providing the basis for pushing it on the American people? Asked Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, in his latest weekly update.

“If it is as wonderful as they say, if it is as safe as they say, if it is as effective as they say, they will be happy, wouldn’t you think, to release all the studies that show that? But obviously, that’s not happening.

“Judicial Watch has had to go to court repeatedly to get basic information about the safety and efficacy of the Covid vaccines. Others have tried and have been desperate to go to court and actually have been going to court – there’s been a big case in Texas that has gotten some study information out.”

Judicial Watch is an American educational foundation which promotes transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law. It seeks to ensure that political and judicial officials do not abuse the powers entrusted to them by the American people. “Because no one is above the law.”

Through dogged determination, Judicial Watch has uncovered several pieces of the coronavirus puzzle. Among them, although Fitton doesn’t specifically mention it in the video below, is an “urgent for Dr. Fauci” email chain obtained from US Health and Human Services records, which cite ties between the Wuhan lab and the taxpayer-funded EcoHealth Alliance (see show notes).

The emails also reported that the Bill Gates’ Foundation worked closely with the Chinese government to pave the way for Chinese-produced medications to be sold outside China and help “raise China’s voice of governance by placing representatives from China on important international counsels as high-level commitment from China.”

Judicial Watch: Weekly Update | Musk Agrees w/ Fitton on Censorship! Midterms Update, Smoking Gun on Obama Corruption, 5 November 2022

Show notes republished, with minimal editing, from Judicial Watch

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (“FOIA”) lawsuit against the US Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) for records on Covid vaccine safety studies (Judicial Watch, Inc. v. US Department of Health and Human Services (No. 1:22-cv-03153)).



Judicial Watch sued in the US District Court for the District of Columbia after the National Institutes of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (a component of HHS) inadequately responded to a June 1, 2022, FOIA request for:

All safety studies, data, reports, and analyses produced by the Division of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (“DMID”) relating to the safety of ‘vaccines’ and/or gene therapies to treat and/or prevent SARS-CoV-2 and/or Covid made by Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Janssen.

All emails sent to and from the following DMID officials relating to the safety of ‘vaccines’ and/or gene therapies to treat and/or prevent SARSCoV-2 and/or Covid made by Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Janssen.

On May 3, 2022, the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) released a paper titled ‘Safety and Immunogenicity of a Third Dose of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine – An Interim Analysis’ that “evaluated early safety and immunogenicity after a third mRNA vaccination in adults who received the mRNA-1273 primary series in the Phase 1 trial approximately 9 to 10 months earlier.”



Contributors to that study include three affiliates of the DMID: Mamodikoe Makhene (DMID medical officer), Wendy Buchanan (DMID Clinical Project Manager) and Paul Roberts (DMID Chief Respiratory Pathogens Clinical Research).



The Biden administration is playing shell games with documents on the Covid vaccine. The arrogant cover-up of Covid vaccine safety information further undermines public confidence in these already controversial drugs.

Through previous FOIA activity, Judicial Watch uncovered a substantial amount of information about Covid issues

In October, Judicial Watch uncovered FDA records regarding the Covid booster vaccines through a FOIA lawsuit for records of communication from the former director and deputy director of the FDA’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Dr. Marion Gruber and Dr. Philip Krause. On September 13, 2021, Gruber and Krause were among a group of resigning doctors who agreed that, “Available evidence doesn’t yet indicate a need for Covid vaccine booster shots among the general population …”

In July 2022, NIH records revealed an FBI “inquiry” into the NIH’s controversial bat coronavirus grant tied to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. The records also show National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (“NIAID”) officials were concerned about “gain-of-function” research in China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2016. The Fauci agency was also concerned about EcoHealth Alliance’s lack of compliance with reporting rules and use of gain-of-function research in the NIH-funded research involving bat coronaviruses in Wuhan, China.

FDA records showed top officials being pressured by companies and the Biden administration to impose timelines on approval for the booster shots “that make no sense.”

HHS records revealed that from 2014 to 2019, $826,277 was given to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for bat coronavirus research by the NIAID.

NIAID records showed that it gave nine China-related grants to EcoHealth Alliance to research coronavirus emergence in bats and was the NIH’s top issuer of grants to the Wuhan lab itself. The records also included an email from the vice director of the Wuhan Lab asking an NIH official for help finding disinfectants for the decontamination of airtight suits and indoor surfaces.

HHS records included an “urgent for Dr. Fauci ” email chain, citing ties between the Wuhan lab and the taxpayer-funded EcoHealth Alliance. The government emails also reported that the foundation of US billionaire Bill Gates worked closely with the Chinese government to pave the way for Chinese-produced medications to be sold outside China and help “raise China’s voice of governance by placing representatives from China on important international counsels as high-level commitment from China.”

HHS records included a grant application for research involving the coronavirus that appears to describe “gain-of-function” research involving RNA extractions from bats, experiments on viruses, attempts to develop a chimeric virus and efforts to genetically manipulate the full-length bat SARSr-CoV WIV1 strain molecular clone.

HHS records showed the State Department and NIAID knew immediately in January 2020 that China was withholding Covid data, which was hindering risk assessment and response by public health officials.

University of Texas Medical Branch (“UTMB”) records show the former director of the Galveston National Laboratory at UTMB, Dr. James W. Le Duc warned Chinese researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology of potential investigations into the Covid issue by Congress.

HHS records regarding biodistribution studies and related data for the Covid vaccines show a key component of the vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech, lipid nanoparticles (“LNPs”), were found outside the injection site, mainly the liver, adrenal glands, spleen and ovaries of test animals, eight to 48 hours after injection.

Records from the Federal Select Agent Program (“FSAP”) reveal safety lapses and violations at US biosafety laboratories that conduct research on dangerous agents and toxins.

HHS records include emails between NIH then-Director Francis Collins and Anthony Fauci, the director of NIAID, about hydroxychloroquine and Covid.

HHS records show that NIH officials tailored confidentiality forms to China’s terms and that the World Health Organisation (“WHO”) conducted an unreleased, “strictly confidential” Covid epidemiological analysis in January 2020.

Fauci’s emails include his approval of a press release supportive of China’s response to the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Featured image: Joe Biden unveils plan to start distributing 80 million Covid vaccines globally, 3 June 2021