Biotechnology is Being Forced onto Us Without Anyone Knowing the Consequences

After millions of years of natural evolution, some humans decided to try out biotechnology and then try it out on the rest of us.

There are 37 trillion cells that make up the human body. Each of these cells contains the original genetic information from the very first cell. Our DNA is a thousand times smaller than the cell, but it orchestrates our life.

In 1953 the double helix molecular structure of DNA was discovered. As a result, many mysteries of evolution were understood. In 1972 the first giant mistake of biotechnology was completed. After a few years of trial and error, Dr. Herbert Boyer, who would go on to co-found the biotechnology giant Genentech, and his team eventually landed on a recipe for cutting and pasting DNA. For the first time, it was possible to mix and match genes to create hybrid sequences – called recombinant DNA. These had never existed before and no one knew what they might do.

DNA transcribes its sequences into mRNA which in turn creates working proteins. In 1990, biotechnologists at the cutting edge of gene research, injected mRNA into mice and detected its paired proteins.

In 2019, a deadly recombinant virus escaped from a lab in a remote Chinese city. Millions of people died worldwide. If anyone ever doubted it before, it should now be crystal clear that recombinant DNA can spread without limit creating unanticipated effects that can never be recalled.

In 2020, scientists created mRNA sequences which, with the help of lipid nanotechnology, were able to penetrate cell walls and take over the functioning of the cell in order to produce novel proteins identical to those on the surface of the deadly escaped virus. They called this a “vaccine” and told everyone in the world they must have it. Just as was the case in 1972, no one knew the full extent of what it might do.

No one knows how DNA, which is distributed in trillions of cells, is paired with and supports a single human identity, although we do know that transplant recipients can experience psychological transformations.

No one knows how much the integrity of DNA and its expressions are involved in creating and maintaining the connection between mind and body.

No one knows whether our immune system function is paired with our sense of wellbeing, although we do know that mRNA Covid vaccination has suppressed immune function.

How does DNA support the eloquence of Shakespeare, the compassion of St Francis, the determination of Mandela, the kindness of Gandhi? We don’t know, but some are prepared to risk it all for the chance to play God.

Each gene encodes for multiple effects and does so in different combinations with other genes, but biotechnology public relations still pretends that you can alter one gene and create a specific effect safely. In fact, gene editing is inherently mutagenic.

No one knows why all-cause mortality is increasing to record levels in highly Covid vaccinated countries around the world. No one knows where this is ultimately leading, yet they are sure that everyone must participate.

Hundreds of biolab accidents happened before the one in Wuhan (see THIS and THIS). Hundreds more will continue to happen as long as scientists keep pushing ahead with their ill-considered and risky biotech experiments. We have just lived through the curtain raiser. There is more to come.

I am not talking here about what we know about biotechnology because it is just a miniscule fraction of what we don’t know. Biotechnology, as it is being forced on the world today, is not worth talking about, it is only worth stopping. It’s beyond the time to call time, the clock is ticking and it is a few seconds from midnight.

New Zealand’s Guy Hatchard, PhD, is an international advocate of food safety and natural medicine. He was formerly a senior manager at Genetic ID, a global food safety testing and certification laboratory. He has lectured and advised governments in countries around the world on health and education initiatives.

Recently Dr. Hatchard launched a Campaign for Global Legislation Outlawing Biotechnology Experimentation – GLOBE – a global initiative to end risky biotechnology experimentation.

You can find more articles by Dr. Hatchard on his website The Hatchard Report