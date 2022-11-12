The Covid conspirators’ house of cards is tumbling down, says MEP

Christine Anderson, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), gave a speech during a conference at the European Parliament towards the end of October.

“You may have heard – things are unfolding rather quickly right now. Thanks to our colleague Rob Roos who raised the question in the Covid Committee [to the Pfizer representative],” she said.

“And things are changing now. Their house of cards is tumbling down and it is doing so rightfully … One more thing … I am sick and tired of being called a Covidiot … [but] I much rather be a Covidiot than be a Gov-idiot.”

Virginie Joron MEP (France) invited the well-known French tropical physician and vaccination expert Professor Christian Perronne to the EU Parliament for a conference with a group of MEPs known as #TeamFreedom. The conference was held in Strasbourg on 20 October 2022. The panel was made up of Christine Anderson MEP (Germany), Rob Roos MEP (Netherlands), Ivan Sincic MEP (Croatia) and Stasys Jakeliūnas MEP (Lithuania) who were joined by Orsolya Györffy (Children’s Health Defense Europe) and Prof. Perronne.

Prof. Perronne has been vilified and condemned as a conspiracy theorist by corporate media for his outspoken views on this topic. However, as time has gone by and the truth is coming out, it seems Perrone will be completely vindicated.

You can watch the full conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg with Professor Perronne HERE. The clip below of Anderson’s opening speech begins at timestamp 56s.

Christine Anderson: Their House of Cards is Tumbling Down, 3 November 2022 (6 mins)

Transcript

Welcome all of you here today and to have such a turnout [inaudible] …

Oh, my mic is not working for some reason. See, it’s always the same they’re trying to shut me up. [laughter] So anyway …

You may have heard – things are unfolding rather quickly right now thanks to our colleague Rob Roos who raised the question in the Covid committee and the Pfizer representative answered in quite a clear way. So, we all know now the people have been lied to. It was a gigantic lie.

And on this lie, everything that governments, especially in the western democracies, did to infringe on people’s rights, to take away their freedom, to lock them in their homes, imposing curfews – all of this was based on that gigantic lie.

And I can only thank my colleagues. we are doing an incredible job in this Covid committee. And we will get to the bottom of things and we will get the answers that the people, that you, deserve. We will work on that and we will continue to work on that.

But, and there is the other message, none of that would have been possible to do if we did not have the massive enormous support of you, the people. Because you took to the street, you showed your governments that you will not put up with this and you will not stand for this. And for that I really thank you and I applaud you. And I will do so right now.

[Long applause]

This applause was for you, the people, because we can only do so much if we do not have the support of you, the people. And as you may have heard Ursula von der Leyen, EU commission president, is now under a lot of pressure and rightly so. the people have a right to know what went on in these contracts with her exchange of SMS’ with CEO Pfizer Bourla. The people need to know who they can hold responsible and accountable for whatever may have gone on behind the scenes.

So, yes, thank you again. It was your support that kept us going and then made all of this possible. And things are changing now. Their house of cards is tumbling down and it is doing so rightfully. And you know what one more thing though – I am sick and tired of being called a Covidiot. And I much rather be a Covidiot than be a Gov-idiot because that’s what all these people blindly trust …

[Applause]

… because that’s what all these people that blindly trusted what their governments turned out to be. And I will say it again – it was never, never ever, about public health. It was never about breaking any waves. It was always about breaking people.

But, and that’s the good news, they failed – it didn’t work. And that I am very proud of. And I’m proud of the people that I am so honoured to be allowed to represent and I will continue to do just that.

Thank you very much.

[Applause]