Pfizer admits to European Parliament they NEVER tested whether Covid Vaccine prevented transmission or infection – “Get Vaccinated for Others” was always a Lie

After Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla declined to appear before the European Parliament to answer questions, Janine Small attended a parliamentary hearing on Monday in his stead. Member of the European Parliament (“MEP”) Rob Roos from the Netherlands asked her a simple “yes” or “no” question: Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested for stopping transmission of the virus before it entered the market?

Janine Small answered “No.”

This removed the entire legal basis for the Covid passport, MEP Rob Roos said. “This is scandalous. Millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that ‘you do it for others’.”

“Get vaccinated for others” was always a lie, tweeted MEP Rob Roos yesterday.

MEP Rob Roos on Twitter, 11 October 2022

This huge admission was made during the second debate of the European Parliament’s special committee on Covid-19 (“COVI”) with representatives from pharmaceutical companies held on Monday, 10 October 2022. Representatives from five pharmaceutical companies attended:

Janine Small, President of International Developed Markets, Pfizer

Dr Franz-Werner Haas, Chief Executive Officer, CureVac

Stanley Erck, Chief Executive Officer, Novavax

Roger Connor, President Global Vaccines, Glaxo Smith Kline

Carlos Montañés, Executive Vice-President, HIPRA

You can watch the full debate HERE.

The first debate was held on 5 September 2022 with representatives from Gilead Sciences, Sanofi, AstraZeneca and Moderna.

Full Fact Manipulates the Facts to Help Spread Misinformation

Full Fact was named as one of two sources by the UK government that were “correcting false information.” The other “official source,” the UK government stated was itself. Full Fact is predominantly funded by the notorious online censor organisations – Facebook and Google. In 2021, almost 40% of Full Fact’s “donations” came from Facebook and Google.

Wikipedia claims Full Fact “checks and corrects facts.” And that it has been “sponsored to develop automated fact-checking tools by [eBay founder Pierre Omidyar’s] Omidyar Network and [George Soros’] Open Society Foundations.”

In February 2021, in an attempt to debunk a Facebook post which stated that the Covid vaccine “doesn’t stop you getting [Covid-19] or spreading it,” Full Fact curiously confirmed it while at the same time made out it wasn’t true:

The Facebook post is accompanied by a screenshot from the government website which says: “We do not yet know whether [getting vaccinated] will stop you from catching and passing on the virus.” This is referring to the fact that it is not yet clear whether being vaccinated can stop you getting infected with the Covid-19 virus, and then passing it on. However, some data from the initial roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK shows that one dose reduces the risk of becoming infected by more than 70%, rising to 85% after the second dose. This data looked at results of the tests given to healthcare workers every two weeks, whether or not they have symptoms. These results show the vaccine may be able to stop transmission, as you cannot pass on the virus if you are not infected with it. There is evidence vaccines reduce risk of Covid-19 illness, Full Fact, 26 February 2021

The government website page Full Fact referred to – Public Health England’s (now UK Health Security Agency) ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Guide’ – no longer contains the statement “we do not yet know …” The website page has been updated several times since. However, a copy archived on the Wayback Machine on 24 March 2021 shows the section with this wording. By 8 April 2021, this section had been removed.

Public Health England: Covid-19 vaccination: guide for older adults, updated 1 March 2021

(archived on the Wayback Machine on 24 March 2021)

Despite Public Health England’s Covid-19 Vaccination Guide saying otherwise, Full Fact claimed on 25 March that evidence suggested the vaccines stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19:

The evidence suggests that one dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines significantly reduces your chances of passing on the virus to members of your household, if you do catch it. Initial research, covering over a million contacts in the UK, has found that people who became infected three weeks after their first vaccination were between 38% and 49% less likely to pass the virus onto household contacts. This protection appeared from around two weeks after the vaccination, and was regardless of age. [emphasis our own.] Inaccurate Covid vaccine ‘Q&A’: fact checked, Full Fact, 25 March 2021

In November 2021, Full Fact “fact-checked” Neil Oliver of GB News who suggested the government knew that Covid vaccines didn’t reduce the risk of transmission or infection from the virus:

There is [ ] evidence that vaccines can reduce transmission. In a review of evidence on “Indirect Protection by Reducing Transmission” published in May on behalf of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, researchers found “compelling evidence that SARS-CoV-2 vaccination results in a substantial reduction in transmission risk, although the exact magnitude of overall transmission reduction is yet to be fully characterized.” … data suggests that vaccination may not hugely reduce the risk of transmitting the Delta variant within households. A study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases in October, which measured the likelihood of catching the Delta variant from someone else in your household, found a fully vaccinated individual has a 25% chance of catching the virus from an infected household member, while an unvaccinated person has a 38% chance. The study said that, although vaccination reduces the risk of infection with the Delta variant, fully vaccinated individuals who do become infected “can efficiently transmit infection in household settings, including to fully vaccinated contacts”. Our Verdict: While they don’t reduce the risk completely, multiple studies have shown vaccines do have a meaningful impact on your chances of catching or passing on the virus once you’ve been vaccinated. Covid-19 vaccines do offer some protection against transmission and infection, Full Fact, 1 November 2021

Full Fact reasserted their false claim in December 2021 stating that novelist “Lionel Shriver is wrong to say that Covid-19 vaccines can’t stop the virus spreading” in an article in The Spectator:

She is [ ] wrong to say that the vaccines “can’t stop Covid from spreading” and that the vaccines “won’t keep you from getting sick or even from making other people sick”. Being vaccinated does not guarantee that someone won’t catch Covid, but overall they do prevent many Covid infections from happening in the first place, and thereby also reduce the number of onward infections in other people. Our Verdict: This claim is based on very unreliable estimates of the case rate among unvaccinated people. The opposite may well be true. Lionel Shriver is wrong to say that Covid-19 vaccines can’t stop the virus spreading, Full Fact, 8 December 2021

The “fact checkers” ability to distort the facts never ceases to amaze. There can be no doubt that one of the major spreaders of misinformation and disinformation are the so-called “fact checkers.”

To end on a more cheerful note. Almost laughably, in January 2022, Full Fact was one of the 80 “fact checkers” that called on YouTube to take effective action against disinformation and misinformation. “Internet companies have up until now been allowed to mark their own homework,” they said. Aside from Full Fact being anything but full of facts – we have a Google sponsored “charity” writing to a Google owned company accusing them of marking their own homework. Why didn’t Google simply write the letter to YouTube? Does anyone else get the feeling donations to Full Fact are not money well spent? And, if Full Fact’s letter is to be believed, there’s at least 80 of these scammers!