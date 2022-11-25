BCP: Modern Psychological and Spiritual Warfare (Part One)

There is currently a psychological and spiritual war going on worldwide. This war is not primarily a war of armies, a war of people, but a war of the spirit. This war is primarily in the human mind. We can therefore talk about the realm of ideas, that is, about ideology. Our minds are influenced by spiritual forces, both positive and negative, that is, angels and demons.

By the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (“BCP”)

In his recent speech, a certain President has pointed to the satanic nature of Western civilization when he mentioned the Satanism associated with gender propaganda and gender reassignment.

A hidden being, the devil, inspires those who have fallen away from God and rejected both natural and divine laws. Today, they are mainly represented by a worldwide semi-secret elite organisation. The Bible testifies that the spiritual battle is fought with the demonic forces of fallen angels who exercise their world domination in space (see Eph 6:12). However, if we are in inner union with the Son of God and our Saviour, we have power even over the spiritual forces of evil (Lk 10:19).

The contemporary West, dominated by the spirit of lies and death, is paving the way not only for gender ideology, but also for the ideology of depopulation, the ideology of transhumanism, liberalism, globalism… All these are ideologies behind which there is a dark being, the spirit of lies. It primarily affects the human mind. With its false inspirations, it suggestively distorts reality and overthrows sound spiritual and moral foundations. In the fight for the human soul, we witness the clash of two forces – God and Satan, two ideas, two armies – Christ’s and Antichrist’s! The prophecy of the Apocalypse is already happening before our eyes today. We are participating in perhaps the last and most important battle. Without realising this spiritual, ideological and intellectual dimension of the war for souls, we cannot win.

The fact is that the enemy has come today in extraordinary force of lies. This is evidenced by global LGBT propaganda, gender reassignment from man to woman and vice versa, propaganda campaign for the legalisation of the killing of unborn children, or transhumanist propaganda. We must defend ourselves against this satanic anti-human civilization. Today, therefore, the call for spiritual prayer mobilisation is extremely relevant (see video below).

Jeremiah Prophet: A call for the mobilisation of US Christians, Part III, 19 August 2020 (27 mins)

You can read the transcript for the video above HERE.

The devil came in the power of lies already in Marxist ideology, which denied belief in spiritual realities. At the core of this ideology was Darwin’s theory denying God the Creator. This atheistic ideology was then officially enforced in public life, especially in education. Myths about evolution were spreading everywhere, as if matter had intelligence of its own and purposefully changed from dead to living one and finally created a spiritual being – a human being – out of the latter. There are many who promote this belief, not for pseudo-rational reasons, but because they are in rebellion against God and unwilling to accept God’s laws and commandments.

At the present time, the spirit of lies has appeared in the role of defender of ecology coupled with the worship of so-called Mother Earth as a living being. This goes hand in hand with the popularisation of neopaganism associated with mass demoralisation, gender ideology, child stealing, global media lies and Satanism. The elites draw inspiration from the false creator – Satan – for autogenocide, i.e., depopulation.

When secularism and humanism emerged, it was said: “Eternity is far away, we live in time.” And so, people began to live only focusing on materialism according to liberal, Marxist principles. Thus, they moved further and further away from God, they lost the saving faith that united them with God, and through false faith, they began to approach the depths of hell.

Man is created in the image of God; his spirit is immortal, even though the material body is mortal. We receive spiritual food on our journey through life. But the question is from which spirit we receive it. Either we receive truth and life from the Spirit of God, or we receive lies and death from the spirit of lies. Christ’s Gospel is the truth, while human philosophies and ideologies are half-truths and lies. One cannot be spiritually neutral. You are either with God or with the devil. Ask yourself: Whom do I actually serve – God or the devil through my unbelief and selfishness? You serve whom you have believed.

When a person turns away from God, he does not stay only with earthly things, but gradually falls into spiritual darkness. No one can triumph over falsehood and evil without realising and accepting that human existence also has a vertical, and thus a spiritual and Christian dimension. Today, if science, politics and legislation are to serve man, they must start from the vertical. When science is not based on Christ, on the Truth, on morality, it is misused to implement global satanic plans. The higher the technology, the more damage it can cause.

The current crisis of faith goes hand in hand with the decline of morality. People are losing not only their conscience but also their common sense. As a result, they themselves commit moral, spiritual, and even physical suicide. We see this today in the implementation of the ideology of depopulation. What will then be the good of cyborgs or artificial intelligence promising false immortality? What will be the good of pharmaceutics or medicine if instead of medication we will be given means of gradual self-destruction because everything will be in the hands of depopulation architects? Currently, even vaccination is part of the suicidal agenda for humanity. Vaccines and drugs are becoming biological weapons to exterminate our own population. Why? Because science is being brought under the control of those who refuse to accept the protective boundaries of God’s commandments, which protect against temporal and eternal death.

In the spiritual war that every person experiences in his life, truth fights against lies, heaven against hell. The tragedy is that the Vatican itself, headed by the false Pope Bergoglio, has crossed over to the enemy camp and consciously works toward the global self-destruction of the Church and humanity. Therefore, every Catholic must repent in the first place, namely call the truth the truth and a lie a lie. They must have the courage to admit: I was deceived.

Repentance is a change of direction and a change of thinking from horizontal to vertical. Jesus says: “Repent, and believe in the Gospel.” (Mk 1:15) “Unless you repent, you will all perish.” (Lk 13:3)

About the Authors

The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (“BCP”) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognise pseudo-Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.