Over 23k Children ‘Died Suddenly’ across Europe following EMA approval of the COVID Vaccine

An investigation of official statistics on deaths across Europe has found that ever since the European Medicines Agency approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children in the middle of 2021, a total of 23,000 children have lost their lives.

This means 1,649 more children have died than expected since they were offered a Covid-19 jab, and the rise in deaths cannot be blamed on the ongoing war in Ukraine because the figures do not include Ukraine. They also fail to include parts of Germany.

Prior to the EMA granting emergency use authorisation of the Covid-19 injection for children, deaths among the age group were well below the expected average. This had been the case weekly since the very beginning of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

This fact strongly suggests that the Covid-19 vaccine is to blame for the shocking rise in excess deaths among children and rips apart any argument for offering the jab to children in the first place. Because (as every vaccinated person should now well know) the vaccine does not prevent infection and it does not prevent transmission, and children were simply not dying of Covid-19.

The following chart has been created by EuroMOMO, and it shows the pooled number of deaths among children aged 0 to 14 across Europe between week 14 of 2020 (approx. start of the first alleged Covid wave in Europe) and week 38 of 2022 –

EuroMOMO is a European mortality monitoring project. The organisation states that its aim is to “detect and measure excess deaths related to seasonal influenza, pandemics and other public health threats”.

From 2016 onwards, the EuroMOMO network has been supported by and worked closely with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe.

The blue line in the above graph represents the total number of deaths each week among children aged 0-14 across Europe excluding Ukraine and Berlin and Hesse in Germany. The dotted grey line represents the baseline, which is the expected number of deaths. It’s not clear how the baseline is calculated but it is expected that this would represent a five-year average.

As you can see from the above chart, deaths among young children were generally below the expected rate (baseline) from the very beginning of the alleged pandemic in 2020 to around week 21 of 2022. Since then deaths have generally been significantly above the expected rate (baseline) on a weekly basis.

This “coincidentally” coincides with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granting emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer vaccine to be offered to children aged 12 to 15.

The EMA “approved” the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15 on the 28th May 2021.

Week 22 of 2021 is the week beginning May 31st 2021.

Just a few months later, the EMA also gave emergency use approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children as young as 5.

Is it really just a coincidence that deaths increased among children as soon as the EMA approved the Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds? It is really just a coincidence that a sustained significant increase in deaths was observed among children once the EMA approved the Covid-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds?

We downloaded the official EuroMOMO figures that they used to create their chart on deaths among 0-14-year-old children across Europe so we could calculate the overall number of deaths among children since the EMA approved the Covid-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds and compare this to the overall expected number of deaths.

The figures can be downloaded here, but EuroMOMO does not make it easy to either read or calculate the grand total.

But after tediously extracting the provided figures ourselves we were able to create the following chart –

Between week 22 of 2021 and week 38 of 2022, there were a total of 23,041 deaths among children aged 0 to 14. This is most likely slightly higher due to the fact weeks 35 to 38 of 2022 are currently incomplete figures.

The expected number of deaths among children during this time frame equates to 21,392.

This means 1,649 more children aged 0 to 14 than expected have sadly lost their lives ever since the EMA first approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children.

The good news is that our previous investigation into this data, which uncovered a 691% increase in excess deaths among children aged 0 to 14 compared to the previous 4 to 5-year-average, has already forced the EU and EuroMOMO to launch a Europe-wide investigation into why so many children are dying.

The bad news is that they will of course never ever admit that the Covid-19 vaccine is to blame. It would be far too damaging to the establishment if this happened.

But what we may find is that Governments across Europe quietly decide it is no longer necessary to offer Covid-19 injections to children.

Which would be good news overall. But there’s nothing anybody can do to reverse the 23,041 deaths among children aged 0 to 14 that have occurred since the European Medicines Agency approved the Covid-19 vaccine for children.